I guess this entire fiasco has made it clear that those who were against illegal immigration, were actually against immigration in general.



Also, if H1B is a platform for companies to exploit foreign workers, then give them rights instead of complaining that a capitalist country is enslaving (irony of the highest order) foreign workers who come under this scheme.



Musk will exploit the scheme if it means he only needs to pay 60% net and get 3x weekly output from an immigrant. No shit Sherlock.



But good to see that massive cracks are already appearing on the MAGA. Mush shouldve shut his ass and concentrated on reducing govt spending instead of asking his sidekick Vivek to talk about American culture and whatnot bullshit that he spoke and stirred up this political shitshow. Good. I am off to order extra popcorns for the forthcoming weeks.