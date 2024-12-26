« previous next »
Author Topic: God didn't bless America  (Read 622055 times)

Offline Giono

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10600 on: December 26, 2024, 11:11:08 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 26, 2024, 09:31:03 am
This is what you want. This is what you get.





Distracting smoke screen is his MO. Ignore it. He is covering for how stupid, corrupt and dangerous his actual ACTIONS are todday.
Offline TSC

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10601 on: December 26, 2024, 12:23:33 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 26, 2024, 09:31:03 am
This is what you want. This is what you get.





First hell come for the canal then hell take Greenland.  Happy new year 😀
Offline rodderzzz

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10602 on: December 27, 2024, 04:43:50 pm »
Elon just called the American right wing retards on Twitter. Fantastic
Offline Schmidt

« Reply #10603 on: December 27, 2024, 06:13:42 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on December 27, 2024, 04:43:50 pm
Elon just called the American right wing retards on Twitter. Fantastic

Laura Loomer has turned on him, he's now suspended her twitter account in response.
Offline Zlen

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10604 on: December 27, 2024, 06:31:45 pm »
Grown man using that word is beyond embarassing.
Offline Hark the Howard Angels Sing

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10605 on: December 27, 2024, 06:34:19 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on December 27, 2024, 06:13:42 pm
Laura Loomer has turned on him, he's now suspended her twitter account in response.

Well great to see the maniacs falling out with the idiots.
Offline Piggies in Blankies

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10606 on: December 27, 2024, 06:41:34 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on December 27, 2024, 06:31:45 pm
Grown man using that word is beyond embarassing.
Yes, nauseating
Offline Zlen

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10607 on: December 27, 2024, 07:26:34 pm »
Not the first time for him either.
Fucking asshole.
Offline Reform Ste 123

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10608 on: Yesterday at 05:53:17 am »
The globalist technocrats  vs maga has erupted. Lovely to see and will be interesting to see how it all plays out.
Offline hide5seek

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10609 on: Yesterday at 08:43:54 am »
(Taken from another site)

The trump lunatics demand $86 billion just as a start on their policies of mass deportations of people whose only "crime" is that they are undocumented.

To get this amount in perspective it's more than the entire budget for the state department, six times as much as the cost of the coast guard service, more than the entire TSA budget, four times as much as the existing border service budget and $25 billion more than the U.S. spent in total  on assisting Ukraine in its fight against war criminal Putin.

In addition if "successful" it would have an adverse impact on the U.S. economy somewhere between the impact of covid and the great depression.

Absolutely bat shit insanity.

youtu.be/8_cUtsPIpFo?si=Svey2ZUKik_FZv0I
Offline TSC

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10610 on: Yesterday at 09:06:24 am »
Recall Trump tried to ban tiktoc during his last presidency but now appears to be delaying a ban.  Therell be some sort of self-interest driver behind this.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-tiktok-ban-supreme-court-b2670782.html
Online GreatEx

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10611 on: Yesterday at 09:23:20 am »
Quote from: Zlen on December 27, 2024, 06:31:45 pm
Grown man using that word is beyond embarassing.

That word seems to get a pass from a lot of progressive-leaning people I know, especially Americans,  who would never tolerate any of its racist or homophobic equivalents. I've been mocked for voicing my objections. I'm sure there will be a day when it joins the forbidden lexicon, but it does strike me as odd, and a little depressing, that people throw it around so carelessly.
Offline hide5seek

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10612 on: Yesterday at 10:38:50 am »
Quote from: Zlen on December 27, 2024, 06:31:45 pm
Grown man using that word is beyond embarassing.
yes, but lets not interrupt them while they squabble.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10613 on: Yesterday at 11:10:01 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 05:53:17 am
The globalist technocrats  vs maga has erupted. Lovely to see and will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

H-1B versus the taking American Jobs debate.

We want to be # 1 but to do it we've got to use foreigners as we're too dumb.

Delicious.
Offline Reform Ste 123

« Reply #10614 on: Yesterday at 11:38:09 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 08:43:54 am
(Taken from another site)

The trump lunatics demand $86 billion just as a start on their policies of mass deportations of people whose only "crime" is that they are undocumented.

To get this amount in perspective it's more than the entire budget for the state department, six times as much as the cost of the coast guard service, more than the entire TSA budget, four times as much as the existing border service budget and $25 billion more than the U.S. spent in total  on assisting Ukraine in its fight against war criminal Putin.

In addition if "successful" it would have an adverse impact on the U.S. economy somewhere between the impact of covid and the great depression.

Absolutely bat shit insanity.

youtu.be/8_cUtsPIpFo?si=Svey2ZUKik_FZv0I

you dont think the fact there are more than 40 million illegal immigrants in the US is the fact that is nuts? Its literally a countries worth of people. Its ridiculous and its disgrace. You think its not insane? Imagine 3 millions people on the boats every year, you would rightfully be pissed.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10615 on: Yesterday at 11:44:54 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 11:38:09 am
you dont think the fact there are more than 40 million illegal immigrants in the US is the fact that is nuts? Its literally a countries worth of people. Its ridiculous and its disgrace. You think its not insane? Imagine 3 millions people on the boats every year, you would rightfully be pissed.

40m? More like 12m

Quote


https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2024/07/22/what-we-know-about-unauthorized-immigrants-living-in-the-us/
Offline Reform Ste 123

« Reply #10616 on: Yesterday at 12:02:45 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:44:54 am
40m? More like 12m

sorry 12 million people. Or basically a bigger population size than 43 European countries have, illegally there. People who defend that are the nuts ones.
Offline BarryCrocker

« Reply #10617 on: Yesterday at 12:15:38 pm »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 12:02:45 pm
sorry 12 million people. Or basically a bigger population size than 43 European countries have, illegally there. People who defend that are the nuts ones.

Of which 8.4m work in the US economy. I wonder what high paying jobs they are taking from US citizens? There are 22m legal immigrants in the US workforce. The economy would be fcked without them.

It's a bit like the channel crossing numbers the 'red tops' are reporting today. '150k people arrive by boat' without disclosing that those numbers are since 2018 or the fact that 1.2m people legally immigrated to the UK last year of which 80%+ were non-EU+ nationals.
Offline Reform Ste 123

« Reply #10618 on: Yesterday at 12:20:10 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:15:38 pm
Of which 8.4m work in the US economy. I wonder what high paying jobs they are taking from US citizens? There are 22m legal immigrants in the US workforce. The economy would be fcked without them.

It's a bit like the channel crossing numbers the 'red tops' are reporting today. '150k people arrive by boat' without disclosing that those numbers are since 2018 or the fact that 1.2m people legally immigrated to the UK last year of which 80%+ were non-EU+ nationals.

does it matter if they are high paying jobs? Why are you trying to defend businesses for hiring people for cheap and most likely below the federal minimum wage? Thus suppressing the wages of other low paying jobs?

Offline west_london_red

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10619 on: Yesterday at 01:10:15 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:10:01 am
H-1B versus the taking American Jobs debate.

We want to be # 1 but to do it we've got to use foreigners as we're too dumb.

Delicious.

I believe Musk employs people on those visas hence he wants to keep them, its nothing but self interest from him and racism on the other side.
Offline Caligula?

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10620 on: Yesterday at 01:11:03 pm »
I keep hearing about all the things he's going to do with immigration. A Federal judge would immediately quash any Executive Order he may give like before and it'll go to the Supreme Court eventually, but what happens if he just says fuck you to the judge and tells everyone to just keep following that order? He's got full immunity to do anything he wants. He could murder someone on the White House lawn and there's nothing that anybody can do.
Offline Reform Ste 123

« Reply #10621 on: Yesterday at 01:15:44 pm »
Musk tells maga to go fuck themselves. He lasted as long as I predicted. Guy is clearly an addict of some king and clearly mentally unstable.
Offline Giono

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10622 on: Yesterday at 02:25:24 pm »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 12:02:45 pm
sorry 12 million people. Or basically a bigger population size than 43 European countries have, illegally there. People who defend that are the nuts ones.

If you truly want to reduce illegal immigration...make it illegal to hire non-documented workers with steep fines and possible jail time.

No need to go hunting illegals then, they'd self deport. And no new caravans coming for a pot of gold.

And the rich republicans/conservatives would finally be incentivized to have a sane and regulated immigration system.

The only reason this problem exists, like why most persistent problems exist...is some rich people are getting richer through the status quo.

Offline Elisha S

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10623 on: Yesterday at 02:36:26 pm »
Trump might be immune, but those carrying out illegal orders certainly aren`t.
Offline Giono

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10624 on: Yesterday at 03:08:15 pm »
Quote from: Elisha S on Yesterday at 02:36:26 pm
Trump might be immune, but those carrying out illegal orders certainly aren`t.

Excellent point.

If a general fails to carry out an order from him that is illegal, can they defend themselves in court or sue for wrongful dismissal? Hmmm

Once again. I think we should tune put his bluster and focus on his actual actions and their consequences. Trumps' critics should not act as guardrails. Let him cause the chaos and nail the repugs for the consequences.
Offline west_london_red

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10625 on: Yesterday at 06:45:53 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 02:25:24 pm
If you truly want to reduce illegal immigration...make it illegal to hire non-documented workers with steep fines and possible jail time.

No need to go hunting illegals then, they'd self deport. And no new caravans coming for a pot of gold.

And the rich republicans/conservatives would finally be incentivized to have a sane and regulated immigration system.

The only reason this problem exists, like why most persistent problems exist...is some rich people are getting richer through the status quo.



We have pretty steep fines over here for hiring illegal workers but people still do it because they know the chances of getting caught are pretty slim even though its pretty well known which areas and industries they work in.
Offline TSC

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10626 on: Yesterday at 09:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 12:02:45 pm
sorry 12 million people. Or basically a bigger population size than 43 European countries have, illegally there. People who defend that are the nuts ones.

Why do you hate immigrants?  If youre not on the uk government threads about same and generally to hate on Labour, youre on here for same reason.
Offline Piggies in Blankies

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10627 on: Yesterday at 09:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 12:02:45 pm
sorry 12 million people. Or basically a bigger population size than 43 European countries have, illegally there. People who defend that are the nuts ones.
You know that well over 98% of the US population are immigrants right?
Offline Reform Ste 123

« Reply #10628 on: Yesterday at 09:44:47 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:26:59 pm
Why do you hate immigrants?  If youre not on the uk government threads about same and generally to hate on Labour, youre on here for same reason.
i dont hate immigrants, I hate big business exploiting people from poorer nations, getting them over, paying them fuck all money, suppressing the wages of native populations, all to maximise profit. Musk himself blatantly said it costs too much to train American workers. And yet you are defending him and the companies that do this practice. Why?

(Incoming argument that you need immigrants to do jobs native people dont want to dowhich is complete bullshit and just a nice excuse big business love to trot out)
Offline TSC

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10629 on: Yesterday at 09:52:02 pm »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 09:44:47 pm
i dont hate immigrants, I hate big business exploiting people from poorer nations, getting them over, paying them fuck all money, suppressing the wages of native populations, all to maximise profit. Musk himself blatantly said it costs too much to train American workers. And yet you are defending him and the companies that do this practice. Why?

(Incoming argument that you need immigrants to do jobs native people dont want to dowhich is complete bullshit and just a nice excuse big business love to trot out)

Well to start with, fuck Musk.  Hes a dangerous Cnut.  I call a racist out when its obvious.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10630 on: Yesterday at 10:05:22 pm »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 12:20:10 pm
does it matter if they are high paying jobs? Why are you trying to defend businesses for hiring people for cheap and most likely below the federal minimum wage? Thus suppressing the wages of other low paying jobs?

Not defending. Just calling out America's addiction to underpaying people for what in most cases is necessary work.
Online GreatEx

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10631 on: Today at 01:13:31 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 09:44:47 pm

(Incoming argument that you need immigrants to do jobs native people dont want to dowhich is complete bullshit and just a nice excuse big business love to trot out)

I mean, there probably is some truth to it, but only because wages in those jobs have been driven down so far that they hardly seem worth doing. So greedy capitalists have turned the bullshit into a truth, but that doesn't make it right. Similarly, you can use low birth rates in many wealthy countries to justify high immigration, but if the fat cats hadn't made it impossible for the vast majority of families to survive without both parents in at least one full time job each, then maybe they'd have more kids. These issues are complex and we should be able to discuss without being accused of hating other races; on the flip side, such hatred does exist and Musk is now setting the effects of courting it.

The US election result is so frustrating to me for this very reason: the modern right taps into genuine issues that the modern left is afraid to talk about, but the solutions offered make everything worse, and most of the electorate is distracted enough to accept "anything but this".
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10632 on: Today at 03:02:36 am »
Trump now backing Musk on the visas.

Quote
Ive always liked the visas, I have always been in favour of the visas, Mr Trump told the New York Post on Saturday, referring to the H-1B program.

Thats why we have them. I have many H-1B visas on my properties. Ive been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. Its a great program.

Mr Trump had restricted access to foreign worker visas in his first administration and has been critical of the program in the past.

During the 2016 election campaign, Mr Trump insisted the H-1B program was neither high-skilled nor immigration  these are temporary foreign workers, imported from abroad, for the explicit purpose of substituting for American workers at lower pay.

I remain totally committed to eliminating rampant, widespread H-1B abuse and ending outrageous practices such as those that occurred at Disney in Florida when Americans were forced to train their foreign replacements, he said at the time.

I will end forever the use of the H-1B as a cheap labour program, and institute an absolute requirement to hire American workers first for every visa and immigration program. No exceptions.

https://www.news.com.au/finance/work/at-work/always-been-in-favour-trump-breaks-silence-on-maga-civil-war-over-skilled-immigration-visas/news-story/f8b6106114e86d3d3f020a16623c272b
Online stoa

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10633 on: Today at 03:17:20 am »
Of course he's a believer in H-1B. It worked well for his wife to get into the country before she finally got the "Einstein-visa" for whatever reason.
