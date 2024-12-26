

(Incoming argument that you need immigrants to do jobs native people dont want to do which is complete bullshit and just a nice excuse big business love to trot out)



I mean, there probably is some truth to it, but only because wages in those jobs have been driven down so far that they hardly seem worth doing. So greedy capitalists have turned the bullshit into a truth, but that doesn't make it right. Similarly, you can use low birth rates in many wealthy countries to justify high immigration, but if the fat cats hadn't made it impossible for the vast majority of families to survive without both parents in at least one full time job each, then maybe they'd have more kids. These issues are complex and we should be able to discuss without being accused of hating other races; on the flip side, such hatred does exist and Musk is now setting the effects of courting it.The US election result is so frustrating to me for this very reason: the modern right taps into genuine issues that the modern left is afraid to talk about, but the solutions offered make everything worse, and most of the electorate is distracted enough to accept "anything but this".