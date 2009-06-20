« previous next »
Author Topic: God didn't bless America  (Read 616059 times)

They still haven't told the soft sod he can't fire Shady.
I just read a recap of Musk and Trump's shenanigans over that spending bill. It's so infuriating. Musk applying the Bannon-brand "flood the zone with shit" tactic amplified by his rigged algorithm. Trump openly boasting that he's trying to tank the government - leaving thousands without pay at Christmas - purely so he can pin it on Biden, even though Trump is clearly running the country (which is enraging and baffling in itself). Come on Joe, you've got a few more weeks off immunity.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 02:02:20 pm
Steve Bannon, who is a nutcase himself, is already starting the "Trump 2028" shouts.  One thing they are saying is that the constitution says you can't serve more than "2 consecutive terms" so since Trump hasn't served 2 consecutive terms he can run again.  Don't put it past them to try this and I think we all know the Supreme Court will rule in his favor.  Of course, then maybe the Dems will run Obama again and we'll see what happens there.

Constitution is clear on this. Trump cannot be elected again. The only loophole would be for a Republican to get elected, make Trump his vp after the election and then resign.

I think the reasoning behind the two terms limit is anti-democratic. If the country want a 3+ term president, they should have that option. Even if its Trump.
Any chance that Trump tactically decides to start a war so he can claim to need to extend his term beyond the usual period?
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:34:56 pm
Typical MAGA shithousery that they are already looking for ways to elect a bloody 82 year old.

As opposed to the democrats who had.....checks notes..... a guy turning 82 as their candidate until the last minute.

Sharp as a tack lads, he's sharp as a tack!
Thanks for stopping by tell me things I definitely wasn't aware of!

That's the whole reason I called it shithousery: after making such a song and dance about the Dems running an 81yo, and the whole country agreeing it was an absurd notion, now they're looking into - unconstitutionally - running an 82yo. And of course everyone will say oh, this is different, now it's OK, because the rules don't apply to MAGA. And people like you will still be in here saying ACK-shually, the Democrats are the bad guys here.
Who will Trump fire first? Thats the question as always.
Ha.

A few years ago I stuck a couple of quid on Trump winning the election because I thought that the US Population were that thick.

I don't bet often, but was going to stick a few quid on todays games and had 30 quid to bet!

yay!

Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 10:39:06 am
Thanks for stopping by tell me things I definitely wasn't aware of!

That's the whole reason I called it shithousery: after making such a song and dance about the Dems running an 81yo, and the whole country agreeing it was an absurd notion, now they're looking into - unconstitutionally - running an 82yo. And of course everyone will say oh, this is different, now it's OK, because the rules don't apply to MAGA. And people like you will still be in here saying ACK-shually, the Democrats are the bad guys here.

It was an absurd notion for Biden to run, not because of his age per se, it was more his condition which made him incapable of doing the job. It took an international humiliation in the debate for the democrats to realise that particular lie couldn't hold.

My personal opinion is no one above the national retirement age should hold high public office in anything other than an advisory elderly statesman role however if that's not the rules then it should be judged on the person's condition; of which Biden was laughably not judged deficient by the Democrats. A decision that proved catastrophically wrong.

It doesn't mean the democrats are the 'bad guys', they are just incompetent lying fools. The notion of good and bad guys in politics is in general such a lame, dim one; anybody vaguely aware of the duality of human nature understands good and bad exists in all of us.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:28:14 pm
If you read the constitutional amendment that says you cant stand for more than two terms its pretty clear, there nothing there about the terms being consecutive or not so they dont have a lot to work with.

Yeah, I know what the constitution says but do you really think they aren't going to try?  And do you really think the Supreme Court isn't going to rule in their favor?
