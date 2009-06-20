« previous next »
Author Topic: God didn't bless America  (Read 614307 times)

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10520 on: Today at 08:19:46 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 08:07:17 am
I think Trump knows that Musk has far too much influence for him to be pushed to the side.

American democracy is basically over, isn't it? It's just pure plutocracy now, with the masses manipulated by social media on a scale that every dictator dreams of.

Trump owns Musk. He's got countless pieces of evidence of him fawning over Trump and what he can do for America. He also has the power to ban Twitter/X just like the upcoming TikTok ban.

Musk won't be kicked to the kerb but he will be pushed to the side where he won't be heard or seen if he continues to upstage Trump.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10521 on: Today at 08:25:45 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:16:28 am
Musk will be pushed to the side if he's stealing Trump's light. He'll get some sort of deal for Tesla/Starlink/SpaceX that will boost his wealth to over $1t.

I think 50m should be the limit of personal wealth.

After that, every dollar you earn should go to the betterment of society for a cause of your choice. You also get a park or library or community center named after you.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10522 on: Today at 08:47:53 am »
Quote from: Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville on Today at 08:25:45 am
I think 50m should be the limit of personal wealth.

After that, every dollar you earn should go to the betterment of society for a cause of your choice. You also get a park or library or community center named after you.

I mean 50m is, like any other number we could choose, mostly arbitrary, but I'd argue that no one needs anywhere near that much. And nor can a healthy society support people having that much, not at this juncture in history, when resources need to be managed wisely (and therefore distributed fairly).  So I'll go: 10m. It's still an absurd amount of wealth. Many many times more than most of us will ever get close to owning, and many of us are ourselves in the top bracket of  (relatively) privileged wealthy people just by virtue of being lucky enough to be born in western Europe.

Societies that continue to allow this colossal level of wealth inequality and the huge levels of power inequality that come with it will eventually fail, whether that takes the form of oppressive dictatorships or of civil wars.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10523 on: Today at 09:36:58 am »
I did a google of the top 10 richest people in the world, and with some possibly flawed mental arithmetic, estimated their combined wealth at around 1.6 trillion dollars. The combined GDP of the African continent is 3.1 trillion dollars.

I'm only half joking when I say, just find the 50 wealthiest people in the world, shoot them in their head and seize their assets. You could lift every single person in the world out of poverty, overnight.

Fucking parasites... and the American public thought voting for them would serve their interests. How can you be so ignorant of human nature, it's not like they're subtle about it.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10524 on: Today at 10:26:24 am »
Already seeing a clash between authoritarianism and democracy. It seems democracy wins for now, lets hope it stays that way.

My concern is that this will become the normal way of politics.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10525 on: Today at 10:41:16 am »
Democrats should refer to president musk in every interview. Youre dealing with two simple narcissists. Musk wont be able to hide his love of the term and itll kill Trump.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10526 on: Today at 10:45:48 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:19:46 am
Trump owns Musk. He's got countless pieces of evidence of him fawning over Trump and what he can do for America. He also has the power to ban Twitter/X just like the upcoming TikTok ban.

Musk won't be kicked to the kerb but he will be pushed to the side where he won't be heard or seen if he continues to upstage Trump.


Im not sure who owns who in that relationship to be honest, it could just as easily be argued that Musk owns Trump with the money and social media reach Musk has.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10527 on: Today at 10:55:50 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:45:48 am
Im not sure who owns who in that relationship to be honest, it could just as easily be argued that Musk owns Trump with the money and social media reach Musk has.

Musk has as fervent a fan base as Trump. His fanbois strike me as more deranged than MAGAts.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10528 on: Today at 12:35:37 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:55:50 am
Musk has as fervent a fan base as Trump. His fanbois strike me as more deranged than MAGAts.

Completely agree
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10529 on: Today at 12:45:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:45:48 am
Im not sure who owns who in that relationship to be honest, it could just as easily be argued that Musk owns Trump with the money and social media reach Musk has.

Then again, Elon needs Trump for both Tesla and SpaceX to stay afloat or at least competitive. Not only with taxpayers money, but also with regulatory things. Trump could fuck with Tesla and their autonomous driving and he could fuck with SpaceX and their destroying of nature in Texas or wherever their base is...
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10530 on: Today at 02:17:34 pm »
Musk promoting a far right Neo Nazi group in the German elections is really fucking worrying. Is he trying to turn the whole world into Apartheid South Africa?
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10531 on: Today at 02:27:26 pm »
Elon Musk lashed out at Democratic House Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries after the congressional spending bill he had insisted on, including a suspension of the debt limit and the removal of a number of concessions to the opposition, tanked in the House of Representatives on Thursday night, leaving the US government hurtling towards another federal shutdown.

House Speaker Mike Johnsons continuing resolution (CR)  which replaced a version he had spent weeks carefully crafting with Democrats after Musk and President-elect Donald Trump abruptly objected to it  was comprehensively voted down by 235 votes to 174.

The debacle sends the speaker back to the drawing board and scrambling against the clock to find an alternative to satisfy all parties before Fridays midnight deadline.

A super fair & simple bill was put to a vote and only 2 Democrats in Congress were in favor. Therefore, responsibility for the shutdown rests squarely on the shoulders of Hakeem Jeffries, the worlds richest man reacted on X, the social media platform he owns, in the aftermath of the humiliating vote.

Shame on Hakeem Jeffries for rejecting a fair & simple spending bill that is desperately needed by states suffering from hurricane damage! he added in a follow-up post.

The president-elect, who befriended the SpaceX and Tesla boss in the final months of this years presidential election and then appointed him to co-run a new Department of Government Efficiency, responded to the debacle in a statement of his own that likewise blamed the opposition.

Nearly every single House Democrat just voted against government funding and to shut down the government, Trump said.

These 197 Democrats voted against keeping the government open, disaster relief, and aid for farmers.

As Vice President-elect JD Vance said, Democrats asked for a shutdown and I think thats exactly what theyre going to get.

But despite Musk and Trumps efforts to spread the blame, no fewer than 38 Republicans also refused to back the bill, leaving Johnson in a sweat and a bipartisan deal still needed to avert Christmas chaos in Washington.

Jeffries himself responded with a post on Bluesky that read: The Musk-Johnson government shutdown bill has been soundly defeated.

MAGA extremists in the House GOP are not serious about helping working class Americans. They are simply doing the bidding of their wealthy donors and puppeteers. Unacceptable.

The situation represents the first taste of political defeat for Musk precisely one month before the incoming Trump administration even takes office.

The trouble began on Wednesday when Johnson trailed the original congressional spending bill he had negotiated with Democrats that would have funded the government until March 14 next year and provided $100bn in disaster relief for hurricane-hit states and $10bn for farmers.

Hoping to get the CR signed off so that he and his fellow lawmakers could head home for the holidays, the speaker was caught off guard when Musk began posting his objections to it on X and declared it should not pass.

A statement from Trump and Vance duly followed, warning House Republicans not to support it and that they could face a primary challenge if they did, demanding a streamlined CR in its place that would suspend or abolish the debt ceiling to allow for further borrowing.

Johnson obediently scrapped his near-1,600 page original agreement in favour of a much slimmer 116-page one giving the president-elect precisely what he wanted, only for Jeffries to dismiss it as laughable before handing down a crushing defeat in the House.

Before the vote, Trump had hailed SUCCESS in Washington! in a post on Truth Social and backed Johnson ahead of his bid to retain the speakership in January amid growing GOP discontent and MAGA suggestions that the unelected Musk should take his place.

But his team has also been forced to angrily hit back at suggestions from Democrats like Bernie Sanders and others that it is Musk who is the real president-elect and calling the shots.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/elon-musk-lashes-out-as-he-gets-first-taste-of-political-failure-when-spending-deal-voted-down/ar-AA1wdPMv?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=e71f2e0afe294084c54980db6da3bd2b&ei=14


Muskrat Grumble?
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10532 on: Today at 02:40:28 pm »
September 24, 2024. REUTERS/Megan Varner

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) came out in support of calls to make billionaire Elon Musk speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives after he led the charge to upend a bill that would have prevented a government shutdown.

In a Thursday post on X (formerly Twitter), Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) became the first lawmaker to support the idea of Musk as speaker.

"Nothing would disrupt the swamp more than electing Elon Musk," Paul wrote. "[N]othing's impossible. (not to mention the joy at seeing the collective establishment, aka 'uniparty,' lose their ever-lovin' minds)."

Want more breaking political news? Click for the latest headlines at Raw Story.

In a reply to Paul, Greene suggested she would vote for Musk to take on the role.

"I'd be open to supporting [Musk] for Speaker of the House," she insisted. "DOGE can only truly be accomplished by reigning in Congress to enact real government efficiency."

"The establishment needs to be shattered just like it was yesterday," Greene added. "This could be the way."

The Air Force recently refused to give Musk a high-level security clearance after he failed to comply with rules requiring him to report meetings with foreign leaders, The New York Times reported.

The billionaire faced at least three federal investigations for potentially violating reporting requirements. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) "asked the Air Force and the Defense Department's Office of Inspector General to investigate whether Mr. Musk was having inappropriate communications with foreign leaders, including President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia," the New York Times report said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/this-could-be-the-way-marjorie-taylor-greene-backs-bid-to-make-elon-musk-speaker/ar-AA1waxpa?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=719900084617485ad31ec1d60ed06638&ei=27


 :lmao

The Clown Posse continues its wallow.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10533 on: Today at 02:44:32 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 02:40:28 pm
September 24, 2024. REUTERS/Megan Varner

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) came out in support of calls to make billionaire Elon Musk speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives after he led the charge to upend a bill that would have prevented a government shutdown.


Christ almighty... this is scary stuff.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10534 on: Today at 03:29:45 pm »
Yeah, they are hurtling towards a fascistic plutocracy led by infantile narcissists, what could possibly go wrong?


As for the world's richest man crying crocodile tears over funding needed by states suffering from hurricane damage, you are worth over 400 billion dollars, you little c*nt. Use it to help people instead of bullshit fantasies about living on Mars and shitty driverless car technologies.

America is about to be ruled by people who are hellbent on destroying what's left of civic society for their own, horrible ends.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10535 on: Today at 03:51:55 pm »
Musk wouldnt want to be speaker. Hes the kind of guy that likes the appearance of being an expert without giving people a chance to see that he isnt one.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10536 on: Today at 04:09:10 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 03:29:45 pm
As for the world's richest man crying crocodile tears over funding needed by states suffering from hurricane damage, you are worth over 400 billion dollars, you little c*nt. Use it to help people instead of bullshit fantasies about living on Mars and shitty driverless car technologies.

He's not even using his money to fund those fantasies. He's using US taxpayer money for it...
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10537 on: Today at 04:18:42 pm »
How have we come to this, electing and giving power to the most unpleasant people possible? It's so goddam depressing. Most people are good people. But we've allowed the worst of our species to dominate and watched as the checks and balances against such people were eroded and erased.

It doesn't have to be this way, surely? Perhaps we're just going through a painful reset, and we'll finally all wake up and start voting wisely and creating societies that have the proper mechanisms in place to elect the wise, not the mad and the greedy... We might actually need to have a proper revolution first, the rate things are going.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10538 on: Today at 04:33:08 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 03:51:55 pm
Musk wouldnt want to be speaker. Hes the kind of guy that likes the appearance of being an expert without giving people a chance to see that he isnt one.

And it is work. Has he done any work at his other companies lately? Seems he prefers to twatt about stuff he knows nothing about.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10539 on: Today at 05:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:17:34 pm
Musk promoting a far right Neo Nazi group in the German elections is really fucking worrying. Is he trying to turn the whole world into Apartheid South Africa?

Poor Nigels heart is breaking, he thought Musk only had eyes for him and now it appears any fascist will do.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10540 on: Today at 06:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 04:33:08 pm
And it is work. Has he done any work at his other companies lately? Seems he prefers to twatt about stuff he knows nothing about.

I think all his companies are run by smarter and much more capable people than him, he's just the face/money guy who likes to cosplay as the boss. As you say he just dicks about on Twitter several hours a day forcing everyone to listen to his opinions, I doubt Bezos or Zuckerberg are wasting their time obsessing over social media.

He's an insecure man child with a narcissistic type saviour complex that wants to be seen as an all knowing genius despite never inventing a thing in his life.

If the Democrats are smart then they will be able to goad Musk and Trump into so many idiotic ideas because they are both incapable of controlling their emotions and constantly need validation for their grandstanding.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10541 on: Today at 07:23:41 pm »
I see many dems are calling him President Musk now. And calling trump 'VP Trump'.

I agree, Trump and Musk will F-up things. There are no old pros around to act as guardrails. We won't have to wait for a tell all book. The madness will be front-page daily.

I think Musk's power tripping will have limits outside the US. Firstly multi-party parliamentary systems can't be gerrymandered like the US. Secondly, there are spending limits. Thirdly, he's a foreign owner of US giants competing with European companies.

Look what happened in France on the left. You add Musk's support of LePen and you will see their fragmented politicians rally round the tricolour.

How can the Afd preach 'auslander raus' and invite the aid of an auslander?

But more idiotic things have happened...so who knows.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10542 on: Today at 07:32:45 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 07:23:41 pm
How can the Afd preach 'auslander raus' and invite the aid of an auslander?

He's rich and white. That's enough for them.
Their party leader is in a registered partnership with her Swiss partner who has Sri Lankan roots. They also have two kids and allegedly live together in Switzerland.
