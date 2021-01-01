China has reached the 'Two can play at that game' stage.They have implemented tariffs as well as strict trade sanctions against the US, including to third-party traders who might seek to try and get round the trade embargoes.And before you think 'Wow, no more cheap lawn furniture', they have specifically imposed sanctions on materials and technology they see as being inimical to China's wellbeing - so raw materials used to make solar panels, military hardware, silicon chips, high-tech products like display panels, radar assemblies, etc.Gallium, Germanium and Antimony are essential to communications, radar, infra-red technology and for making those thin, high-powered computing chips and those firearm bullets the US loves so much - antimony is essential in hardening the lead used in bullets.China supplies significant amounts - like 98% of the world's Gallium, 93% of the world's Germanium, and over 75% of the world's Antimony, so Trump's idea of moving all the silicon manufacturing back to the US will grind to a halt, without the raw materials needed.They have, for the first time, decided to play hardball.It's going to be interesting to see how this progresses - already Antimony has more than doubled in price to $25,000/ton from $12,300/ton in July.Gallium has gone from $640 to $930, Germanium from $2300 to $4080 - but that's only for countries that can buy it, and that isn't the US. The cost to you from countries that can sell it, will likely be much, much higher.In addition, they have placed sanctions on 13 aerospace manufacturers - so zero product for them. They are all military suppliers, and the sanction is in return for them selling advanced weaponry to Taiwan.At least in the short term, it looks like they are going to come out on top - they own the method of production, and the raw materials.