Author Topic: God didn't bless America  (Read 607591 times)

Sounds like they have the guy. Someone reported seeing him at a McNasty's, he has a similar gun to the one used in the shooting, a suppressor, a New Jersey fake ID and hand written documents about the insurance industry.

He was sounding like a criminal mastermind at one point...
Got further than I thought he would. 
Im not as shocked that it turned out to be a right-wing techbro as a lot of people seem to be. Ah well.
Quote from: kavah's christmas Cava palava on December  9, 2024, 03:19:42 pm
Trumps promise to jail the January 6th Committee and pardon the insurrectionists is truly chilling.

Biden will just pardon them all preemptively.
Quote from: Sangria on December  9, 2024, 09:03:09 pm
From that article on why the Democrats lost:

"Overwhelmingly, change focused on two issues: inflation and immigration. Trump enjoyed a clear lead on both. Sure, Harris had some popular policies (anti-price gouging, tax cuts, help for first-time buyers and small businesses) but these seemed sidelined in an overcrowded campaign, with voters concluding instead that she was not on their side and was too concentrated on woke issues  53% of working-class voters agreed that the Democrats had gone too far in pushing a woke ideology. Theyve gone in a weird direction, said one; lost touch with our priorities, said another. Worse still was the sense that any voter who disagreed was a bad person."

I've said it before, and been accused of blaming everything on the left. Now here's the post-mortem of why the Democrats lost to Trump, and the study is making exactly my point. The left has a habit of assuming they are in the right, that everyone who disagrees with them is wrong. I don't even disagree with your position on Saudi Arabia, I only disagree with your approach. Try listening to people you don't necessarily agree with. Try prioritising what the majority of people feel are their priorities. Don't start with the stance that you are right, and everyone who disagrees with you is wrong.
Which article mate?
After the election we (a couple of us in the staff room) were a bit unhappy about how a couple of posters reacted to the woke issue. It's also been said that the Repugs forced the woke narrative on to the Dems rather than the Dems actually constantly displaying a woke agenda.
Nobody listens carefully to the other side, it's not a sin exclusively of the left, chrissakes can we stop being so easily played by the algorithm?
Quote from: kavah's christmas Cava palava on December  9, 2024, 03:19:42 pm
Trumps promise to jail the January 6th Committee and pardon the insurrectionists is truly chilling.

I hope he does. America ordered the sludge, now they have to quaff it.
so funny that the guy some of the very online political fringe and left in the US were lionising as some marxist hero of the people turned out to be a right-leaning tech bro who came from generational wealth (unlike the working class CEO they were celebrating him killing). tops it off that he was handed in by a working class McNasty's server ;D
Quote from: Schmidt on December  9, 2024, 07:04:49 pm
Sounds like they have the guy. Someone reported seeing him at a McNasty's, he has a similar gun to the one used in the shooting, a suppressor, a New Jersey fake ID and hand written documents about the insurance industry.

He was sounding like a criminal mastermind at one point...

He must have believed all the news about the public not wanting to shop him. It was clear he was no mastermind when he pulled down his mask at the hostel to "flirt" with an employee. He'd covered his face at all times until then.

The McNasty's employee will be $60K better off now anyway.
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on December  9, 2024, 10:58:30 pm
He must have believed all the news about the public not wanting to shop him. It was clear he was no mastermind when he pulled down his mask at the hostel to "flirt" with an employee. He'd covered his face at all times until then.

The McNasty's employee will be $60K better off now anyway.

More like the boss will take it as he was on company time when he reported him.
If there's one thing Trump is right about, it's the tariff disparity between the EU and the US. For instance, importing an American car into Germany would cost you 10% of the declared value and an additional 19% VAT. In the US, it's 2.5% of the declared value and that's it. That's without even mentioning how much the US pays for NATO compared to other nations. Yeah, Europe needs to pay its fair share.
Quote from: Caligula? on December 10, 2024, 12:36:20 am
That's without even mentioning how much the US pays for NATO compared to other nations. Yeah, Europe needs to pay its fair share.

And you probably better not mention that, because it's just plain wrong. The US pay the same amount FOR NATO as Germany. 15.8 percent of NATO's total budget each. The disparity between the US and a lot of (European) NATO members was in the amount of money they spend on their military. There's consensus in NATO that each member should be spending at least two percent of their GDP on their military. The US have been spending more than that, while a lot of members spent less than 2 percent. Something that is changing, because in this year it seems 23 of the member states (including Germany) will be spending 2 percent or more of their GDP on their military. So, Trump whining about Europe not "paying enough" for Nato is complete bollocks...
Quote from: Caligula? on December 10, 2024, 12:36:20 am
If there's one thing Trump is right about, it's the tariff disparity between the EU and the US. For instance, importing an American car into Germany would cost you 10% of the declared value and an additional 19% VAT. In the US, it's 2.5% of the declared value and that's it. That's without even mentioning how much the US pays for NATO compared to other nations. Yeah, Europe needs to pay its fair share.

In the US, instead of VAT you have a sales tax, which is set by each State?

As for NATO, see Stoa's post...
Quote from: classycarra on December  9, 2024, 10:35:53 pm
so funny that the guy some of the very online political fringe and left in the US were lionising as some marxist hero of the people turned out to be a right-leaning tech bro who came from generational wealth (unlike the working class CEO they were celebrating him killing). tops it off that he was handed in by a working class McNasty's server ;D

I don't know, if anything I'm happy it was a right-leaning tech bro. Obviously we could learn plenty about his motivations that would change my mind, but there are two big positives here. 1) It blunts right-wing pundits' ability to use this as an example of the left committing anticapitalist violence, and 2) it shows that hatred of the for-profit health insurance industry is so universal that it might just supersede the right's innate worship of successful businessmen.

I've been trying to pay as little attention to the wider social media since the election, so I don't know if the support for the killing has indeed been largely limited to the left, but at least two of my conservative acquaintances posted "I'll never condone murder but after my _____ was denied _____ procedure, I understand where he's coming from" type messages.
Quote from: cptrios on December 10, 2024, 01:44:31 am
I don't know, if anything I'm happy it was a right-leaning tech bro. Obviously we could learn plenty about his motivations that would change my mind, but there are two big positives here. 1) It blunts right-wing pundits' ability to use this as an example of the left committing anticapitalist violence, and 2) it shows that hatred of the for-profit health insurance industry is so universal that it might just supersede the right's innate worship of successful businessmen.

I've been trying to pay as little attention to the wider social media since the election, so I don't know if the support for the killing has indeed been largely limited to the left, but at least two of my conservative acquaintances posted "I'll never condone murder but after my _____ was denied _____ procedure, I understand where he's coming from" type messages.

Can't remember if it was here or another forum, but I saw twatter screenshots of Ben Shapiro doing the usual "aha, the Left thinks they're SOOOooo moral and here they are celebrating a cold blooded murder" and he was swiftly met by dozens of replies along the lines of "I'm a proud MAGA voter and I've got zero sympathy for the CEO" so yes you'd be correct in thinking reactions to the murder defy the usual left-right categorisation.
Police fluked this one. Apparently he came as a surprise to investigators as they didnt even have his name on their list of suspects. That person at McNasty's has saved their reputation big time.
Quote from: classycarra on December  9, 2024, 10:35:53 pm
so funny that the guy some of the very online political fringe and left in the US were lionising as some marxist hero of the people turned out to be a right-leaning tech bro who came from generational wealth (unlike the working class CEO they were celebrating him killing). tops it off that he was handed in by a working class McNasty's server ;D

Political Fringe? ;D

From what I've seen everyone seems to be rejoicing at the killing and are upset he's been caught. I'm honestly flabbergasted by it all, feels very detached from reality. I'm sure the guy is a complete scumbag and all that but it's all a bit mad.
McDonalds where New York shooting suspect caught flooded with negative reviews

Google removing one-star and disparaging reviews of the Pennsylvania location after police arrested suspect

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/dec/09/McNasty's-suspect-arrest-negative-reviews
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on December 10, 2024, 06:53:05 am
McDonalds where New York shooting suspect caught flooded with negative reviews

Google removing one-star and disparaging reviews of the Pennsylvania location after police arrested suspect

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/dec/09/McNasty's-suspect-arrest-negative-reviews

At first it didnt work because of the autocorrect.
And then I corrected it and it worked.
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on December 10, 2024, 06:53:05 am
McDonalds where New York shooting suspect caught flooded with negative reviews

 ;D ;D ;D ;D

This location has rats in the kitchen that will make you sick and your insurance isnt going to cover it, one review said.

Well, what a bizarre ending to a sad (if you were part of the victim's family), but otherwise interesting story.

No cartel Sicario.  No dark-web gun for hire Ice-man contract killer.  No downtrodden "man of the people", arrested hiding out in a remote log cabin.  No blazing "you'll never take me alive you bastards" shootout with feds.

I don't think this lad quite understands what life without parole in a tough US federal prison will be like for him, because that's where he's going.
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 10, 2024, 11:51:34 am
I don't think this lad quite understands what life without parole in a tough US federal prison will be like for him, because that's where he's going.

The fact that he seems to have held on to every possible scrap of evidence suggests to me that he doesnt think thats where hes going. Not exactly an unheard-of attitude for a handsome rich kid.
Quote from: kavah's christmas Cava palava on December  9, 2024, 03:19:42 pm
Trumps promise to jail the January 6th Committee and pardon the insurrectionists is truly chilling.

He's been saying it for years. 
maybe i've not explained it clearly, but fringe weirdos on american twitter. the kinds that have sickles in their name, or types who refer to coughing as biological terrorism, the ones who say they are gonna have a revolution but only when they stop having panic attacks leaving the house. types who write poems about murderers and how they must share their ideology because they want to believe.

people like this haha:
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on December 10, 2024, 06:53:05 am
McDonald’s where New York shooting suspect caught flooded with negative reviews

i wasnt saying those were the only people following the story! they were just the people i was narrowing down on

anyway, the guys legacy is shifting the court of public opinion for a few days - long enough for industry lobbying for anaesthesiologists to land successfully on an ignorant audience and result in anaesthesiologists fraudulent charging not being reigned in, so they will get paid more and people's insurance premiums will go up. whoops!
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 10, 2024, 11:51:34 am
I don't think this lad quite understands what life without parole in a tough US federal prison will be like for him, because that's where he's going.

Isn't it a state crime and not a federal crime?  Or, does the fact that he fled to another state make it federal?

Either way, spending the rest of his life in jail isn't going to be fun.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on December 10, 2024, 12:57:32 pm
Isn't it a state crime and not a federal crime?  Or, does the fact that he fled to another state make it federal?

Either way, spending the rest of his life in jail isn't going to be fun.

I read, and this could be bollocks, that if they prove he planned it in another state then travelled to NY to do it then it becomes a federal crime.
IIRC it is still a state crime but it becomes a cross border state crime.
Which means, NY should apply for an extradition and Pennsylvania should process that and send him to NY.
Trump on BS Social....


 It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada. I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!



Trudeau is up for election next year...the opposition Conservatives are back peddling Trump love quickly...
One of my (left leaning,  staunchly democrat) US friends says that's "a legitimately funny tweet". Seriously, does anyone here agree? He's been playing that record for years, I'm so over it I've almost landed on the moon.
Jnr D yet again 'hand in hand' with a younger model (37) so daddy decides to ship actual fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle (55) off to Greece to be US Ambassador.

Following in his father's footsteps.

Quote from: Caligula? on December 10, 2024, 12:36:20 am
If there's one thing Trump is right about, it's the tariff disparity between the EU and the US. For instance, importing an American car into Germany would cost you 10% of the declared value and an additional 19% VAT. In the US, it's 2.5% of the declared value and that's it. That's without even mentioning how much the US pays for NATO compared to other nations. Yeah, Europe needs to pay its fair share.

The US pays that by choice, because as we have seen its the bedrock of their global business model & a large employer.
Also they don't pay into NATO, they spend on their own defence, and as Killie says, thats just their choice to go way way above the NATO target. Granted other countries should be spending more on defence.
Quote from: Elf MoFo on Yesterday at 10:57:09 am
Also they don't pay into NATO, they spend on their own defence, and as Killie says, thats just their choice to go way way above the NATO target. Granted other countries should be spending more on defence.
nato members agreed to pay a minimum amount %, and the majority of them havent/didnt met their obligations. Trump is 1000 percent right when it comes to that. The whole reason why Ukraine is so fucked now is because Europe doesnt have an arms manufacturing capability compared to America. Europe needs to invest massively again to support itself and to stop relying on America.

And again, you had the likes of Germany literally doing pipe lines deals with Russia, whilst putting tariffs on American goods, the EU imposing massive fines on American companies etc. so yea, from the perspective of America, they have a shitty deal with the EU and nato.

https://www.forcesnews.com/news/world/nato-which-countries-pay-their-share-defence


It seems to be that most countries are increasing their defence spending, probably in-line with the increased aggression from far-right anti-democratic nations. Some countries have not met the 2.0% annual GDP target, probably because they dont intend on invading anyone for financial gain. Canada, however, should perhaps take a look at its neighbour and remedy that.


Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 11:09:24 am
nato members agreed to pay a minimum amount %, and the majority of them havent/didnt met their obligations. Trump is 1000 percent right when it comes to that. The whole reason why Ukraine is so fucked now is because Europe doesnt have an arms manufacturing capability compared to America. Europe needs to invest massively again to support itself and to stop relying on America.

And again, you had the likes of Germany literally doing pipe lines deals with Russia, whilst putting tariffs on American goods, the EU imposing massive fines on American companies etc. so yea, from the perspective of America, they have a shitty deal with the EU and nato.


Is it a shitty deal? US tech, entertainment, finance, etc make a killing in Europe. That they don't sell a lot of pork is inconsequential.

Where are NATO allies in Europe and Canada buying their jet fighters and other expensive hardware? The US military industrial complex. They gave old Soviet fighetrs to Ukraine with promises to buy US fighters.
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 11:09:24 am
nato members agreed to pay a minimum amount %, and the majority of them havent/didnt met their obligations. Trump is 1000 percent right when it comes to that. The whole reason why Ukraine is so fucked now is because Europe doesnt have an arms manufacturing capability compared to America. Europe needs to invest massively again to support itself and to stop relying on America.

And again, you had the likes of Germany literally doing pipe lines deals with Russia, whilst putting tariffs on American goods, the EU imposing massive fines on American companies etc. so yea, from the perspective of America, they have a shitty deal with the EU and nato.

US were happy to be the policeman of the world though, calling the shots and corralling NATO allies into pointless global conflicts that saw Europe endure the consequences. Also Europe after 2008 pretty much stopped major investments into most industries after deciding to go on a reckless austerity drive.

The US have got their claws well into Europe and do very well out is us, I'm not feeling sorry for their tech companies not having total carte blanche to do whatever the fuck they want without limits though.
Kari Lake gets a gig.

Quote
The new leader of Voice of America will be a prominent vocal supporter of Donald Trump.

On Wednesday night, the president-elect announced Kari Lake - the failed Senate and gubernatorial candidate in Arizona and frequent Trump defender on far-right Newsmax and One America News Network - as the new director for Voice of America.

The outlet is an international broadcasting company funded by the federal government. According to the outlet, the organization provides news in nearly 50 languages across digital, television and radio platforms.

She will be appointed by, and work closely with, our next head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, who I will announce soon, to ensure that the American values of Freedom and Liberty are broadcast around the World FAIRLY and ACCURATELY, unlike the lies spread by the Fake News Media, Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Kari was a beloved News Anchor in Arizona, which supported me by record margins, for over 20 years, he added.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/kari-lake-trump-voice-of-america-b2663034.html
