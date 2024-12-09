Political Fringe?
maybe i've not explained it clearly, but fringe weirdos on american twitter. the kinds that have sickles in their name, or types who refer to coughing as biological terrorism, the ones who say they are gonna have a revolution but only when they stop having panic attacks leaving the house. types who write poems about murderers and how they must share their ideology because they want to believe.
people like this haha:
McDonald’s where New York shooting suspect caught flooded with negative reviews
i wasnt saying those were the only people following the story! they were just the people i was narrowing down on
anyway, the guys legacy is shifting the court of public opinion for a few days - long enough for industry lobbying for anaesthesiologists to land successfully on an ignorant audience and result in anaesthesiologists fraudulent charging not being reigned in, so they will get paid more and people's insurance premiums will go up. whoops!