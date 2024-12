That's without even mentioning how much the US pays for NATO compared to other nations. Yeah, Europe needs to pay its fair share.



And you probably better not mention that, because it's just plain wrong. The US pay the same amount FOR NATO as Germany. 15.8 percent of NATO's total budget each. The disparity between the US and a lot of (European) NATO members was in the amount of money they spend on their military. There's consensus in NATO that each member should be spending at least two percent of their GDP on their military. The US have been spending more than that, while a lot of members spent less than 2 percent. Something that is changing, because in this year it seems 23 of the member states (including Germany) will be spending 2 percent or more of their GDP on their military. So, Trump whining about Europe not "paying enough" for Nato is complete bollocks...