if hunter was prosecuted, it would still need go through the courts and would still need to go through a jury.



He was prosecuted and found guilty whilst biden was president. He is guilty and should be held accountable for his crimes. The fact biden put a blanket 10 year pardon should say it all, there are more skeletons in the closet.



We don't know what skeletons there may or not be. And without knowing that, I feel it is hard to gauge the exact "wrongness" of the blanket aspect.It may be that there are crimes Biden is aware of.Or it may be that he is simply trying to protect his recovering addict son from being hounded by the Republicans.Because even if there is nothing else any sane court and jury would convict him of, that doesn't stop him from being dragged through the courts, from suffering the stress and embarassment of details of his personal life begin paraded in public.Last year, MTG produced nude images of Hunter Biden at a congressional hearing. They were absolutely irrelevant to the issue at hand, it was just a personal attack on Hunter (and through him, Joe Biden). I can understand why a father might want to protect his son from that kind of thing.