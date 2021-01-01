« previous next »
God didn't bless America

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10280 on: Today at 07:41:47 am
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 07:37:51 am
and my personal opinion is if Hunter Biden is guaranteed a fair trial/sentencing then of course he should stand trial for anything he's supposed to have done, but as an outsider to the American judicial system and America it doesn't look as if he will get a fair trial and sentencing...which says an awful lot about America these days. Putin's work is nearly done.

I dont think anyone would have a go at Biden doing this for personal reasons. But for the Democrats it just makes them look stupid and should negate any sort of moaning of Trump doing this. Basically neither back the law.

But also its right to acknowledge it wont affect them at the next election because the Yanks have abandoned anything thats supposedly decent. Their electorate is dogshit.
Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10281 on: Today at 08:05:08 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:41:47 am
I dont think anyone would have a go at Biden doing this for personal reasons. But for the Democrats it just makes them look stupid and should negate any sort of moaning of Trump doing this. Basically neither back the law.

But also its right to acknowledge it wont affect them at the next election because the Yanks have abandoned anything thats supposedly decent. Their electorate is dogshit.
to be honest, Biden made the Dems look stupid when 2 years ago he didn't tell them he was standing down. Trump winning, a great chunk of it is on Biden.
Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10282 on: Today at 08:06:32 am
We can only hope now that Biden gives similar all encompassing pardons to Anthony Fauci, Jack Smith , Hillary, Kamala, and all the other people Trump has said will be subject to his vengeance in the next four years. There are probably hundreds of them.
Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10283 on: Today at 08:07:59 am
Cheney as well. He really hates her.
Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10284 on: Today at 08:15:22 am
Quote from: Elisha S on Today at 07:23:47 am
Trumps doj spent years trying to rake up dirt on Hunter Biden and found nothing. This pardon covers him for the fabricated crimes Trump and his people will try to throw at him.
Also, Trump tried to blackmail a nation state (Ukraine) to dig up dirt on Biden or he might not send money Congress had already approved.

I don't think people should underestimate Trumps potential vitriol and desire for revenge which people are starting to protect themselves against. Joe and Mika (weakly imo) going to Mar-a-lago, Pete Strzok (who Trump refers to as "a dirty cop") disappearing from his podcast, with probably more similar situations to come.
An evil, vindictive man is about to occupy the WH with a personally assembled team of sycophantic man-men. The economy, environment and wellbeing of Americans will be low on their agenda. Revenge & self-enrichment will be the priority.
Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10285 on: Today at 08:17:48 am
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 07:04:09 am
if hunter was prosecuted, it would still need go through the courts and would still need to go through a jury.

He was prosecuted and found guilty whilst biden was president. He is guilty and should be held accountable for his crimes. The fact biden put a blanket 10 year pardon should say it all, there are more skeletons in the closet.


We don't know what skeletons there may or not be. And without knowing that, I feel it is hard to gauge the exact "wrongness" of the blanket aspect.

It may be that there are crimes Biden is aware of.

Or it may be that he is simply trying to protect his recovering addict son from being hounded by the Republicans.
Because even if there is nothing else any sane court and jury would convict him of, that doesn't stop him from being dragged through the courts, from suffering the stress and embarassment of details of his personal life begin paraded in public.

Last year, MTG produced nude images of Hunter Biden at a congressional hearing. They were absolutely irrelevant to the issue at hand, it was just a personal attack on Hunter (and through him, Joe Biden). I can understand why a father might want to protect his son from that kind of thing.
Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10286 on: Today at 08:19:41 am
I honestly don't care about this all that much, it will be wiped from collective memory in about two days of Republicans insanity once they take office. Compared to hanging in the race and denying democrats proper primaries, as well as being the worlds worst communicator on everything his government has done well - this barely registers as a mistake from Biden. Ride off into the sunset Joe, thanks for all the fish and goodbye.
Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10287 on: Today at 08:40:28 am
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on Today at 08:15:22 am
Also, Trump tried to blackmail a nation state (Ukraine) to dig up dirt on Biden or he might not send money Congress had already approved.

I don't think people should underestimate Trumps potential vitriol and desire for revenge which people are starting to protect themselves against. Joe and Mika (weakly imo) going to Mar-a-lago, Pete Strzok (who Trump refers to as "a dirty cop") disappearing from his podcast, with probably more similar situations to come.
An evil, vindictive man is about to occupy the WH with a personally assembled team of sycophantic man-men. The economy, environment and wellbeing of Americans will be low on their agenda. Revenge & self-enrichment will be the priority.

Let's not also forget he has picked people who he knows will do nothing other than what he commands. None of them will challenge him, then his vendetta can start properly. The only winner here is Putin overall, as the US goes into a civil war. The world is becoming ever more unstable.
