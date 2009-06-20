Lets face it, the prospect of his Son going down must have been playing on Bidens mind, what a mug I am. Trump pardoned all his many corrupt m8s when he was President, he's a already said he will pardon many convicted criminals, he's a convicted criminal who is now forming a government full of criminals and sycophants who will tear the US apart. Biden must be thinking they won't respect me for making a martyr out of my only son, leaving him to the mercy of a evil vindictive man who has the power to make his life hell, Trump would be pissing himself laughing if I did what many people think is right and left him to his fate.

What Biden says and what he can actually say are 2 different things.

Every thing changed after the election, what I would like him to say is, The country voted in a convicted vindictive psychopathic criminal who will do massive harm to our country and our government. to the people who supported me and Harris I ask for your understanding, I am not going to make a martyr out of my son for nothing more than optics. theres a big difference to what my Son did and what Trump has done, theres a big difference to what my son did to what the people Trump Pardoned. my sons crimes never hurt you, Trumps crimes hurt the US and our government etc.

For the people who voted for Trump, don't accuse me of double standards, not while you've ignored so much corruption and the warnings of what is to come.

I haven't got a problem with what Biden did, why should he leave his son to the mercy of a vindictive psychopath. Trump would look at him as a fool. Trump probably has more respect for him for doing this, not the mug he thinks he is.