Author Topic: God didn't bless America  (Read 597218 times)

Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:02:03 am
Joe Bidens pardon of Hunter is not a great optic at all, there's good reasons to wish he hadn't have done it, but the clutching of pearls and screams of it injustices and abuse of power in here and elsewhere are silly when viewing this holistically.
Particularly from Reform Ste with his usual scatter-gun blasting of Biden.

Firstly, and I really should do what Ste doesn't do and get my facts right, but wasn't there a plea deal with DoJ or the court over Hunters taxes etc and it was all going away accordingly until a judge pointed out that there was elements from the plea deal missing that would incriminate Hunter later on? Hence he withdrew the plea deal and was pursued afterwards?

Secondly, and as much as I dislike whataboutery, in 4 months time you'll have a convicted felon and rapist leading the country with a cabinet of convicted felons, sexual abusers and corrupt family members who will pardon real crooks and insurrectionists.

So , in March 2025, the Jan 6th rioters are at home, the criminals are in the Whitehouse and Hunter Biden is in jail for something very trivial - don't people think that be a travesty?

Seriously - what was so hard for people to understand about this that you summed up in 2 sentences??
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 02:37:31 pm
BidenTrump.

Saving his son, daughter, daughter's father-in-law, the insurrectionists, etc. after gRifting the Presidency.

Worra scumbag.
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:36:43 pm

You read in between my lines.  ;)
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 04:45:54 pm
You read in between my lines.  ;)

Ha - I figured I'd make it obvious for some of the other people that are not quite grasping the obvious. :lmao
Re: God didn't bless America
Lets face it, the prospect of his Son going down must have been playing on Bidens mind, what a mug I am. Trump pardoned all his many corrupt m8s when he was President, he's a already said he will pardon many convicted criminals, he's a convicted criminal who is now forming a government full of criminals and sycophants who will tear the US apart. Biden must be thinking they won't respect me for making a martyr out of my only son, leaving him to the mercy of a evil vindictive man who has the power to make his life hell, Trump would be pissing himself laughing if I did what many people think is right and left him to his fate.
What Biden says and what he can actually say are 2 different things.
Every thing changed after the election, what I would like him to say is, The country voted in a convicted vindictive psychopathic criminal who will do massive harm to our country and our government. to the people who supported me and Harris I ask for your understanding, I am not going to make a martyr out of my son for nothing more than optics. theres a big difference to what my Son did and what Trump has done, theres a big difference to what my son did to what the people Trump Pardoned. my sons crimes never hurt you, Trumps crimes hurt the US and our government etc.
For the people who voted for Trump, don't accuse me of double standards, not while you've ignored so much corruption and the warnings of what is to come.
I haven't got a problem with what Biden did, why should he leave his son to the mercy of a vindictive psychopath.  Trump would look at him as a fool. Trump probably has more respect for him for doing this, not the mug he thinks he is.
Re: God didn't bless America
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:11:34 pm
Lets face it, the prospect of his Son going down must have been playing on Bidens mind, what a mug I am. Trump pardoned all his many corrupt m8s when he was President, he's a already said he will pardon many convicted criminals, he's a convicted criminal who is now forming a government full of criminals and sycophants who will tear the US apart. Biden must be thinking they won't respect me for making a martyr out of my only son, leaving him to the mercy of a evil vindictive man who has the power to make his life hell, Trump would be pissing himself laughing if I did what many people think is right and left him to his fate.

What Biden says and what he can actually say are 2 different things.

Every thing changed after the election, what I would like him to say is:

      The country voted in a convicted vindictive psychopathic criminal who will do massive harm to our country and our government. to the people who supported me and Harris I ask for your
      understanding, I am not going to make a martyr out of my son for nothing more than optics. theres a big difference to what my Son did and what Trump has done, theres a big difference to what
      my son did to what the people Trump Pardoned. my sons crimes never hurt you, Trumps crimes hurt the US and our government etc. For the people who voted for Trump, don't accuse me of double
      standards, not while you've ignored so much corruption and the warnings of what is to come.

I haven't got a problem with what Biden did, why should he leave his son to the mercy of a vindictive psychopath.  Trump would look at him as a fool. Trump probably has more respect for him for doing this, not the mug he thinks he is.

Agreed (sorry I messed with your formatting in case others are looking at it too as I wanted to highlight your salient points).
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:32:18 pm
Seriously - what was so hard for people to understand about this that you summed up in 2 sentences??

Its not hard for me to understand, but that doesnt mean I have to agree with it.

The US is now a proper, full on banana republic.

If even the goodies are abusing the law in this way, you cant cry and scream when the baddies do it. Fucking madhouse of a place.

You either have a judicial system or you dont. Biden himself has harped on and on about not pardoning his son, and has given the reasons why. He did a full on u turn, and unfortunately its just another case of the rich and powerful using their position for nepotism.

The wording of it is snide too. It infers that theres other stuff hes done, but hasnt been charged for yet.

What the fuck were the founding fathers thinking, giving power like that to anyone? Fuck knows whatll happen over the next four years, but this senile old prick has now robbed the dems of any semblance of the moral high ground, just to get his son off. Christ knows what damage itll do.

But hey, Hunters ok, so its all good.

Re: God didn't bless America
Your finest work to date.
Re: God didn't bless America
Does anyone here believe Hunter would have been tried and convicted on those charges if his surname wasn't Biden?
Re: God didn't bless America
Biden lost his marbles ages ago, he probably doesnt even realise what hes done, let alone remember what he said many months ago.

Should he have done it? Maybe not, but its minuscule compared to what Trump has done in the past and no doubt what Trump will do in the future.

Trump should be pleased, it draws an end to the Hunter Biden saga, if he went to prison then all the focus and media for the next x months would be on the Bidens, instead Trump can have all the media to himself now.
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 07:33:42 pm
Its not hard for me to understand, but that doesnt mean I have to agree with it.

The US is now a proper, full on banana republic.

If even the goodies are abusing the law in this way, you cant cry and scream when the baddies do it. Fucking madhouse of a place.

You either have a judicial system or you dont. Biden himself has harped on and on about not pardoning his son, and has given the reasons why. He did a full on u turn, and unfortunately its just another case of the rich and powerful using their position for nepotism.

The wording of it is snide too. It infers that theres other stuff hes done, but hasnt been charged for yet.

What the fuck were the founding fathers thinking, giving power like that to anyone? Fuck knows whatll happen over the next four years, but this senile old prick has now robbed the dems of any semblance of the moral high ground, just to get his son off. Christ knows what damage itll do.

But hey, Hunters ok, so its all good.



To be honest, Ive heard people for a long time describe the position of POTUS as that of an elected monarch, and I guess when the constitution was written monarchs were still able to pardon criminals and the problem with a written constitution is that usually the bar to change it is very high so they wont be able to get rid of things like presidential pardons and change the constitution so that it prevents convicted criminals from becoming president.
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 07:56:51 pm
Actually, he could've been elected in any Republican district.


I need a holiday from this rubbish.

Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 07:33:42 pm
Its not hard for me to understand, but that doesnt mean I have to agree with it.

The US is now a proper, full on banana republic.

If even the goodies are abusing the law in this way, you cant cry and scream when the baddies do it. Fucking madhouse of a place.

You either have a judicial system or you dont. Biden himself has harped on and on about not pardoning his son, and has given the reasons why. He did a full on u turn, and unfortunately its just another case of the rich and powerful using their position for nepotism.

The wording of it is snide too. It infers that theres other stuff hes done, but hasnt been charged for yet.

What the fuck were the founding fathers thinking, giving power like that to anyone? Fuck knows whatll happen over the next four years, but this senile old prick has now robbed the dems of any semblance of the moral high ground, just to get his son off. Christ knows what damage itll do.

But hey, Hunters ok, so its all good.


Biden never was a goodie anyway, and morality isnt really a feature of either of the two main American parties.
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 07:33:42 pm
Its not hard for me to understand, but that doesnt mean I have to agree with it.

The US is now a proper, full on banana republic.

If even the goodies are abusing the law in this way, you cant cry and scream when the baddies do it. Fucking madhouse of a place.

You either have a judicial system or you dont. Biden himself has harped on and on about not pardoning his son, and has given the reasons why. He did a full on u turn, and unfortunately its just another case of the rich and powerful using their position for nepotism.

The wording of it is snide too. It infers that theres other stuff hes done, but hasnt been charged for yet.

What the fuck were the founding fathers thinking, giving power like that to anyone? Fuck knows whatll happen over the next four years, but this senile old prick has now robbed the dems of any semblance of the moral high ground, just to get his son off. Christ knows what damage itll do.

But hey, Hunters ok, so its all good.



Can understand why Biden would do this, as Trump wouldve made sure hed (Hunter) end up behind bars.  The bonus is that it winds up the orange one and his band of loon followers.
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:10:51 pm
Can understand why Biden would do this, as Trump wouldve made sure hed (Hunter) end up behind bars.  The bonus is that it winds up the orange one and his band of loon followers.

You usually end up behind bars when you've gone through a judicial process and are found guilty. Anyone can get a DA/Federal Agency to charge you with something but it usually takes a court of law to end up with a prison sentence.
I wouldn't have done it, but I'm ... stupid maybe, like that. There've been a lot of opportunities over the years, in this vein, working places the Trump clan try to turn the US into.
In terms of the substance, I agree with oldfordie's post. The less public way, to do it, would be having leverage over Trump / his family as a safeguard against any actions against Biden's son.
With the resources of the US, Trump's time in office, could they not find anything strong enough to use...
Re: God didn't bless America
This piece is interesting.

Quote
Presidents have pardoned family members in the past. In 2001, Bill Clinton issued clemency for his brother Rogers 1985 drug conviction. Hunter Bidens full and unconditional pardon was particularly broad, however. It covers his criminal convictions, as well as any future charges for offenses against the United States from the start of 2014 to this Sunday.

That time period includes two years that Hunter Biden served on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma and was involved in other international dealings while his father served as vice-president. Republicans have alleged that Hunter Biden had improperly benefitted from his fathers position of power and that the elder Biden had been connected to his sons business dealings.

So he's not just been pardoned for what he's admitted guilt to being 3 x Felony tax and separate felony gun offenses but for any crime he may have committed over the past 10 years.
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:23:47 pm
This piece is interesting.

So he's not just been pardoned for what he's admitted guilt to being 3 x Felony tax and separate felony gun offenses but for any crime he may have committed over the past 10 years.

Correct. Thats why I mentioned it being snide earlier. As well as getting off with stuff hes already been found guilty of, hes basically also got a pardon for the stuff hes done, but no one knows about yet.

Good old Joe. Corrupt as fuck.

Hes just opened the floodgates for Trump (not that the prick need any encouragement) but the problem is that no democrat can say a fucking word about it now. All as bad as each other.

Rule of law is great, unless it isnt, in which case Ill just let me mates off with whatever.

Weirdest country anywhere. Its like the worst 3rd world dictatorship, but with petrodollars.
Re: God didn't bless America
The USA is just sailing away into the world of bananas
Re: God didn't bless America
On a lighter note.

Quote
Breaking:

Joe Biden has pardoned the social media and design teams at Jaguar for all crimes committed between January 1, 2024 and December 2, 2024.

More to come.
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:23:47 pm
This piece is interesting.

So he's not just been pardoned for what he's admitted guilt to being 3 x Felony tax and separate felony gun offenses but for any crime he may have committed over the past 10 years.

Any crime he may have committed or any faux crime that Trumps corrupt judicial system accuses him of. Do you not  see why that was necessary?
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: Elisha S on Today at 05:14:39 am
Any crime he may have committed or any faux crime that Trumps corrupt judicial system accuses him of. Do you not  see why that was necessary?

No. Anyone can be charged with a crime. To be found guilty takes a lot more.
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:23:47 pm
This piece is interesting.

So he's not just been pardoned for what he's admitted guilt to being 3 x Felony tax and separate felony gun offenses but for any crime he may have committed over the past 10 years.
or didn't commit but Trumps dodgy Attorney General decided to go after him anyway and under either a dodgy GOP judge of the GOP led Supreme Court gets found guilty. Due to Trump and those around him threats I'm not seeing the choices Biden had.
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:37:54 am
No. Anyone can be charged with a crime. To be found guilty takes a lot more.
naive. Very naive.
