« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 251 252 253 254 255 [256]   Go Down

Author Topic: God didn't bless America  (Read 595673 times)

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,056
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10200 on: Today at 06:36:49 am »
I understand where you lot are coming from and probably would have thought the same way a few months ago, but seriously, you gotta realise you're in a gun fight. Not only did you bring a knife, you're stabbing yourself with it by worrying about whether you're being logically consistent or projecting the right moral values. You're in a war, stop putting your own soldiers against the wall because the creases on their fatigues aren't just so!
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,961
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10201 on: Today at 06:41:48 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 06:36:49 am
I understand where you lot are coming from and probably would have thought the same way a few months ago, but seriously, you gotta realise you're in a gun fight. Not only did you bring a knife, you're stabbing yourself with it by worrying about whether you're being logically consistent or projecting the right moral values. You're in a war, stop putting your own soldiers against the wall because the creases on their fatigues aren't just so!

Maybe, but there will still be people crying about Trump doing it. If thats the approach we want to take, then the pardoning of people by Trump shouldnt even warrant a mention.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,056
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10202 on: Today at 06:45:07 am »
He may as well pardon the J6 thugs, who cares? After all, America decided what they did is fine and good, that their conviction was a witch hunt. That legal expert in the NYT told us so.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,495
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10203 on: Today at 07:46:15 am »
The country is fast becoming a joke.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,840
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10204 on: Today at 08:48:30 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 06:14:12 am

Then again, Biden is one of the worst presidents in history, oversaw and backed genocide, a new major war in Europe, an embarrassment withdrawal from Afghanistan, some of the worst inflation numbers in 50 years, fucked over the dems chances of winning the election.

Care to expand on what youd have wanted Biden to do differently with regards to Ukraine then? Just let them die off?
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,840
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10205 on: Today at 08:49:37 am »
Also nobody on here would have their kid go to prison if they could do anything about it. Especially not having lost two.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10206 on: Today at 08:55:32 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:49:37 am
Also nobody on here would have their kid go to prison if they could do anything about it. Especially not having lost two.

So there would be no complaints on here or anywhere else if Trump was to do the same for one of his kids.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,565
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10207 on: Today at 09:08:47 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:49:37 am
Also nobody on here would have their kid go to prison if they could do anything about it. Especially not having lost two.
Its a total joke. An utter abuse of power. 

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,547
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10208 on: Today at 09:12:39 am »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 09:08:47 am
Its a total joke. An utter abuse of power. 



  Biden abused power, lied about his intentions, absolutely disgusting.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,565
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10209 on: Today at 09:16:32 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 09:12:39 am
  Biden abused power, lied about his intentions, absolutely disgusting.
And how now can Trump be held to high account when the democrats sink as low?

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,335
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10210 on: Today at 09:30:34 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:46:15 am
The country is fast becoming a joke.

Becoming ?
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,909
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10211 on: Today at 09:46:21 am »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 09:16:32 am
And how now can Trump be held to high account when the democrats sink as low?



Because prior to this Trump was being held to account?

The election result confirmed what could be seen for 4 years - as whole, the US is not interested in holding him to account.
In that context, Biden pardoning his son is meaningless.
Indeed, plenty of analysts and commentators post-election were talking about how it was a mistake focusing too much on "Trump Bad" anyway.



I completely understand the arguments in isolation about how Biden shouldn't be using a pardon like this (or indeed, that pardons shouldn't be a thing at all).
But arguing this is some kind of strategic error doesn't make sense to me.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,766
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10212 on: Today at 10:02:03 am »
Joe Bidens pardon of Hunter is not a great optic at all, there's good reasons to wish he hadn't have done it, but the clutching of pearls and screams of it injustices and abuse of power in here and elsewhere are silly when viewing this holistically.
Particularly from Reform Ste with his usual scatter-gun blasting of Biden.

Firstly, and I really should do what Ste doesn't do and get my facts right, but wasn't there a plea deal with DoJ or the court over Hunters taxes etc and it was all going away accordingly until a judge pointed out that there was elements from the plea deal missing that would incriminate Hunter later on? Hence he withdrew the plea deal and was pursued afterwards?

Secondly, and as much as I dislike whataboutery, in 4 months time you'll have a convicted felon and rapist leading the country with a cabinet of convicted felons, sexual abusers and corrupt family members who will pardon real crooks and insurrectionists.

So , in March 2025, the Jan 6th rioters are at home, the criminals are in the Whitehouse and Hunter Biden is in jail for something very trivial - don't people think that be a travesty?
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,231
  • SPQR
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10213 on: Today at 10:16:42 am »
If nothing else, heads are falling off on the Republican side and it's great to see.

Just think about it. In less than two months you're going to have Trump as President, RFK (against vaccines) as health secretary, Patel (wants to imprison journalists/media) as FBI director, and Musk as basically a dark overlord lurking in the shadows controlling everything. And some are crying that Biden has pardoned his son and it's not great optics?!  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,222
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10214 on: Today at 10:48:58 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:16:42 am
And some are crying that Biden has pardoned his son and it's not great optics?!  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Not really the same though is it.
The ramifications of this pardon is what people are afraid of. Its not about Biden or Trump. What precedent does this set?
Logged

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,097
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10215 on: Today at 11:10:18 am »
At this stage, why not?

The Republicans ignore every rule and every norm and every aspect of decency.

Does it really matter if others do the exact same thing when the US people couldn't give a shiny shite anyway?
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,840
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10216 on: Today at 11:21:25 am »
Quote from: Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville on Today at 10:48:58 am
Not really the same though is it.
The ramifications of this pardon is what people are afraid of. Its not about Biden or Trump. What precedent does this set?

What a load of shite with precedents. The other side aren't playing the same game. "Oooh we're sinking to their level", the moral high ground hasn't really helped has it?
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,840
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10217 on: Today at 11:22:01 am »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Today at 11:10:18 am
At this stage, why not?

The Republicans ignore every rule and every norm and every aspect of decency.

Does it really matter if others do the exact same thing when the US people couldn't give a shiny shite anyway?

This
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,231
  • SPQR
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10218 on: Today at 11:43:42 am »
Quote from: Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville on Today at 10:48:58 am
Not really the same though is it.
The ramifications of this pardon is what people are afraid of. Its not about Biden or Trump. What precedent does this set?

People just voted a convicted felon back into office by nearly a landslide. Republicans, independents and even some democrats switched and voted for him. Do you really think anyone cares about precedent anymore?
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,231
  • SPQR
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10219 on: Today at 11:49:11 am »
Alternatively, I'll say this.

It's 2028 and an election year. Trump has wrecked the economy with his tariffs. Even more conflict rages around the world. Absolutely nobody is going to think about not voting for the democratic candidate because Biden pardoned his son four years ago.
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10220 on: Today at 11:52:12 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:49:11 am
Alternatively, I'll say this.

It's 2028 and an election year. Trump has wrecked the economy with his tariffs. Even more conflict rages around the world. Absolutely nobody is going to think about not voting for the democratic candidate because Biden pardoned his son four years ago.

Still doesn't make it right.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,231
  • SPQR
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10221 on: Today at 11:54:06 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 11:52:12 am
Still doesn't make it right.

Doesn't matter. That's where we are today.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,028
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10222 on: Today at 11:58:38 am »
It's a really bad move on paper, as it is for anyone putting their own above the law which should be there for everyone, not only for those who don't have power.

That said this is not a normal situation and should be judged within the context of that, Biden knows the country has said fuck you to logic and decency and he knows his son may get fucked by this animal who is now going to be president for these sad, pathetic voters who brought him back. I would do exactly the same and protect a few others close to me while I am at it.
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,909
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10223 on: Today at 12:28:08 pm »
Quote from: Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville on Today at 10:48:58 am
Not really the same though is it.
The ramifications of this pardon is what people are afraid of. Its not about Biden or Trump. What precedent does this set?

I honestly don't know what precedent has been set?

Trump pardoned a whole bunch of cronies - Stone, Manafort, Flynn, Bannon.
He also pardoned his daughter's father-in-law.

What new precedent does this Biden pardon create?
Logged

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,448
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10224 on: Today at 12:29:05 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:58:38 am
It's a really bad move on paper, as it is for anyone putting their own above the law which should be there for everyone, not only for those who don't have power.

That said this is not a normal situation and should be judged within the context of that, Biden knows the country has said fuck you to logic and decency and he knows his son may get fucked by this animal who is now going to be president for these sad, pathetic voters who brought him back. I would do exactly the same and protect a few others close to me while I am at it.

Seeing as Trump will likely pardon himself - Biden should get in ahead and pardon him - that should confise the fuck out of everybody
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,268
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10225 on: Today at 12:36:06 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:58:38 am
It's a really bad move on paper, as it is for anyone putting their own above the law which should be there for everyone, not only for those who don't have power.

That said this is not a normal situation and should be judged within the context of that, Biden knows the country has said fuck you to logic and decency and he knows his son may get fucked by this animal who is now going to be president for these sad, pathetic voters who brought him back. I would do exactly the same and protect a few others close to me while I am at it.

People should not forget Joe Biden lost his wife and a young child when he was newly a Senator and of course, another son a few years ago. He is close to his final chapter of life now, and yes he fucked up by not allowing the Democrats to blood a better candidate 18 months ago, so now Trump is coming.

What father would want to leave his son at the mercy of a Trump-run situation?

Fairly grim choices all round really.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,231
  • SPQR
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10226 on: Today at 12:51:19 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 12:29:05 pm
Seeing as Trump will likely pardon himself - Biden should get in ahead and pardon him - that should confise the fuck out of everybody

Rumours are that he will.

I wonder if they came to some kind of "informal" agreement when they met face to face after the election.
Logged

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,097
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10227 on: Today at 12:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:54:06 am
Doesn't matter. That's where we are today.

The American people clearly don't give a shite so why should their politicians?

The same will happen here when eventually Frottage and his psychos get into power.

Politics will be gone and popularism will replace it (If that hasn't happened already)
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,664
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10228 on: Today at 01:14:53 pm »
Was it unexpected? A Dad stepping in to save his son from numerous years in prison from a crime that was politically motivated all day especially when charged for illegal gun possession. Laughable considering the Republican stance on freedom to own a gun no matter what virtually. Anyway we'll soon see where Trump stands when it comes to morals as if you are annoyed with what Biden has done then the next four years will be fun for you
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,231
  • SPQR
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10229 on: Today at 01:20:28 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 01:14:53 pm
Was it unexpected? A Dad stepping in to save his son from numerous years in prison from a crime that was politically motivated all day especially when charged for illegal gun possession. Laughable considering the Republican stance on freedom to own a gun no matter what virtually. Anyway we'll soon see where Trump stands when it comes to morals as if you are annoyed with what Biden has done then the next four years will be fun for you

Yup. For a start he's probably going to pardon the treasonous January 6th cousin shaggers.
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10230 on: Today at 01:27:54 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 01:14:53 pm
Was it unexpected? A Dad stepping in to save his son from numerous years in prison from a crime that was politically motivated all day especially when charged for illegal gun possession. Laughable considering the Republican stance on freedom to own a gun no matter what virtually. Anyway we'll soon see where Trump stands when it comes to morals as if you are annoyed with what Biden has done then the next four years will be fun for you

Or, if you're not annoyed, then the Trump years will be okay?
Logged

Online Elisha S

  • talkin' 'bout my g-g-generation...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 385
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10231 on: Today at 01:40:59 pm »
Biden saving his only living son from potential death under a Trump controlled judicial system. Only a monster would not have pardoned his own child in the same circumstances. Well done Joe. You saved your sons life. Feck the begrudgers
« Last Edit: Today at 01:45:26 pm by Elisha S »
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,399
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10232 on: Today at 02:15:36 pm »
Biden is well within his right to do so, and the Democrats typically focus far too much on decorum and norms.  If things aren't going well in 2026 or 2028, voters aren't going to vote GOP because Biden (who wouldn't really be in the political focus anymore) pardoned his son Hunter.  It's quite understandable from a family perspective.

That being said, it adds fire for the apathetic voters that both parties are the same and that the Dems are also elites who don't care about people.  It's not the belief we would agree with here, but it does have some negative optics that Biden will lie and break norms for his son, but not for issues for millions of disaffected Americans.  Of course, it's because Biden doesn't have the power to do those other things (he tried with student loans), but nevertheless, there is political capital spent here.
Logged
King Kenny.
Pages: 1 ... 251 252 253 254 255 [256]   Go Up
« previous next »
 