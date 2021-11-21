« previous next »
God didn't bless America

GreatEx

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10200 on: Today at 06:36:49 am
I understand where you lot are coming from and probably would have thought the same way a few months ago, but seriously, you gotta realise you're in a gun fight. Not only did you bring a knife, you're stabbing yourself with it by worrying about whether you're being logically consistent or projecting the right moral values. You're in a war, stop putting your own soldiers against the wall because the creases on their fatigues aren't just so!
killer-heels

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10201 on: Today at 06:41:48 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 06:36:49 am
I understand where you lot are coming from and probably would have thought the same way a few months ago, but seriously, you gotta realise you're in a gun fight. Not only did you bring a knife, you're stabbing yourself with it by worrying about whether you're being logically consistent or projecting the right moral values. You're in a war, stop putting your own soldiers against the wall because the creases on their fatigues aren't just so!

Maybe, but there will still be people crying about Trump doing it. If thats the approach we want to take, then the pardoning of people by Trump shouldnt even warrant a mention.
GreatEx

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10202 on: Today at 06:45:07 am
He may as well pardon the J6 thugs, who cares? After all, America decided what they did is fine and good, that their conviction was a witch hunt. That legal expert in the NYT told us so.
west_london_red

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10203 on: Today at 07:46:15 am
The country is fast becoming a joke.
Circa1892

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10204 on: Today at 08:48:30 am
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 06:14:12 am

Then again, Biden is one of the worst presidents in history, oversaw and backed genocide, a new major war in Europe, an embarrassment withdrawal from Afghanistan, some of the worst inflation numbers in 50 years, fucked over the dems chances of winning the election.

Care to expand on what youd have wanted Biden to do differently with regards to Ukraine then? Just let them die off?
Circa1892

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10205 on: Today at 08:49:37 am
Also nobody on here would have their kid go to prison if they could do anything about it. Especially not having lost two.
BarryCrocker

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10206 on: Today at 08:55:32 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:49:37 am
Also nobody on here would have their kid go to prison if they could do anything about it. Especially not having lost two.

So there would be no complaints on here or anywhere else if Trump was to do the same for one of his kids.
Piggies in Blankies

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10207 on: Today at 09:08:47 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:49:37 am
Also nobody on here would have their kid go to prison if they could do anything about it. Especially not having lost two.
Its a total joke. An utter abuse of power. 

mickeydocs

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10208 on: Today at 09:12:39 am
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 09:08:47 am
Its a total joke. An utter abuse of power. 



  Biden abused power, lied about his intentions, absolutely disgusting.
Piggies in Blankies

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10209 on: Today at 09:16:32 am
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 09:12:39 am
  Biden abused power, lied about his intentions, absolutely disgusting.
And how now can Trump be held to high account when the democrats sink as low?

swoopy

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10210 on: Today at 09:30:34 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:46:15 am
The country is fast becoming a joke.

Becoming ?
RJH

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10211 on: Today at 09:46:21 am
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 09:16:32 am
And how now can Trump be held to high account when the democrats sink as low?



Because prior to this Trump was being held to account?

The election result confirmed what could be seen for 4 years - as whole, the US is not interested in holding him to account.
In that context, Biden pardoning his son is meaningless.
Indeed, plenty of analysts and commentators post-election were talking about how it was a mistake focusing too much on "Trump Bad" anyway.



I completely understand the arguments in isolation about how Biden shouldn't be using a pardon like this (or indeed, that pardons shouldn't be a thing at all).
But arguing this is some kind of strategic error doesn't make sense to me.
