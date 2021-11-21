And how now can Trump be held to high account when the democrats sink as low?
Because prior to this Trump was being held to account?
The election result confirmed what could be seen for 4 years - as whole, the US is not interested in holding him to account.
In that context, Biden pardoning his son is meaningless.
Indeed, plenty of analysts and commentators post-election were talking about how it was a mistake focusing too much on "Trump Bad" anyway.
I completely understand the arguments in isolation about how Biden shouldn't be using a pardon like this (or indeed, that pardons shouldn't be a thing at all).
But arguing this is some kind of strategic error doesn't make sense to me.