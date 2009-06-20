« previous next »
God didn't bless America

Re: God didn't bless America
November 28, 2024, 08:54:42 am
Quote from: TSC on November 28, 2024, 06:42:42 am
Debt at government level isnt same as debt at individual level.

https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/bonds/us-debt-economy-outlook-government-spending-deficit-bond-market-treasuries-2023-9?op=1

Your profile says youre in Liverpool, so have no direct experience of how wasteful or otherwise US government is or what shit it spends taxpayer money on, beyond Musks claims on his platform of bile.

Being in Liverpool 123 will have local experience of Chippy Tits wasteful spending though.
Re: God didn't bless America
November 28, 2024, 09:03:15 am
Quote from: TSC on November 28, 2024, 06:42:42 am
Debt at government level isnt same as debt at individual level.

https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/bonds/us-debt-economy-outlook-government-spending-deficit-bond-market-treasuries-2023-9?op=1

Your profile says youre in Liverpool, so have no direct experience of how wasteful or otherwise US government is or what shit it spends taxpayer money on, beyond Musks claims on his platform of bile.


erm there is a thing called the internet? Its very easy to find out how much wasteful shit the US government spends its money on. I dont live in America, doesnt mean I dont know the fact trump is a c***. Does it.


And where did I compare government debt to individual debt? Of course its not the same. But the simple the fact is the amount of interest America has to pay each year is massive and is getting larger. They just hit 1 trillion dollars a year of interest payments alone.
Re: God didn't bless America
November 28, 2024, 09:41:14 am
The gov't debt is because baby boomers nave had their taxes lowered considerably since the 70s. They demand services and refuse to pay. It is not ironic that they elected one of their own who never pays his bills.




Gov't efficiency won't cut the deficit significantly.
Re: God didn't bless America
November 28, 2024, 09:43:39 am
Quote from: Giono on November 28, 2024, 09:41:14 am
The gov't debt is because baby boomers nave had their taxes lowered considerably since the 70s. They demand services and refuse to pay. It is not ironic that they elected one of their own who never pays his bills.




Gov't efficiency won't cut the deficit significantly.
it wont, but there obviously does need a correction of both what is being spent, how its being spent and what can be done to reduce the deficit. But then both parties are the same and neither honestly gives a fuck. It was only Clinton that managed to do it in the past 40-50 years.

Like the UK, its debt levels as a percentage of GDP is the highest its been since world war 2. And we are in peace time.

Re: God didn't bless America
November 28, 2024, 10:01:47 am
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on November 28, 2024, 09:03:15 am
erm there is a thing called the internet? Its very easy to find out how much wasteful shit the US government spends its money on. I dont live in America, doesnt mean I dont know the fact trump is a c***. Does it.


And where did I compare government debt to individual debt? Of course its not the same. But the simple the fact is the amount of interest America has to pay each year is massive and is getting larger. They just hit 1 trillion dollars a year of interest payments alone.

Waste is inevitable in large organisations.  Every opposition part in every country claims they are going to eliminate it, and every time they fail, because they can't.  It's cakeism, we can improve public services without raising taxes by eliminating this mythical waste that they other party is seemingly in favour of.

Lets not forget it was Musk's big idea to make Twitter profitable; elimate all the waste by laying off 80% of the workforce.  The result was he lost 85% of the revenue.
Re: God didn't bless America
November 28, 2024, 10:03:32 am
But a lot of that 85% could have been down to him being a c*nt
Re: God didn't bless America
November 28, 2024, 10:25:22 am
Quote from: Lusty on November 28, 2024, 10:01:47 am
Waste is inevitable in large organisations.  Every opposition part in every country claims they are going to eliminate it, and every time they fail, because they can't.  It's cakeism, we can improve public services without raising taxes by eliminating this mythical waste that they other party is seemingly in favour of.

Lets not forget it was Musk's big idea to make Twitter profitable; elimate all the waste by laying off 80% of the workforce.  The result was he lost 85% of the revenue.

Waste in corporations is huge.
Re: God didn't bless America
November 28, 2024, 02:51:53 pm
Musk cements his place in posterity as a c*nt of historic proportion.



Musk accuses Trump whistleblower Vindman of treason, says he will pay


Elon Musk on Wednesday suggested retired Army Lt. Col Alexander Vindman committed treason and will pay after the former Trump impeachment witness accused the tech billionaire and close Trump ally of being unwittingly used by Russia.

Vindman is on the payroll of Ukranian oligarchs and has committed treason against the United States, Musk wrote on his social media platform X, responding to comments Vindman made in an interview about Musks reported conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Musk added that Vindman, who played a central role in the first impeachment of then-President Trump, will pay the appropriate penalty.

Musks remarks vowing a penalty come as Trump has drawn scrutiny over his repeated pledges to take revenge on his perceived enemies once back in the White House. The former presidents fixation on retribution has sparked concern among critics, some of whom worry a second Trump term will lack some of the guardrails that existed in his first four years in the Oval Office.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/musk-accuses-trump-whistleblower-vindman-of-treason-says-he-will-pay/ar-AA1uSxnj?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=c690289b87374da1dab63266f0eebfb6&ei=39

Biden should give him the Congressional Medal of Honor.
Re: God didn't bless America
November 28, 2024, 05:49:46 pm
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on November 28, 2024, 09:03:15 am
erm there is a thing called the internet? Its very easy to find out how much wasteful shit the US government spends its money on. I dont live in America, doesnt mean I dont know the fact trump is a c***. Does it.


And where did I compare government debt to individual debt? Of course its not the same. But the simple the fact is the amount of interest America has to pay each year is massive and is getting larger. They just hit 1 trillion dollars a year of interest payments alone.


I didnt say you did compare individual debt with govt debt, but shouldve been clearer.  Its about affordability, and what may appear to be an unsustainable/unaffordable debt level for the US govt, is not necessarily so.  Same with UK and arguably other developed economies.

The below article is a year old when US debt was 98% of GDP.  Same article references debt up to 200% of GDP is affordable or sustainable for US.

https://budgetmodel.wharton.upenn.edu/issues/2023/10/6/when-does-federal-debt-reach-unsustainable-levels

Re: God didn't bless America
November 30, 2024, 02:31:57 am
I swear that the new Trump administration is just Voldemort's rise.

Of course, Musk is Voldemort and Trump is Peter Pettigrew.

The cabinet are all his death eaters and the like, the ministry of magic is the congress, and hogwarts is DOGE with Vivek being that pink lady.
Re: God didn't bless America
November 30, 2024, 09:22:18 am
Quote from: newterp on November 30, 2024, 02:31:57 am
I swear that the new Trump administration is just Voldemort's rise.

Of course, Musk is Voldemort and Trump is Peter Pettigrew.

The cabinet are all his death eaters and the like, the ministry of magic is the congress, and hogwarts is DOGE with Vivek being that pink lady.

And carrying on the Harry Potter theme and including grifting and tax dodging I give you
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c0rgkkpl0dno
Re: God didn't bless America
November 30, 2024, 03:56:55 pm
President-elect Donald Trump recently announced that Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new Department of Government Efficiency.

Trump expressed high hopes for the venture, in a statement Musk shared on X that the two will pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies.

While this move may offer Americans the prospect of a leaner government, Peter Schiff, chief economist and global strategist at Euro Pacific Asset Management, is skeptical.

I hate to rain on this parade, but the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is not a real department, Schiff noted in a recent post on X. The acronym of the new entity, DOGE, is a nod to the cryptocurrency Musk has frequently championed.

Schiff, who has voiced support for Trump on a number of occasions, questioned the practicality of the new initiative. It exists outside of government and has no authority to do anything. Like any one of a number of independent think tanks that already exist, it's free to make any recommendations it wants, and the government is free to ignore them all, he explained.

No Democrats will vote in favor
To be sure, Trump has acknowledged that the Department of Government Efficiency is not a formal government agency, stating, the Department of Government Efficiency will provide advice and guidance from outside of government.

Schiff is skeptical that the entitys recommendations will lead to any concrete changes, even if the Trump administration endorses them. According to him, the structure of the government makes it unlikely.

Even if the Trump administration actually proposes some of the DOGE recommendations, they mean nothing unless Congress votes to pass them, which it wont, Schiff explained.

He argued that no Democrats are likely to support eliminating any government department or agency, with the possible exception of the Space Force. This leaves any such proposal relying heavily on Republican support in the House, requiring over 98% of GOP votes by his estimates  a scenario Schiff calls nearly impossible due to the number of RINOs (Republican in name only) and those representing swing districts.

The Senate, he noted, would also be unlikely to support drastic cuts, as all Republican votes would still fall short of the 60-vote threshold needed to pass such measures.

Schiff also highlighted practical barriers, pointing to civil service unions that make it nearly impossible to fire government employees. If Trump aims to reduce government size, Schiff suggests the most feasible approach is through natural attrition, allowing the workforce to gradually decrease as employees retire or leave.

Yet, even with attrition, Schiff believes any budget savings during Trumps term would be minimal.

Read more: Cost-of-living in America is still out of control  use these 3 'real assets' to protect your wealth today

Only one way to actually do it
Despite these challenges, Schiff sees a definitive way for Trump to achieve his goal of trimming down federal agencies.

If #Trump really wants to close federal agencies and departments, there is only one way to actually do it. It's really very simple. If he doesn't do it then he's all talk. All Trump has to do is refuse to sign the next increase in the debt ceiling, Schiff wrote in another post on X.

The U.S. debt ceiling is a set limit on the total amount of debt the federal government can borrow to fund its obligations, such as Social Security, Medicare, military salaries, interest on debt, and other expenses. When the government reaches this limit, it cant borrow more unless Congress raises or suspends the ceiling.

If Congress fails to act, the federal government would be unable to borrow further to fund its obligations, leading to immediate and widespread consequences. Essential services could face sudden funding cuts, and federal employees could be furloughed or laid off, causing a ripple effect in the economy. Missing payments on existing debt would likely trigger a downgrade in the U.S. credit rating, making future borrowing more costly and eroding confidence in the countrys financial stability.

In a 2023 letter to Congress, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, It is therefore critical that Congress act in a timely manner to increase or suspend the debt limit. Failure to meet the governments obligations would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy, the livelihoods of all Americans, and global financial stability.

Increasing the debt ceiling has become routine because federal spending commitments often exceed revenue. Since 1960, Congress has raised the ceiling 78 times to prevent default and ensure the government can meet its existing obligations  49 times under Republican presidents and 29 times under Democratic presidents.

Unsurprisingly, Americas debt has surged due to persistent federal spending beyond its revenue base. For fiscal 2024, federal expenditures totaled $6.75 trillion, while revenue collected reached $4.92 trillion, resulting in a $1.83 trillion deficit. Deficits like these have fueled the growth of national debt, which now stands at $35.95 trillion, according to the latest Treasury Department data.

Musk has already set ambitious goals for reducing the federal budget. At a Trump campaign event at Madison Square Garden, Musk claimed he could cut at least $2 trillion from the federal budget, though he did not specify which areas he would target for these reductions.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/peter-schiff-warns-musk-and-ramaswamy-s-department-of-government-efficiency-has-no-authority-what-he-says-trump-should-do-if-he-actually-wants-to-cut-federal-agencies/ar-AA1v1TDm?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=3c9f83cba231479e91f694f25b10446c&ei=11
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 12:20:50 am

Kash Patel - Head of FBI.
Jared Kushners father, Charles Kushner - Ambassador to France.
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 01:24:34 am
Trump's government is likely to cut funding for many of the people who voted him in. It's not unlike Brexit where people realised some time afterwards that they had actually shafted themselves.
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 09:21:18 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:24:34 am
Trump's government is likely to cut funding for many of the people who voted him in. It's not unlike Brexit where people realised some time afterwards that they had actually shafted themselves.

Who cares?
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 09:28:34 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:24:34 am
Trump's government is likely to cut funding for many of the people who voted him in. It's not unlike Brexit where people realised some time afterwards that they had actually shafted themselves.

Suckers.
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 10:14:00 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:20:50 am
Kash Patel - Head of FBI.
Jared Kushners convicted criminal father, Charles Kushner - Ambassador to France.


Don't forget the best bit!
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 10:36:09 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:14:00 am
Don't forget the best bit!

Just looked him up. Charlies Kray was less of a crook than Charles Kushner!
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 10:38:17 am
I can't wait to see who our Ambassador is going to be.  ::)
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 10:43:37 am
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Yesterday at 10:38:17 am
I can't wait to see who our Ambassador is going to be.  ::)

Well at least the Kennedy in the gang has got the job of wrecking their health care system so were saved from that idiot.

Actually wouldnt past that gang of half wits to nominate Nigel.
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 11:17:26 am
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Yesterday at 10:43:37 am
Well at least the Kennedy in the gang has got the job of wrecking their health care system so were saved from that idiot.

Actually wouldnt past that gang of half wits to nominate Nigel.

There is a story in the Times about Musk giving Frottage money to become the next UK prime minister. A number of journalists saying it's still legal and it makes you think it's something that Labour need to stop this and quickly.
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 12:26:43 pm
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Yesterday at 11:17:26 am
There is a story in the Times about Musk giving Frottage money to become the next UK prime minister. A number of journalists saying it's still legal and it makes you think it's something that Labour need to stop this and quickly.

That is just the thing we need to ban twitter in this country, if the government has the guts to do so.
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 02:15:42 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:26:43 pm
That is just the thing we need to ban twitter in this country, if the government has the guts to do so.

They wont.
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 06:04:17 pm
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Yesterday at 11:17:26 am
There is a story in the Times about Musk giving Frottage money to become the next UK prime minister. A number of journalists saying it's still legal and it makes you think it's something that Labour need to stop this and quickly.

Best thing for the world would be Musk getting into one of his rockets and it exploding.
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 06:09:16 pm
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Yesterday at 10:38:17 am
I can't wait to see who our Ambassador is going to be.  ::)

Joe Rogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and others
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 10:02:41 pm
Woody has wrecked his Jets team, so he may want to have another go at being ambassador.
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 10:40:43 pm
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Yesterday at 11:17:26 am
There is a story in the Times about Musk giving Frottage money to become the next UK prime minister. A number of journalists saying it's still legal and it makes you think it's something that Labour need to stop this and quickly.

I think it would absolutely backfire, taking back control and giving it to a foreign billionaire, a company that hardly pays any tax in this country all of a sudden has millions to donate to a political party, a party that wants to challenge the establishment bankrolled by the richest man in the world, the headlines would absolutely write themselves and would make it very hard for Frottage to argue what hes always been, a shill for foreign interests.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 12:30:38 am
Nepotism...it's not a bug, it's a feature.

Tiffany Trumps father-in-law Massad Boulos to become senior presidential adviser on Arab affairs https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/5016398-president-elect-trump-appoints-massad-boulos/
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 12:36:41 am
So glad they smashed the elite cabal.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 12:37:09 am
Biden is going to pardon his son.

Good on him.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 12:59:40 am
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:37:09 am
Biden is going to pardon his son.

Good on him.

Can you be plead guilty to being 'unfairly prosecuted?

Quote
Hunter on gun and tax charges despite previously saying he wouldnt

WASHINGTON (AP)  President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.

The Democratic president had previously said he would not pardon his son or commute his sentence after his convictions in the two cases in Delaware and California. The move comes weeks before Hunter Biden was set to receive his punishment after his trial conviction in the gun case and guilty plea on tax charges, and less than two months before President-elect Donald Trump is set to return to the White House.

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/biden-pardons-his-son-hunter-on-gun-and-tax-charges-despite-previously-saying-he-wouldnt
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 01:43:11 am
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:37:09 am
Biden is going to pardon his son.

Good on him.
why? Its clear corruption and something trump would do. Guy is a pervert, smack head who broke numerous laws and is rich because of his family name. Its also something Biden said numerous times he wouldnt do. Just reeks of hypocrisy and double standards when they go low, we go higher "noone is above the law" dont make me fucking laugh.

Anyway the presidential pardon system is completely batshit, most presidents have used it for their own self satisfaction. But Biden ran on a platform of restoring faith in the institutions, rule of law etc and this just makes a mockery of it.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 04:03:25 am
You say he is all these things, but he was convicted on illegal firearm possession, right? I can see why Biden Sr felt it was a totally politically motivated charge, but he took it on the chin as the price for upholding the institutions. None of this matters any more, POTUS is officially above the law, why make your son take one for the team after the horse has bolted, if you'll allow some mixed metaphor indulgence.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 04:09:12 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 04:03:25 am
You say he is all these things, but he was convicted on illegal firearm possession, right? I can see why Biden Sr felt it was a totally politically motivated charge, but he took it on the chin as the price for upholding the institutions. None of this matters any more, POTUS is officially above the law, why make your son take one for the team after the horse has bolted, if you'll allow some mixed metaphor indulgence.

Trump has even more reasons to pardon just about anyone he wants. Obviously, it hasn't stopped him before, i,e, Kushner's dad for one.

Joe specifically said he wouldn't and now he has. Total BS from the Dems and a massive kick in the balls to them holding the moral ground.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 04:17:30 am
Who fucking cares, the moral high ground is electoral poison.

OMG hypocrisy! No one cares unless the other team does it.

He sacrificed his son for the greater good, and it did no good at all. So he's taking his family back. This won't affect Trump's plans, it won't affect the next Dem candidate. So let him have his son back. Stop lamenting a moral scorecard for a game that no longer exists.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 04:54:19 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 04:03:25 am
You say he is all these things, but he was convicted on illegal firearm possession, right? I can see why Biden Sr felt it was a totally politically motivated charge, but he took it on the chin as the price for upholding the institutions. None of this matters any more, POTUS is officially above the law, why make your son take one for the team after the horse has bolted, if you'll allow some mixed metaphor indulgence.
he has just fucked over any dem moral argument if trump does it. He also fucked over his legacy of "upholding institutions, noone is above the law etc"

Basically it's just give trump a nice little moral card and fucked over the dems argument of being more righteous. You might not think it matters, but it matters to some voters and it was a big argument the dems used in 2020 and 2024.

