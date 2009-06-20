« previous next »
God didn't bless America

Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:06:22 am
Pam Bondi to be the AG.

Another election denier who is in Trumps pocket.

The continuation of a zero credibility cabinet of corrupt clowns.

When you drain the swap and you just create a new swap.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10081 on: Yesterday at 08:01:36 am »
These clowns will have so much infighting. Also, the inexperience lack of understanding of the system will make it harder for them to actually get stuff done.

I would have been more terrified if Trump had selected a group of experienced politicians and bureaucrats
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10082 on: Yesterday at 08:06:30 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 08:01:36 am
These clowns will have so much infighting. Also, the inexperience lack of understanding of the system will make it harder for them to actually get stuff done.

I would have been more terrified if Trump had selected a group of experienced politicians and bureaucrats
Yes, they seem to be more from the school of sticking passive aggressive post-it notes on desks than people that will create fundamental change.  A lot of them will end up howling at the moon as their simplistic soundbites meet with the reality of complex problems.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10083 on: Yesterday at 08:18:01 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 08:06:30 am
Yes, they seem to be more from the school of sticking passive aggressive post-it notes on desks than people that will create fundamental change.  A lot of them will end up howling at the moon as their simplistic soundbites meet with the reality of complex problems.

They're there to break the system of bureaucracy. There's a good chance that they'll wreck somethings on their way through and things do need to change in how the world of government works.

Unfortunately, they're all going to grift as much as humanly possible and put in place as many 'new protocols' that will allow them to benefit well past 1 term.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10084 on: Yesterday at 10:19:33 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 08:01:36 am
These clowns will have so much infighting. Also, the inexperience lack of understanding of the system will make it harder for them to actually get stuff done.

I would have been more terrified if Trump had selected a group of experienced politicians and bureaucrats

Agree 100%. It could be worse.

They will not be the most efficient cabinet. And if they start letting folks go throughout the bureaucracy like Elonia wants, then even less efficiency. They may not be able to cause as much damage as people fear.

"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10085 on: Yesterday at 12:30:10 pm »
Since Reagan got in and privatized everything, Repugs have shown that they want less Federal government and more State government.

It doesn't work, but this lot will show how not to govern and hopefully kill off the already splintered Rump party.
Kill the humourless.

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10086 on: Yesterday at 12:47:26 pm »
Some fun comments on The Marj appointment:

"Trump refused to promote Marjorie Taylor Greene in to his administration, then Johnson demoted her to chair a committee for DOGE, an imaginary govt dept, that is nothing more than a sewing club gossiping around a kitchen table."


Imagine being excited about being appointed to a government department that doesnt exist & your job is to babysit
Elon & the other guy


That's a lot of stupid in one place
BTW: Nice job Marge, demanding that some transgendered woman should meet you in the ladies' room and after you try to fight her, she levels you


Marj: "We have subpoena power!"

Tell that to Gym Jordan.
Kill the humourless.

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10087 on: Yesterday at 01:05:00 pm »
BERLIN (AP)  Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she felt sorrow at Donald Trump's return to power and recalls that every meeting with him was a competition: you or me.

In an interview with German weekly Der Spiegel published Friday, Merkel said that Trump is a challenge for the world, particularly for multilateralism.

What awaits us now is really not easy, she said, because the strongest economy in the world stands behind this president with the dollar as a dominant currency.

Merkel worked with four American presidents while she was German chancellor. She was in power throughout Trump's first term  easily the most tense period for German-U.S. relations of her 16 years in office, which ended in late 2021.

She recalled as a typical scene a famously awkward moment in the Oval Office when she first visited Trump at the White House in March 2017. Photographers shouted handshake! and Merkel quietly asked Trump: Do you want to have a handshake? There was no response from Trump, who looked ahead with his hands clasped.

I tried to coax him into a handshake for the photographers because I thought in my constructive way that maybe he hadn't noticed they wanted such a picture, Merkel was quoted as saying. But of course his refusal was calculation.

The pair did shake hands at other points during the visit.

Asked what a German chancellor should know about dealing with Trump, Merkel said he was very curious and wanted details  but only to read them for his own advantage, to find arguments that strengthen him and weaken others.

The more people there were in the room, the greater was his urge to be the winner, she added. You can't chat with him. Every meeting is a competition: you or me.

Merkel said she felt sorrow at Trump's victory over Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 presidential election. It was already a disappointment for me that Hillary Clinton didn't win in 2016. I would have liked a different outcome.

The 70-year-old Merkel, a center-right Christian Democrat who has generally kept a low profile since leaving office, is due to release her memoirs next week.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/german-ex-leader-merkel-says-she-felt-sorrow-at-trump-s-comeback-and-recalls-awkward-non-handshake/ar-AA1uyQtG?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=c2511625f3a541418886e93dd2e7a401&ei=34
Kill the humourless.

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10088 on: Yesterday at 01:09:54 pm »
There is a word for it.

kakistocracy

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/nov/21/trump-administration-kakistocracy

From Greek and before that the old language. We used to say  kak in Liverpool as an alternative to shite. Its Alexie Sayles first album too
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10089 on: Yesterday at 02:55:37 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 12:47:26 pm
Some fun comments on The Marj appointment:

"Trump refused to promote Marjorie Taylor Greene in to his administration, then Johnson demoted her to chair a committee for DOGE, an imaginary govt dept, that is nothing more than a sewing club gossiping around a kitchen table."


Imagine being excited about being appointed to a government department that doesnt exist & your job is to babysit
Elon & the other guy


That's a lot of stupid in one place
BTW: Nice job Marge, demanding that some transgendered woman should meet you in the ladies' room and after you try to fight her, she levels you


Marj: "We have subpoena power!"

Tell that to Gym Jordan.


wait - what??
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10090 on: Yesterday at 04:15:51 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 12:47:26 pm
Some fun comments on The Marj appointment:

"Trump refused to promote Marjorie Taylor Greene in to his administration, then Johnson demoted her to chair a committee for DOGE, an imaginary govt dept, that is nothing more than a sewing club gossiping around a kitchen table."


Imagine being excited about being appointed to a government department that doesnt exist & your job is to babysit
Elon & the other guy


AOC described it as being like giving her an uplugged controller.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10091 on: Yesterday at 04:23:44 pm »
A judge has delayed sentencing in the hush money trial.

This guy is fucking teflon.
Absolute c*nt.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10092 on: Yesterday at 04:56:58 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 04:23:44 pm


It's not bad.

NYS can sentence him after he leaves office (if he ever does).

Which is nice.
Kill the humourless.

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10093 on: Yesterday at 08:01:09 pm »
Steve Bannon lamented former Florida Representative Matt Gaetz's withdrawal as President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general, saying there is now "blood in the water" for moderate and establishment Republicans to block Trump's MAGA agenda.

Bannon, a former Trump adviser, said on his War Room podcast that some Senate Republicans are not showing support for Trump's Cabinet picks following his "landslide" election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

The nomination of Gaetz, a Trump loyalist with limited professional legal experience, to lead the Department of Justice (DOJ) was criticized as an indication that the president-elect would use the federal government to seek retribution next year. Bannon previously told NBC News that Trump is going to "hit the Justice Department with a blowtorch, and Matt Gaetz is that torch" if he is confirmed by the Senate.

Gaetz reportedly told senators concerned about his suitability to be attorney general that he would not go after Trump's political enemies, such as MSNBC and former White House health official Dr. Anthony Fauci, in order to appease their skepticism, according to The Bulwark. The former congressman, who was under a sexual misconduct investigation from the House Ethics Committee, allegedly withdrew his nomination after realizing he would not achieve enough GOP support in the upper chamber to get the 50 votes needed for confirmation.

Bannon described Gaetz's withdrawal as a "victory" for establishment figures such as GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell while adding that the MAGA movement needs to be more ruthless to prevent the government from "Trump-proofing" next year.

"We've got to face the facts. There's blood in the water, and they smell the blood," Bannon said. "They understand that we could either all hang together, or we're going to hang separately. They get this. This is why they're going to try to drive wedges in and try to cull the herd."

Newsweek has contacted McConnell's office and a spokesperson for Gaetz for comment via email.

McConnell was one of at least five current and future GOP senators who said they would not support Gaetz for attorney general. The others were Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Oklahoma's Markwayne Mullin and Senator-elect John Curtis of Utah, according to NBC News.

With the GOP controlling the upper chamber next year with a 53-47 seat majority, Gaetz could not afford more than three Republican senators to vote against his nomination.

Elsewhere on his podcast, Bannon urged Trump and other MAGA figures to unite in order to overcome other "speed bumps" they may face in the future within the GOP and the Democratic Party.

Bannon also described Gaetz as one of the "five horsemen of the Deep State apocalypse" who were in line to be part of the next administration, but now only four are left.

"Trump took a bullet to the head and won in a landslide. They don't hold the House, and they certainly don't take the Senate. It's all Trump," Bannon said. "And already they're reasserting themselves, they're reasserting non-MAGA."

"Please, Mr President, understand that the people around you are telling you this is OK," Bannon added. "You're not going to get anything done unless we force your will upon it, and we can. It's not going to happen.

"Let's see who's tough enough. We're tougher than them if we get organized and say, 'Guess what, no more.'"

Gaetz said his nomination was "unfairly becoming a distraction" to the Trump-Vance transition team.

There is still a debate on whether the House Ethics Committee report, said to detail allegations he had sex with a 17-year-old girl while in office, should be made public. Gaetz has denied the allegations.

Gaetz was under DOJ investigation over allegations that he had sex with a teenage girl and paid for her to travel with him, including across state lines for prostitution. No charges were brought against Gaetz, and he denies all allegations against him.

Hours after Gaetz withdrew his nomination, Trump named former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as his pick to lead the DOJ.

Bondi, another Trump loyalist with decades of legal experience and none of the baggage of Gaetz, is expected to have a clearer path to confirmation by the Senate as the next attorney general.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/steve-bannon-warns-maga-after-matt-gaetz-loss-blood-in-the-water/ar-AA1uzGjg?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=3070e7c8672a458694f1cf756169d5d1&ei=15


He took a bullet to the ear, gobshite!
Kill the humourless.

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10094 on: Yesterday at 08:12:49 pm »
Trump 2.0 Is Already Stooping Lower
© Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Out goes a Florida man, in comes a Florida woman. Hours after Matt Gaetz, Donald Trumps pick for attorney general, withdrew from consideration, the president-elect last night announced that he will nominate Pam Bondi to lead the Justice Department.

Bondi, a former attorney general of Florida, is widely viewed as a more serious and confirmable pick, and although that is partly a statement of what a ridiculous choice Gaetz was, it also shows how far expectationsand standardshave been lowered since the start of the first Trump administration. In 2017, Bondi was passed over for an administration role for fear that she was too scandal-tainted. This time around, shes the safe, acceptable fallback choice.

If Bondis name means anything to you, youre probably either a Floridian or a real Trump-news obsessive. After a stint as a local prosecutor, Bondi was elected as Florida attorney general in 2010 and served two terms. She left that office in 2019 and worked on Trumps defense teams for both of his impeachment trials. Bondi also worked as a lobbyist in that period, with clients including the Qatari government, Amazon, and Uber. (You really dont hear much about draining the swamp these days.) She also joined the America First Policy Institute, a Trump-aligned nonprofit.

Bondis highest-profile connection to Trump began in 2013, during her first term as Florida attorney general. Several state attorneys general had probed Trump University, a souped-up real-estate seminar suspected of advertising itself with fraudulent claims. In September 2013, Bondi announced that she was considering joining a lawsuit in New York. Within days, Trumps personal putative charity, the Trump Foundation, had written a $25,000 check to And Justice for All, a group supporting her reelectiona donation that Bondi had personally solicited several weeks earlier. Bondi then declined to join the suit. (Bondi denies that the payment affected her decision.)

In the kaleidoscopic way of Trumplandia, the foundation itself was a kind of scam; it was later forced to shut down, and Trump admitted to 19 violations, including self-dealing. The Trump Foundation was not legally permitted to make political donations, and instead of reporting the pro-Bondi donation as such, it reported it as a gift to Justice for All, a similarly named nonprofit in Kansas. After The Washington Post uncovered the details, a Trump aide insisted that the mistake was innocent, but the IRS fined Trump $2,500.

When Trump won the presidency in 2016, Bondi was widely expected to land a job in his administration. In January 2017, Bloomberg even reported that an appointment was imminent, but nothing ever materializedapparently because Trump staffers were concerned that questions about the donation would make confirmation hearings difficult and damaging. How quaintnow shes the person Trump is relying on to sail through confirmation. And given the scale of Gaetzs problems, the weaknesses of other Cabinet nominees, and the fatigue among the press and populace, that seems likely to work.

She is similar in this way to John Ratcliffe, whom Trump last week nominated to lead the CIA. During Trumps first term, in 2019, he nominated Ratcliffe to be director of national intelligence, a job that helps coordinate all U.S. intelligence agencies. Ratcliffe was forced to withdraw once it was clear that the Senate wouldnt confirm him, because he had no real qualifications for the job, and had exaggerated what little he did have. (I wrote at the time that Ratcliffe would have been the least qualified DNI in the positions short history, but the current nominee for that post, Tulsi Gabbard, gives him a run for his money.) A year later, Trump nominated him again, and this time the Senate sighed heavily and confirmed him, despite concerns that he would improperly politicize the job. This is precisely what he did: In the last weeks of the 2020 campaign, Ratcliffe disclosed unverified information about the 2016 election, which career officials worried was disinformation, in a blatant attempt to boost Trumps reelection.

And yet when Trump announced Ratcliffes nomination this time around, it was met with something between a shrug and relief. After all, compared with Gaetz and Gabbard, here was a guy with actual experience in his appointed subject and in the executive branch! Trump has managed to move the goalposts so far, theyre in the budget parking lot.

Pete Hegseth, his nominee to lead the Defense Department, fits the same pattern. He was considered to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs in the first Trump administration, but not chosen. Now hes been picked to lead an even more important and sprawling bureaucracy, though the only new qualifications hes picked up in the ensuing years are three vitriolic books, many hours on Fox, and dismissal from guarding Joe Bidens inauguration. (Hegseths nomination seems rickety after revelations of a sexual-assault accusation, but he may yet make it through.)

If confirmed, Bondi will likely be a more effective and reasonable attorney general than Gaetz. She is not driven by personal grievance in the way he seems to be, and she has experience as both a prosecutor and a state attorney general. Like Gaetz, however, she is unlikely to defend the independence of the Justice Department from presidential interference. In addition to her past loyalty, she backed Trumps bogus claims of election fraud in 2020. Trump has also already named three of his personal criminal-defense attorneys to top DOJ positions. At this stage, perhaps less bad news is the best anyone can desire, but none of this is good.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-2-0-is-already-stooping-lower/ar-AA1uzLTK?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=8457d6e676ed47b08286ce0674a3af11&ei=16
Kill the humourless.

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10095 on: Yesterday at 08:15:53 pm »
The ironic thing about Rump getting his Purge a leader is that 60% of the committee is on the list.

Find a way to enjoy the ineptitude. ;D

There have been rumours of a change in Congressional approval to require a sexual allegation before consideration.
Kill the humourless.

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10096 on: Yesterday at 08:45:19 pm »
Donald Trumps team has threatened to weaponize Elon Musk against any Republican senators who plan to block the confirmation of his cabinet picks, according to a report.

One of the president-elects senior advisers warned senators that if they vote against his nominees, they could be forced to face primary challenges funded by Musk, ABC reported.

If you are on the wrong side of the vote, youre buying yourself a primary, a senior adviser told ABCs chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl.

That is all, the adviser said. And theres a guy named Elon Musk who is going to finance it.

The president gets to decide his Cabinet. No one else, the adviser added.

Musk was instrumental in bankrolling Trumps presidential campaign and has been weighing in on the president-elects cabinet choices.

The billionaire and Vivek Ramaswamy have been tapped to head up the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency to gut federal agencies and cut funding.

The warning comes after Matt Gaetz, Trumps pick for attorney general, was forced to withdraw from consideration on Thursday following enormous backlash.

His future job as Americas top law enforcement official came to a crashing end with a phone call from Trump landing the final nail in the coffin.

The announcement that he was dropping out came as allegations of sexual misconduct involving a 17-year-old girl and illicit drug use resurfaced and fueled doubts that he would pass the Senate nomination process. Gaetz denies all the accusations.

CNN reported that, just an hour before announcing he was stepping aside, the publication had asked Gaetz for comment about new allegations that he had had multiple sexual encounters with the underage girl.

But, according to a report, the decision to step aside came during a call between Gaetz and Trump himself.

A source told The Bulwark that the president-elect called Gaetz just hours before his withdrawal, warning him that he didnt have enough support in the Senate.

You dont have the votes, Trump told Gaetz, according to the source. These senators arent moving.

According to a second source, the former Florida lawmaker is said to have acknowledged that he was four to six Republican votes shy from the threshold needed.

Trump could now have a fight on his hands to confirm Fox News host Pete Hegseth as his defense secretary.

Hegseths nomination is in jeopardy following an allegation of sexual assault from 2017, which he denies. The allegation was reported to have taken Trumps transition team by surprise when it emerged last week.

A newly-released police report revealed previously unreported details about the alleged assault which took place after a Republican womens conference at the Hyatt Hotel in Monterey, California, on October 8, 2017.

The woman at the center of the allegation told police that Hegseth physically blocked the door to stop her from leaving his hotel room and took her phone away, before sexually assaulting her, according to the report, seen by The Independent.

The woman, referred to throughout the 22-page report as Jane Doe, also told police she remembered saying no a lot to Hegseth.

Hegseth has maintained that the encounter was consensual and, in the police report, he stated there was always conversation and always consensual contact between the two of them.

His lawyer said Hegseth paid the woman in 2023 to head off the threat of a baseless lawsuit. No charges were brought against Hegseth.

The Independent is the worlds most free-thinking news brand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded. We have grown a huge, global readership of independently minded individuals, who value our trusted voice and commitment to positive change. Our mission, making change happen, has never been as important as it is today.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-team-weaponizes-elon-musk-in-threat-to-senators-who-won-t-confirm-cabinet-picks/ar-AA1uzRM6?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=599e54aa9a9f411cc6bb18f935a240bd&ei=16

Senators are a rare breed.

There's only 100 of them and they wield enormous power.

California. 39m people - 2 senators
Texas.  30m                      "
Florida. 22M,                    "
New York. 19,M                 "
Vermont  650K                  "
Wyoming 600K                  "

Not quite equitable.  That was the point of the Foundling Four Fathers.

They serve a 6 year term, which means they will span Presidential elections.

Election winners will outlive Rumps administration, so they're basically untouchable.

Makes them pretty fucking smug.

Way too smug to let a posing South Effrican tell them what to do.

Imo.
Kill the humourless.

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10097 on: Yesterday at 10:20:56 pm »
Republicans Admit They're Full of Shit

In the wake of Donald Trumps 2024 victory, huge numbers of Republicans who previously believed that the economy was getting worse and that U.S. elections are not free and fair no longer believe those things, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

Democrats have moved in the other direction on both questions but to a much smaller degree.

The survey of 1,612 U.S. adults, which was conducted from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, found that fewer than half of Republicans (48%) now say the economy is getting worse. But immediately before the Nov. 5 election, nearly three-quarters of Republicans (74%) said the economy was going downhill.

Thats a sudden 26-point shift.

Meanwhile, a mere 13% of Republicans said in a December 2021 Yahoo News/YouGov poll that the 2020 election  which Trump lost to Joe Biden, then tried to overturn  had been free and fair. Last month, just 27% of Republicans predicted this years contest would be free and fair.

Yet now that Trump has won, a full 89% of Republicans say the 2024 election cleared that bar.

The latest Yahoo News/YouGov results illustrate the powerful effect that partisanship can have on peoples perception of reality. Nothing significant about the U.S. economy or election process has changed over the past two weeks, yet consumer sentiment has soared among Republicans  and concerns about voter fraud have plummeted. The difference is that Trumps victory makes his supporters feel more optimistic about the direction of the U.S. economy and less skeptical about the integrity of U.S. elections.

The poll also shows that Trumps win has had the reverse effect on some Democrats  but far fewer of them.

For instance, the number of Republicans who say enough voter fraud was committed in 2024 to influence the outcome (7%) is 63 points lower than the number who said the same after the 2020 election (70%). But the share of Democrats who now say there was enough fraud in 2024 to influence the outcome (23%) is just 9 points higher than it was four years ago (12%).

And while reports that the economy is getting worse have fallen 26 points among Republicans since Election Day, theyve risen only 5 points among Democrats (from 19% to 24%).

My headline.  Soz.

__https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/poll-republicans-reverse-views-on-economy-and-election-fraud-after-trump-s-win-much-smaller-shifts-among-democrats/ar-AA1uA1r7?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=eaf16e286d3e4d5996c3c77c2ae974f2&ei=15
Kill the humourless.

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10098 on: Yesterday at 11:50:39 pm »
Those Bannon comments make me think the plan behind the Gaetz nomination was not to make it easier to push through a less flamboyant MAGA freak, but to give them an excuse for not getting anything done.

Crime rose 20% under Trump? Wouldn't have happened if Woke hadn't blocked his AG pick.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10099 on: Today at 01:07:08 pm »
Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, the billionaires President-elect Donald Trump picked to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), have made their aspirations of slashing government spending clear, promising to bring a "chainsaw" to federal bureaucracy and costs.

To cut back on hundreds of billions in government spending, one approach Ramaswamy has suggested is eliminating programs that have lapsed spending authorizations despite still being funded by Congress, which include veterans' healthcare services, housing assistance and the Justice Department. But not only does that proposal misunderstand the function and role of funding authorization in Congress, the lack of authorization doesn't indicate wasteful expenditures, federal fiscal policy experts told Salon.

"They have a fundamentally superficial understanding of what they're doing," argued Bobby Kogan, the senior director of federal budget policy at the Center for American Progress. "They have a meme-level understanding. 'Let's get rid of unauthorized spending' is the sort of thing that you might see in a Facebook meme."

Ramaswamy and Musk expanded on that suggestion in a Wall Street Journal op-ed published Wednesday, outlining the newly minted out-of-government advisory commission's plans for reducing excess spending. DOGE, they wrote, will target some $500 billion in annual federal expenditures that "are unauthorized by Congress or being used in ways that Congress never intended" in an effort to help "end" federal overspending.

Greene to chair DOGE House subcommittee in conjunction with Musk, Ramaswamy
But the notion that any spending is not approved by Congress or used outside of how the legislative body intends is "inaccurate," said David Reich, a senior fellow at the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities. The Constitution requires Congress to authorize any and all government spending, which it does through funding bills, or appropriations.

"For anything the federal government is spending, there's going to be an appropriation," Reich told Salon in a phone interview. "It could be an annual appropriation. It could be an appropriation and authorizing law, but Congress will have authorized that expenditure."

The authorization that Musk and Ramaswamy take up actually refers to an internal House of Representative's rule that creates a separate process for authorization and appropriations, experts said.

Authorizing committees in the House make laws dictating provisions for the creation of agencies and their functions, which include "aspirational-level" provisions for how funds can be used like requirements for eligibility to receive that funding and stipulations on its use, Kogan explained in a phone interview, and the authorization is usually temporary to allow the committees to reevaluate those details over time.

"For a while it was a very common practice for authorizing legislation to say, 'And there is hereby authorized to be appropriated X dollars in year one and Y dollars in year two' and so forth," Reich said.

But the House's use of that language has lessened in recent years, and the chamber often waives the rule, explicitly or implicitly, by considering the funding bills, which it does "often completely consistent with what the authorizing law does," he added, calling the authorization of funding via authorizing laws a "technical step."

For programs where Congress has allowed its authorization to lapse, appropriations legislation covers it. Instead of needing two laws   an authorizing law that approves funding for an agency and another to actually allocate those funds  Congress only passes the appropriation, which then gives the program the authority to spend its funding, according to The Washington Post.

In their op-ed, Musk and Ramaswamy pointed to $535 million allocated to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, $1.5 billion for "grants to international organizations" and nearly $300 million allocated to "progressive groups like Planned Parenthood" as examples of excess spending that could be cut, appearing to cite figures from a Congressional Budget Office report on programs with unauthorized funds.

But Kent Smetters, the faculty director of the Penn Wharton Budget Model and a University of Pennsylvania Wharton School professor of business, economics and public policy, told Salon that these unauthorized funds don't inherently amount to wasteful or excess spending either.

"In practice, unauthorized funds give a federal agency more flexibility to direct funds toward the needs that the agency sees as a higher priority at any point in time," he said in an email, adding that "unauthorized funds are probably a bit more efficient because an agency might have more information about immediate needs after the funds were appropriated by Congress at a more aggregate level."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Programs without separate spending authorization amount to more than $516 billion of the budget, with the 10 largest programs comprising $380 billion of that share, according to a report from the Congressional Budget Office. Health care for veterans has the largest amount of "unauthorized" government spending, coming in at $119.1 billion. Funding for other programs like housing assistance under the 1998 Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act, and government entities like the State Department and Justice Department would, in theory, be on the chopping block, per Ramaswamy and Musk's suggestions.

Still, as an out-of-government entity, DOGE can only make recommendations to Congress for ways to pare down the federal budget. "Congress will still decide whether authorized or unauthorized programs get funding," Smetters said. "It is not up to the discretion of the White House."

While policymakers have room to eliminate excess federal spending in bipartisan ways, Kogan said, the amount of wasteful government spending is far smaller than what Ramaswamy and Musk suggest.

"People have this idea of just huge and absurd amounts of government waste, and it's just not borne out in the data," he said.

Two-thirds of federal spending is mandatory, while the remaining discretionary spending largely goes toward defense. Over 70% of the nation's non-interest spending is public benefits to Americans, like Social Security, SNAP, WIC, Medicaid and Medicare, Kogan said, and "by definition, if you're cutting those, you're cutting aid to people."

"I think a lot of this comes down to people saying, 'Well, I just don't want us to do that program, and that's fine," he said, adding: "That is a stance someone can take, but it is flatly incorrect to pretend the money we give to states to help them make sure that kids with disabilities have enough money to succeed  that's not waste. You might not like the program, but is just not waste."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/experts-doge-scheme-doomed-because-of-musk-and-ramaswamy-s-meme-level-understanding-of-spending/ar-AA1uC9v9?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=38e09a5bb33a498bad90e0a430b5d828&ei=12


As stated earlier, almost everything Rump proposes is currently illegal and would be difficult to overturn.
Kill the humourless.

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10100 on: Today at 01:20:39 pm »
Opinion: Rons choice: Replacing Rubio pits his future against his loyalty to Trump

Unfolding is a Shakespearean power struggle between President-elect Donald Trump and DeSantiss political future. The conflict was triggered when Trump nominated Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) as secretary of State. Lara Trump, his daughter-in-law and current Republican National Committee co-chair, instantly emerged as his replacement.

Rubio won his third reelection in November 2022, so DeSantis must appoint someone to fill his seat for the next two years. In November 2026, the winner of a special election will finish the remaining two years of Rubios term. In 2028, Florida voters will elect a senator for a new six-year term.

The stakes are high. Among Florida Republicans, America is now Florida, reflecting how the state has morphed into the epicenter of GOP political power. On Nov. 5, Trump won the former swing state by a jaw-dropping 13 percentage points, solidifying its status as one of Americas reddest large states.

Therefore, whomever DeSantis appoints to the Senate could become a major Republican player. And as an incumbent, the appointed senator would stand a strong chance of winning the 2026 special election and full term in 2028.

That reality presents a potentially career-altering roadblock for DeSantis, a presidentially ambitious 46-year-old who will be term-limited out of office in early January 2027. DeSantis is now paying for his failed overzealous aspirations.

After winning his 2022 reelection in a 19-point landslide, the impatient DeSantis announced for president in May 2023. By every metric, his disastrous primary campaign was a case study in what not to do. After Trump crushed him to take the 2024 Republican nomination, DeSantis brushed himself off and returned as the successful governor of the nations third most populous state.

Once DeSantis leaves the governors mansion, he will need another high-profile office or Fox News show to remain relevant. The most obvious path is through the Senate, where he could park until the next opportunity arises. In theory, DeSantis could run for president anytime until 2056, when he would be 78  Trumps current age.

This is what makes DeSantiss appointment so essential to his political dreams. From stage right, enter Lara, Eric Trumps wife and MAGA It Girl. After the Rubio announcement, she made it abundantly clear throughout all Fox News programming that she wanted the title Senator Trump.

Lara has political momentum after successfully co-chairing the Republican National Committee to a White House, Senate and House trifecta. During the campaign, she was always the sculpted-to-perfection, camera-ready spokeswoman for the Trump agenda. Lara told Sean Hannity, for example, that she would love to serve the people of Florida.

Cue the flood of high-profile endorsements: Senators Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Katie Britt (R-Ala.),  Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), and Pam Bondi  Trumps new pick for attorney general  with more expected.

Adding family heft, on Sunday at Fox News, Laras brother-in-law, Donald Trump Jr., proclaimed, I think she would be great. Earlier this week on News Nation, Scott (DeSantiss predecessor as governor) boldly predicted, I think hes going to pick Lara Trump, because he knows she is clearly qualified.

Why all the Senator Trump rah-rah? A beneficial MAGA incentive forces DeSantis to show loyalty to King Donald for his disloyal presidential run. Will DeSantis play sacrificial lamb, surrendering the Senate seat he had been eyeing for his future?

Lara would keep the seat warm and likely win in 2026 and 2028. After all, Florida is Trump Country, and America is now Florida. Furthermore, she could be Trumps eyes and ears in the Senate, reporting any hint of disloyalty among the troops newly led by Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), who bested the MAGA-backed Scott to get his new post.

DeSantiss impending decision has garnered attention and speculation. On Nov. 18, the governor said he would decide in January and announced his criteria in a post on X: Florida deserves a senator who will help President Trump deliver on his election mandate, be strong on immigration and border security, take on the entrenched bureaucracy and administrative state, reverse the nations fiscal decline, be animated by conservative principles, and has a proven record of results.

Was DeSantis describing himself? It sounds like a future DeSantis for Senate campaign ad. And maybe it was since no Florida law prohibits the governor from appointing himself. Moreover, DeSantis is a native Florida man, so anything is possible and acceptable and then forgotten.

Still, appointing himself would be risky. It worked out well for only one of the nine governors who tried it previously  all the others went on to lose, no matter how popular they had been as governor. In addition to that, DeSantis could expect category-five winds from an outraged Team Trump.

A similar bold course of action, albeit one with identical consequences, would be for DeSantis to resign from office and let Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez  upon becoming governor  appoint him to Rubios seat.

There is also the keep it in the family option where DeSantis appoints his wife Casey, who is popular and equally ambitious, as the placeholder senator until the 2026 special election. Then, from the governors mansion throughout 2026, DeSantis could launch his Senate campaign  a playbook successfully used in 2018 by then-governor now-Sen. Scott.

This placeholder option continues to be widely discussed, with DeSantiss Chief of Staff James Uthmeier mentioned most frequently.

DeSantis knows this two-year Senate appointment reflects an ongoing battle with Trump forces working against his future, which explains the orchestrated exuberance for Sen. Lara Trump. To that point, in July, an influential Trump insider texted me, Ron is finished. He will never hold public office again. I will do whatever is necessary to ensure that that is the case. Loyalty matters. He is a devoid of character.

Loyalty matters, as reflected already in Trumps Cabinet appointments. DeSantis showed disloyalty when he launched his ill-fated presidential campaign. But now he can show sacrificial loyalty by kissing the ring and appointing Sen. Lara Trump.

DeSantis has a choice. He can do what is best for himself, or he can acquiesce to Team Trumps pressure campaign and hope theres a reward for his loyalty.

Myra Adams is an opinion writer who served on the creative team of two Republican presidential campaigns, in 2004 and 2008.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/opinion-ron-s-choice-replacing-rubio-pits-his-future-against-his-loyalty-to-trump/ar-AA1uz2fB?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=cfa2f9faf3c641449a9520c6204e8928&ei=28

Kill the humourless.
