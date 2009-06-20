« previous next »
God didn't bless America

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10040 on: Yesterday at 10:24:55 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 09:28:36 pm
Non rhetorical question: is this even possible? I'm not sure what the limits of executive power are. Obviously you can't overrule the constitution by EO; would something like this slip by under emergency powers?

Expect a fair few EOs incoming.  Musks DOGE remit is initially taking aim at ending remote working but other areas will likely be targeted in same manner.

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/11/20/politics/doge-remote-work-federal-employees/index.html
Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10041 on: Yesterday at 11:50:59 pm
Soz if I'm beating a dead horse, but the kompromat could be here.

Manafort was one of the first pardons along with his law partner Roger Stone.



Paul John Manafort Jr. was born on April 1, 1949,[42] in New Britain, Connecticut. Manafort's parents are Antoinette Mary Manafort (née Cifalu; 19212003) and Paul John Manafort Sr. (19232013).[43][44] His grandfather immigrated to the United States from Italy in the early 20th century, settling in Connecticut.[45] He founded the construction company New Britain House Wrecking Company in 1919 (later renamed Manafort Brothers Inc.).[46] His father served in the U.S. Army combat engineers during World War II[44] and was mayor of New Britain from 1965 to 1971.[5] His father was indicted in a corruption scandal in 1981 but not convicted.[47]

In 1976, Manafort was the delegate-hunt coordinator for eight states for the President Ford Committee; the overall Ford delegate operation was run by James A. Baker III.[51] Between 1978 and 1980, Manafort was the southern coordinator for Ronald Reagan's presidential campaign, and the deputy political director at the Republican National Committee. After Reagan's election in November 1980, he was appointed associate director of the Presidential Personnel Office at the White House. In 1981, he was nominated to the board of directors of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation.[42]

Manafort was an adviser to the presidential campaigns of George H. W. Bush in 1988[52] and Bob Dole in 1996.[53]

In February 2016, Manafort approached Trump through a mutual friend, Thomas J. Barrack Jr. He pointed out his experience advising presidential campaigns in the United States and around the world, described himself as an outsider not connected to the Washington establishment, and offered to work without salary.[54] In March 2016, he joined Trump's presidential campaign to take the lead in getting commitments from convention delegates.[55] On June 20, 2016, Trump fired campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and promoted Manafort to the position. Manafort gained control of the daily operations of the campaign as well as an expanded $20 million budget, hiring decisions, advertising, and media strategy.[56][57][58]

On June 9, 2016, Manafort, Donald Trump Jr., and Jared Kushner were participants in a meeting with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya and several others at Trump Tower. A British music agent, saying he was acting on behalf of Emin Agalarov and the Russian government, had told Trump Jr. that he could obtain damaging information on Hillary Clinton if he met with a lawyer connected to the Kremlin.[59] At first, Trump Jr. said the meeting had been primarily about the Russian ban on international adoptions (in response to the Magnitsky Act) and mentioned nothing about Mrs. Clinton; he later said the offer of information about Clinton had been a pretext to conceal Veselnitskaya's real agenda.[60]

In August 2016, Manafort's connections to former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and his pro-Russian Party of Regions drew national attention in the US, where it was reported that Manafort may have received $12.7 million (~$15.8 million in 2023) in off-the-books funds from the Party of Regions.[61]

On August 17, 2016, Trump received his first security briefing.[62] The same day, August 17, Trump shook up his campaign organization in a way that appeared to minimize Manafort's role. It was reported that members of Trump's family, particularly Kushner, who had originally been a strong backer of Manafort, had become uneasy about his Russian connections and suspected that he had not been forthright about them.[63]

Manafort stated in an internal staff memorandum that he would "remain the campaign chairman and chief strategist, providing the big-picture, long-range campaign vision".[64] However, two days later, Trump announced his acceptance of Manafort's resignation from the campaign after Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway took on senior leadership roles within that campaign.[65][66]

Upon Manafort's resignation as campaign chairman, Newt Gingrich stated, "nobody should underestimate how much Paul Manafort did to really help get this campaign to where it is right now."[67] Gingrich later added that, for the Trump administration, "It makes perfect sense for them to distance themselves from somebody who apparently didn't tell them what he was doing."[68]

In January 2019, Manafort's lawyers submitted a filing to the court in response to the allegation that Manafort had lied to investigators. Through an error in redacting, the document accidentally revealed that while he was campaign chairman, Manafort met with Konstantin Kilimnik, a likely Russian intelligence officer and an alleged operative of the "Mariupol Plan" which would separate eastern Ukraine by political means with Manafort's help.[69] The filing says Manafort gave him polling data related to the 2016 campaign and discussed a Ukrainian peace plan with him.[70][71][34]

Most of the polling data was reportedly public, although some was private Trump campaign polling data. Manafort asked Kilimnik to pass the data to Ukrainians Serhiy Lyovochkin and Rinat Akhmetov. The Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee concluded in August 2020 that Manafort's contacts with Kilimnik and other affiliates of Russian intelligence "represented a grave counterintelligence threat" because his "presence on the Campaign and proximity to Trump created opportunities for Russian intelligence services to exert influence over, and acquire confidential information on, the Trump campaign."[72][73][34]

During a February 4, 2019, closed-door court hearing regarding false statements Manafort had made to investigators about his communications with Kilimnik, special counsel prosecutor Andrew Weissmann told judge Amy Berman Jackson that "This goes, I think, very much to the heart of what the special counsel's office is investigating," suggesting that Mueller's office continued to examine a possible agreement between Russia and the Trump campaign.[74]

While Manafort served within the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, it is alleged that Manafort, via Kyiv-based operative Konstantin Kilimnik, offered to provide briefings on political developments to Deripaska.[75][76] Behaviors such as these were seen by writers at The Atlantic as an attempt by Manafort "to please an oligarch tied to" Putin's government.[77]




Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10042 on: Today at 01:27:48 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 09:28:36 pm
Non rhetorical question: is this even possible? I'm not sure what the limits of executive power are. Obviously you can't overrule the constitution by EO; would something like this slip by under emergency powers?

Not a lawyer but I believe this goes against the constitution.  Also I believe that the Supreme Court will rule in his favor. 

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10043 on: Today at 03:14:37 am
Thanks... okay I see now it's in the 14th amendment.
[A]ll persons born in the United States and not subject to any foreign power, excluding Indians not taxed, are hereby declared to be citizens of the United States.


And here is what the P2025 c*nts will be hoping to ram through SCOTUS :  https://www.heritage.org/the-constitution/commentary/does-the-constitution-mandate-universal-birthright-citizenship-heres#:~:text=That%20act%20defined%20the%20parameters,citizens%20of%20the%20United%20States.%E2%80%9D
Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10044 on: Today at 08:24:25 am
Dan Bongino for head of The Secret Service.

Beyond parody.

It's like the Simpsons will take over the government.

Casting Call for the T. Rump Clown Show.
Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10045 on: Today at 08:34:22 am
Rand Paul has skewered Donald Trumps plan to use the military to round up millions of undocumented immigrants once he takes office in January, calling it a huge mistake. The Kentucky senator criticized his fellow Republican in a Tuesday appearance on Newsmax. Im not in favor of sending the army in uniforms into our cities to collect people, Paul told host Rob Schmitt. I think its a terrible image and thats not what we use our military for, we never have and its actually been illegal for over 100 years to bring the Army into our cities. Paul explained that he thought local police and other domestic law enforcement should be the ones to carry out Trumps plan, and he expressed worry about the image of the housekeeper whos been here 30 years being arrested by a soldier in uniform. I dont see the military putting her in handcuffs and marching her down the street to an encampment, he said. I dont really want to see that. Trump on Monday doubled down on his deportation plan, as his team is reportedly looking into how to carry it out.


First decent thing I've heard this douchebag say in years.
Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10046 on: Today at 10:10:59 am
This all sounds very exciting........zzzzzzzzzzzzzz



Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, the heads of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which for now only exists in the virtual world, plan to slash federal regulations and carry out mass layoffs of civil servants. The richest man in the world and his fellow billionaire have outlined their plans for a drastic government overhaul in an article in The Wall Street Journal. Although they want to cut the number of federal workers aggressively, they are expecting many of them to simply resign if they are forced to go to the office.

Elon Musk fired three out of four employees after buying Twitter, but that led to a series of network failures and a departure of advertisers when the social media company stopped content moderation. The entrepreneur, however, prefers to go overboard rather than fall short. In the article, he holds the view that the civil service protections that apply to federal employees do not apply, if what is being undertaken is a widespread reduction in employment and not layoffs as a form of political retaliation.

In their view, Donald Trump would have broad powers as president to enact measures ranging from large-scale layoffs to relocating federal agencies outside the Washington area. And thats where they add their plan to end work-from-home policies introduced during the Covid era: Requiring federal employees to come to the office five days a week would result in a wave of voluntary terminations that we welcome. If federal employees dont want to show up, American taxpayers shouldnt pay them for the Covid-era privilege of staying home, they write.

Elon Musk has been vocal against remote working for years. On Twitter, he demanded that employees report to the office. Two years ago, his position on the matter at Tesla became known: he was happy for employees to log on to continue working remotely from home, but only if they had previously spent the full day in the office. Anyone who wants to work remotely must be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours a week or leave Tesla. This is less than what we ask of factory workers, he wrote in a message at the time, stressing that 40 hours was a minimum.

In their article, Musk and Ramaswamy make it clear that they will not be joining the federal government. Therefore, they will not be subject to the conflict of interest and incompatibility regimes for public employees. Musk wants to eliminate regulations that hinder his own companies, such as Tesla, SpaceX, xAI and Neuralink. In a conference call with analysts, he made it clear that he would use his influence with the president to benefit himself, for example by changing the regulations for self-driving cars. The value of his companies has since skyrocketed.

President Trump has asked the two of us to lead a newly formed Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, to cut the federal government down to size, they write in their article. The entrenched and ever-growing bureaucracy represents an existential threat to our republic, and politicians have abetted it for too long. Thats why were doing things differently. We are entrepreneurs, not politicians. We will serve as outside volunteers, not federal officials or employees. Unlike government commissions or advisory committees, we wont just write reports or cut ribbons. Well cut costs.

We are assisting the Trump transition team to identify and hire a lean team of small-government crusaders, including some of the sharpest technical and legal minds in America. This team will work in the new administration closely with the White House Office of Management and Budget. The two of us will advise DOGE at every step to pursue three major kinds of reform: regulatory rescissions, administrative reductions and cost saving, they say.

Musk and Ramaswamy aim to use recent case law by the conservative-majority Supreme Court stripping federal agencies of regulatory power in order to roll back regulations. The cases are West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, from 2022, in which the justices ruled that agencies cannot impose regulations addressing important economic or political issues unless specifically authorized by Congress. The other case is Loper Bright v. Raimondo, from 2024, in which the Supreme Court overturned the Chevron doctrine and held that federal courts should no longer defer to federal agencies interpretations of statutes.

DOGE will work with legal experts embedded in government agencies, aided by advanced technology, to apply these rulings to federal regulations enacted by such agencies. DOGE will present this list of regulations to President Trump, who can, by executive action, immediately pause the enforcement of those regulations and initiate the process for review and rescission. This would liberate individuals and businesses from illicit regulations never passed by Congress and stimulate the U.S. economy, says the article.

The two billionaires hold the theory that a drastic reduction in regulations must result in mass head-count reductions across the federal bureaucracy. DOGE wants to reduce staff to the minimum number of employees necessary in an agency to be able to carry out its constitutionally permissible and statutorily mandated functions. The number of federal employees to be cut, they argue, must be at least proportional to the number of federal regulations repealed: not only are fewer employees needed to enforce fewer regulations, but the agency would produce fewer regulations once its scope of authority is limited. The logic fails to take into account that not all regulations require the same number of employees for their implementation.

Employees whose positions are eliminated deserve to be treated with respect, and DOGEs goal is to help support their transition into the private sector. The president can use existing laws to give them incentives for early retirement and to make voluntary severance payments to facilitate a graceful exit, the billionaires say. That is, of course, assuming the federal workers dont resign first for being made to go to the office, as Musk and Ramaswamy suggest will probably happen.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/elon-musk-predicts-a-wave-of-resignations-if-federal-employees-are-forced-to-go-to-the-office/ar-AA1uu9bz?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=67bdd6c8eb964b2af6bab95d29ccd740&ei=20
Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10047 on: Today at 01:50:11 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:24:55 pm
Expect a fair few EOs incoming.  Musks DOGE remit is initially taking aim at ending remote working but other areas will likely be targeted in same manner.

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/11/20/politics/doge-remote-work-federal-employees/index.html

Ending remote working is just a billionaires way of forcing mass resignations.
Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10048 on: Today at 02:03:59 pm
Musk is going to do to America what he did to Twitter which is going the way of MySpace and Infowars
Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10049 on: Today at 02:19:35 pm
Find it hard to compute why people are surprised by any of this with Musk. Surely people could see he was a massive weird opportunistic c*nt ages ago? Fancy spacesuits aside...
Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10050 on: Today at 02:38:03 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:03:59 pm
Musk is going to do to America what he did to Twitter which is going the way of MySpace and Infowars

Can't wait for The Onion to buy America.
Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10051 on: Today at 03:26:06 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:38:03 pm
Can't wait for The Onion to buy America.



Will require Vlad's approval
