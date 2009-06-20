« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 246 247 248 249 250 [251]   Go Down

Author Topic: God didn't bless America  (Read 581009 times)

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,080
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10000 on: Yesterday at 10:28:40 pm »
I always listened to loads of political podcasts. Haven't listened to any apart from The Bugle since the election. Listened to more history podcasts and audiobooks instead. It's been great to be honest.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,012
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10001 on: Yesterday at 10:30:08 pm »
The Rest is History is a welcome break from The Rest is Politics, no doubt
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,080
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10002 on: Yesterday at 10:32:13 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:30:08 pm
The Rest is History is a welcome break from The Rest is Politics, no doubt

Check out Empire as well (also from Goalhangers). I've nearly finished the back catalogue though so need something else.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,616
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10003 on: Yesterday at 10:51:06 pm »
Dr. Crudite to overhaul Medicare and Medicaid.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,616
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10004 on: Yesterday at 10:52:48 pm »
I've given up watching US news.

Maher, SNL, Stewart, footy, bridge, porn.

That is all.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,407
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10005 on: Yesterday at 11:23:37 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:30:08 pm
The Rest is History is a welcome break from The Rest is Politics, no doubt

The rest is History is absolutely fantastic
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,810
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10006 on: Yesterday at 11:35:25 pm »
I listened to The Rest is Politics podcast with David Petraeus the former head of the CIA. Was interesting but the funniest part was after an interview for close to an hour, with five minutes left Rory Stewart said he disagreed with everything Petraeus said.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,536
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10007 on: Today at 12:08:47 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 07:31:57 pm
For the umpteenth time: He's not Hitler or a Nazi.

He's a 2nd generation Fascista.
He's more of a Goering to be honest.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10008 on: Today at 01:57:57 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 09:40:56 pm
The exchange started with your claims about Democrat messaging so I think the clear implication was that you accuse the Ds of calling Trump Hitler and the response is that no, the Ds didn't call Hitler, they referenced people in his own administration who called him a fascist and Hitler envier. I very much doubt those who argued against you are claiming that *no one anywhere in the world* has called Trump Hitler. Citing some left wing magazine opinion column to prove your claim is as valid as me pointing at that white supremacist who killed dozens at a black church and saying "look, the republicans are racist murderers!"

Well explained.  Facts are the enemy of Facists and the Trump regime has systematically set out to destroy them in the same way  his peer in Russia did.  It's important that we don't adopt and accept his lies and language.  "Called me Hitler " .  "Witch hunt"  "lawfare"    " Trump derangement syndrome " are all lies and propaganda which aim to portray him as a persistent victim. It's exactly the tactics Russia uses.
His worshippers will lap it up but it's important to challenge the bullshit even if it's having no effect.  The alternative is to be a subservient stooge.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:00:56 am by Buster Gonad »
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,012
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10009 on: Today at 03:08:59 am »
More intellectual warfare, now apparently the election win is a not guilty verdict on all counts that must be respected:

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/11/15/opinion/trump-criminal-cases.html?smid=nytcore-ios-share&referringSource=articleShare

Think of the ramifications here. The election did not present the facts of the cases. It did not ask for opinions or verdict on the cases. It did not vet the "jurors" nor provide judicial guidance. Yet we are supposed to accept that the legal process has no standing in the face of... stuff. No man is above the law, "but Trump is no ordinary man", argues the author. Oh, okay then. Jeffrey Dahmer wasn't exactly "ordinary", either. This guy is supposed to be an experienced legal mind, yet he produces this hogwash that subverts every principle of the legal system. The Derangement Syndrome cuts in all directions, apparently. I feel like I'm Hank Grimes-ing out, here. Aaargh!
« Last Edit: Today at 03:10:51 am by GreatEx »
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,901
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10010 on: Today at 03:24:24 am »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 03:05:03 pm
Another smaller, more humorous example is Joe Scarborough who spent the whole campaign screaming about Trump and post-election saying left issues kept the Democrats from winning running off to Florida to grovel to Trump This weekend.  By the time that Trump is inaugurated Joe is going to be fully back on the Trump train and will be a useful idiot to sell anti-immigration, anti-asylum and anti-trans policies to those who consume MSNBC like pablum.

He's just a spineless Republican c*nt same as Little Marco Rubio and Ted "My dad was part of the Kennedy assassination and my wfe is ugly" Cruz. And Mika Brzezinski doesn't seem to be the sharpest tool in the box, either.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,849
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10011 on: Today at 05:23:22 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:28:40 pm
I always listened to loads of political podcasts. Haven't listened to any apart from The Bugle since the election. Listened to more history podcasts and audiobooks instead. It's been great to be honest.

I've been getting back into history too. But mostly on youtube (without ads).
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,616
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10012 on: Today at 07:38:41 am »
The shitshow marks its space.


Trump ignores transition rules. Its a hostile takeover, ally says.
© Saul Martinez/Getty Images

A thousand miles from the austere buildings where Washington runs, Donald Trumps transition team in his Mar-a-Lago resort has begun what a close ally calls a hostile takeover of the federal government.

Since his victory, Trump has ignored many of the rules and practices intended to guide a seamless transfer of power and handover of the oversight of 2.2 million federal employees. Instead, the president-elect, who has pledged to fire thousands of civil servants and slash billions of dollars in spending, has so far almost fully cut out the government agencies his predecessors have relied on to take charge of the federal government.

Trump has yet to collaborate with the General Services Administration, which is tasked with the complex work of handing over control of hundreds of agencies, because he has not turned in required pledges to follow ethics rules. His transition teams have yet to set foot inside a single federal office.

In calls with foreign heads of state, Trump has cut out the State Department, its secure lines and its official interpreters.

As his team considers hundreds of potential appointees for key jobs, hes so far declined to let the Federal Bureau of Investigation check for potential red flags and security threats to guard against espionage  instead relying on private campaign lawyers for some appointees and doing no vetting at all for others. Trumps transition team is considering moving on his first day in office to give those appointees blanket security clearances, according to people familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose private conversations.

At the root of this unprecedented approach, say those close to Trumps transition, is an abiding distrust and resentment of federal agencies that the president-elect blames for blocking his agenda in his first term, leaking his plans to the press, and later sharing his documents with investigators and bringing criminal charges against him.

For Trump, who campaigned on radically reshaping the federal government by moving entire departments out of Washington, closing others and replacing scores of civil servants with political loyalists, fulfillment of that vision begins with a privately run transition from Palm Beach and nearby offices.

The American people rendered their verdict by putting him back in the White House, said Mike Davis, president of the Article III Project, a nonprofit group that has defended Trump against the criminal charges brought against him. He should not trust the politicized and weaponized intelligence and law enforcement agencies that hobbled his presidency the first time. Its a hostile takeover on behalf of the American people.

In choosing his Cabinet, Trump has emphasized a willingness to take on federal agencies he believes have wronged him or stymied him in the past, advisers said. That has motivated many of his controversial picks, such as Fox News host Pete Hegseth for secretary of defense, former congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida for attorney general and South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Brian Hughes, a transition spokesman, said in an email that the president-elect might yet adopt some more traditional measures: The Trump-Vance transition lawyers continue to constructively engage with the Biden-Harris Administration lawyers regarding all agreements contemplated by the Presidential Transition Act. We will update you once a decision is made.

Many of the president-elects moves to skirt official transition policies are within the law, experts said  or at least are subject to laws that are not regularly enforced.

But his transition alarms some officials who say the president-elect is weakening transparency, eroding checks and balances, and risking national security.

The Trump team is attempting to convert the government into an instrument of his private agenda, said Max Stier, president and chief executive officer of the nonpartisan, nonprofit Partnership for Public Service. Instead, Stier said, Were seeing a push to revert to the spoils system, a reference to the 19th-century practice of rewarding supporters with government jobs without vetting and often not based on merit.

Eric Rubin, a former ambassador to Bulgaria who led the American Foreign Service Association before his retirement last year, called the approach a massive crossing of the unwritten lines that have prevailed [in presidential transitions] for 140 years. He acknowledged that Trump is able to take advantage of the reality that so much in our system is not written.

Presidential transitions are formally led by the GSA, which typically provides furnished office space and computer support to both nominees for pre-election planning.

But Trump harbors deep distrust for the agency, several allies said, which shared thousands of emails from his 2016 transition team with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III during his probe into allegations of Russian election interference. Trump claimed the correspondence was collected unlawfully and belonged to the transition team.

This time, he has so far declined to work with the GSA and spurned offers from the Biden White House to clear a path for a formal transition.

To date, he has not signed memorandums of understanding that include a robust ethics pledge from the transition staff and  in a new provision added by Congress after ethical issues dogged the first Trump administration  from the president-elect himself, who must delineate how he would avoid his own conflicts of interest.

Leaders of the Trump transition said days before the election that they planned to sign the agreements with the GSA and the White House and were negotiating details with the Biden administration. But the White House had not received them as of this week, according to an official with the Office of Management and Budget. The holdup, according to people close to the process, is the conflict of interest provision for Trump.

Trumps team says its staffers have signed their own ethics code and conflict-of-interest pledge, although those documents do not cover Trump or meet the requirements of the Presidential Transition Act. Transition officials said they continue to constructively engage with the Biden administration, but have not provided details of the negotiations.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris signed the official agreements and made them public before taking office. Trump is not required by law to do the same, but the repercussions are emerging.

Trumps transition teams cannot participate in national security briefings, enter federal agencies or speak with employees, and cant receive formal briefings about ongoing operations and projects. (Trump has begun receiving intelligence briefings.) The transition team cannot use secure federal email servers to communicate (a particular concern, security experts said, after the Trump campaign was hacked by Iran). Unless Trump signs the pledges, his transition team will forgo about $7 million in federal funding set aside for the inauguration, leaving the event funded by private donors who do not need to be disclosed and do not have to abide by a $5,000 cap on individual donations.

It is also unclear if Trump plans to require his nominees to submit to separate ethics reviews required by the Office of Government Ethics. If not, once his appointees are in the job, the office will be unable to ensure they divest from companies or other entities to avoid potential conflicts.

Their conflicts of interest will leave them vulnerable to outside influences, potentially including foreign powers, said Walter Shaub, who led the office from 2013 to 2017.

The day after Trump won the election, congratulatory calls began pouring in from world leaders from French President Emmanuel Macron to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a traditional post-Election Day ritual.

However, Trump did not include State Department officials or U.S. government interpreters on the line, according to government and transition officials.

Trumps mistrust of the State Department dates to early in his first presidency, when transcripts of his calls with then-Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and another with then-Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull were leaked in full to the press. Several career diplomats were subpoenaed by Congress to testify at Trumps first impeachment hearings about their alarm at the Trump administrations unorthodox policy toward Ukraine.

Trump is not required by law to engage the State Department on calls with foreign leaders; Biden took calls without State officials after his 2020 victory because Trump refused to concede his loss for weeks. A president-elect is prohibited by the 1799 Logan Act from negotiating foreign policy until he is sworn in, but the statute has rarely if ever been enforced.

Government officials also traditionally rely on State to help create an official record of such conversations, in case disputes arise over what was said.

Trumps calls have raised alarms from some foreign policy experts  particularly his call with Vladimir Putin. He advised the Russian president not to escalate the war in Ukraine and reminded him of Washingtons sizable military presence in Europe, as The Washington Post reported. The absence of an official transcript of the exchange already has created a challenge for Trump, said Daniel Fried, a retired diplomat now at the Atlantic Council think tank, because the Kremlin quickly denied that the call had taken place.

It would be a lot easier for the Trump team if he were able to say that the Russia team was lying, said Fried, who played key roles in designing American policy in Europe after the fall of the Soviet Union. So theres a cost to doing it this way. People are scratching their heads and saying, Somebodys lying.

Trumps transition team has also dispensed with the FBIs role, in place since before World War II, in performing the background checks that form the backbone of security clearances for political appointees. By law these checks must be performed by federal employees, not private contractors with no agency oversight, to ensure that key decisions affecting public trust are made by accountable government officials, according to federal statute.

Trump bears deep animus against the FBI, according to the people familiar with his transition process. FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago for classified materials in a case that resulted in federal charges, and he has pledged wholesale changes at the agency and at the Justice Department.

The FBI would normally have begun vetting a president-elects transition team before Election Day, as well as his choices for Cabinet positions and other top staff jobs. Thus far, Trump has left the job of vetting candidates to Stanley Woodward, a Palm Beach lawyer on his campaign who has represented several Jan. 6 rioters and Trump associates caught up in the classified documents case, according to transition staff who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the decision.

Its not clear how many candidates Woodward has vetted as the incoming administration begins to consider thousands of political appointees. The transition team has discussed hiring an outside contractor to do the work, but has not disclosed how it would fund that work, or whether its standards would be identical to the FBIs. Trump has also not said if he would allow the Defense Department to conduct a separate series of security checks on staffers once hes in office to allow agencies to grant various levels of security clearances.

The Senate could also demand an FBI background check before considering a nominee who requires confirmation. The GOP has won back control of the Senate, however, and its unclear how strongly the majority will push back on Trumps choices.

Biden White House officials have encouraged Trump to sign an agreement with the Justice Department that would allow for FBI background checks, temporary security clearances and other standard steps to begin the handoff of power at all levels of government.

A Justice spokesperson said the department was committed to an orderly transfer of power and that discussions about signing a memorandum of understanding, as past presidents-elect have done, remains ongoing.

We are prepared to deliver briefings to the transition team on our operations and responsibilities, and we stand ready to process requests for security clearances for those who will need access to national security information, the spokesperson said.

Trump advisers have begun discussing an executive order that would award clearances to Trump appointees on Day 1, without the customary checks, people familiar with the matter said. Trump resented in his first term how long it took for some people  particularly his family members  to get clearances, and what a mess it became publicly, a person who talked to him about it said.

In 2004, Congress passed the Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act, which allows major party candidates to submit priority lists of names for security clearances before Election Day. Trumps team did not provide names, and still hasnt, according to people familiar with the transition.

Those vetting shortcuts already are dogging some of Trumps Cabinet choices. Trump and his advisers were not aware of an allegation that Hegseth, his nominee to run the Pentagon, sexually assaulted a woman in 2017 until it emerged last week. Hegseth has denied wrongdoing and a police investigation into the allegation did not result in charges. One person familiar with the transition teams discussions told The Post that Hegseth had not been properly vetted.

Some critics said the transition has skipped the FBI to get nominees clearances who would not normally pass a background check.

Members of Congress in both parties questioned whether Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman Trump plans to nominate as director of national intelligence, and Gaetz, who was recently the subject of a federal sex-trafficking investigation and is Trumps choice for attorney general, could survive FBI background checks. Gabbard has been widely criticized for meeting in 2017 with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and for allegedly promoting Russian propaganda, leading to allegations that she is a national security risk. Gaetz has denied wrongdoing in the sex-trafficking probe, which prosecutors dropped last year; Gabbard has denied ties to Russia.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland) called the plan to outsource background checks a dangerous and reckless thing to do that could compromise the process by which the FBI ensures that people who have concerning backgrounds do not come into government and compromise the countrys secrets.

There is a theme here, Van Hollen said of Trumps unfolding transition. He is getting rid of all checks on executive power that are in the system.

Trump could break another norm around the transition to avoid that problem, however: He has demanded that Sen. John Thune (R-South Dakota) the majority leader elected last week, support Trumps demand to make recess appointments  a rarely used process that sidesteps confirmation hearings and Senate votes.

Recess appointees do not serve full presidential terms, and other presidents in both parties have made them on occasion. But Trumps early line in the sand signaled that he could make these appointments regular practice, a threat that did not seem theoretical last week when some planned nominees with extreme views came under scrutiny by Senate Republicans.

Van Hollen called Trumps rush for regular recess appointments an indication he wants to do a complete end run around our review of his nominees.

Its an end run around constitutional design, the senator said. We have tools in the confirmation process to make sure nominees get vetted. What hes asking Republicans to do is make him king.

Even before he is sworn in for a second term, Trump told House Republicans he addressed on Capitol Hill last week that he might need their help to bypass the Constitution to allow him to run for a third term. The crowd laughed, taking the remark as a joke.

The next day, one House Democrat raced to block a Trump 3.0, introducing a resolution that reaffirms support for the Constitutions two-term limit for presidents even if the terms are not consecutive.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-ignores-transition-rules-it-s-a-hostile-takeover-ally-says/ar-AA1unUif?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=48c6abd9d7d04a2c8639c150bab06a82&ei=11
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,616
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10013 on: Today at 08:04:34 am »
Democratic Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, who posted on social media after the Oz nomination: We are becoming the worlds first nuclear-armed reality television show.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10014 on: Today at 08:11:16 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 08:04:34 am
Democratic Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, who posted on social media after the Oz nomination: We are becoming the worlds first nuclear-armed reality television show.

Add in WWE

Quote
Trump picks former WWE executive Linda McMahon for education secretary

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/nov/19/trump-nominates-linda-mcmahon-education-secretary
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,616
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10015 on: Today at 08:22:31 am »
I think the best thing to do is sit back and watch them wallow in their own ineptitude.

Hopefully there will be enough adults in the Senate to keep us on the rails until T. Rump decides he can make more money out of office.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10016 on: Today at 08:42:55 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 08:22:31 am
I think the best thing to do is sit back and watch them wallow in their own ineptitude.

Hopefully there will be enough adults in the Senate to keep us on the rails until T. Rump decides he can make more money out of office.

On the first point:

Quote
Speaker Johnson open to supporting recess appointment for Trump nominees

https://thehill.com/homenews/4995890-trump-cabinet-recess-appointments-johnson-house/

On the second. He'll have inter-generational wealth established by the time his term is up. The Trump clan will make the Kennedys look like hillbillies.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:51:38 am by BarryCrocker »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,676
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10017 on: Today at 09:05:40 am »
These clownish appointment will clog up the media pipeline. In the background, serious people will do serious work on dismantling the government. It is simply replicating what Trump has been doing for years, throw media and Democrats a scandalous bone to chase - while he does other shit. 2025 will be insane.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,226
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10018 on: Today at 10:05:03 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:05:40 am
These clownish appointment will clog up the media pipeline. In the background, serious people will do serious work on dismantling the government. It is simply replicating what Trump has been doing for years, throw media and Democrats a scandalous bone to chase - while he does other shit. 2025 will be insane.

I agree.

These are all dead cats.  I don't think many realise the damage him and his backers are going to do.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,217
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10019 on: Today at 11:03:27 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:05:40 am
These clownish appointment will clog up the media pipeline. In the background, serious people will do serious work on dismantling the government. It is simply replicating what Trump has been doing for years, throw media and Democrats a scandalous bone to chase - while he does other shit. 2025 will be insane.

not at all looking forward to the next 4 years.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,335
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10020 on: Today at 11:14:12 am »
A shame the British Government can't make him come but it something which certainly needs looking at, the disinformation at the time of the UK riots and the part he played in it.

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2024/nov/20/mps-summon-elon-musk-x-role-uk-summer-riots
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,616
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10021 on: Today at 11:52:46 am »
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is on an urgent mission: get as much high-tech spending out the door before Donald Trump takes office.

The Biden administration is aiming to commit nearly every unspent dollar in its $50 billion microchip-subsidy program before President-elect Donald Trump takes over in January, an effort that would effectively cement a massive industrial legacy before the GOP can reverse course.

I'd like to have really almost all of the money obligated by the time we leave, Raimondo said in an interview with POLITICO. That's the goal, and I certainly want to have all the major announcements done as it relates to the big, leading-edge companies.

The effort to spend her departments full CHIPS Act budget would put a capstone on a signature Biden economic policy.

It also speaks to the urgency facing a host of Bidens historic raft of spending programs, many of which could be vulnerable to a Republican White House and Congress eager to pare back the most ambitious Democratic spending packages.

The Chips money alone is a massive undertaking. Congress allocated $50 billion in subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing and R&D. So far only two companies have received binding awards from the Department of Commerces manufacturing program. To hit her target, Raimondo still needs to nail down contracts with Intel, Micron, Samsung and SK hynix  multi-billion-dollar deals that have, at times, been rocky and required renegotiations.

Raimondo said she recently directed staff to work through the weekend  and even made personal calls to tech CEOs  to speed the talks along.

The forthcoming change in administration is a clear deadline that focuses the mind, Raimondo said, but added shes not overly concerned about budget-conscious Republicans clawing back money from the program next year, despite their threats to do so.

The CHIPS and Science Act passed both chambers of Congress with bipartisan support, and Raimondo said she expects that will withstand Trumps arrival.

The Chips program is a key plank of Raimondos legacy at Commerce, which has morphed from something of a trade-promotion agency to one much more focused on national security under her watch.

When Trumps administration takes the reins  Trump nominated financier Howard Lutnick as commerce secretary Tuesday  it will inherit an agency significantly different from even four years ago.

In a wide-ranging interview on the POLITICO Tech podcast, Raimondo took a long view of the shifts at Commerce, which under Biden has helped develop a significant chunk of the Washington tech agenda.

The department has handled not just microchip spending, but also the evolving rules around the powerful new artificial intelligence models, and organized the global AI safety summit being held Wednesday and Thursday in San Francisco.

Now some people call me the Sec of Tech, she said, which is accurate.

Though she didnt specifically make predictions about Trump  and was interviewed before Lutnick was named  her end-of-term agenda is clearly shaped by the looming presence of the next president.

The Commerce Department is somewhat unique in so far as everything we've done and are doing is bipartisan, and the CHIPS Act is a national security program and still has great bipartisan support to this day, Raimondo said, adding shes spoken with Hill Republicans, including Texas Sen. John Cornyn, as recently as last week.

In the interview, Raimondo described how Commerce has changed, what the challenges are, and how it has leaned into technology and security as touchstones  and why she doesnt expect the GOP to radically reshape the agenda.

The highlights below have been condensed and edited from the interview.


ON THE DEPARTMENTS SHIFT TOWARD HIGH-TECH DEVELOPMENT: We've really transformed the size, scope and role of the Commerce Department over the past four years under the president's leadership. And a lot of that is because we're much more involved in technology. Now some people call me the Sec of Tech, which is accurate. For example, when the G7 has a tech ministers conference, I'm the one to go. I'm the tech minister for our country.

But also, look, we are very much a national security focused agency now more than ever. And that's because national security now more than ever revolves around technological security I mean, national security isn't just tanks and missiles. It is semiconductors. And AI models.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT WITH THE $50 BILLION CHIPS PROGRAM: I'm driving my team really hard right now. Worked all weekend. I'd like to have almost all of the money obligated by the time we leave. That's the goal. And I certainly want to have all the major announcements done as it relates to the big leading edge companies.  I also would like to have all of that research and development money out the door by the time we leave as well.

WHETHER THE GOP CAN ROLL BACK THE  MONEY: I don't worry terribly about any of the chips money being rolled back, as you say. I mean, the Commerce Department is somewhat unique in so far as everything we've done and are doing is bipartisan. And the CHIPS Act is a national security program and still has great bipartisan support to this day. In fact, it was, you know, started in some ways in the Trump administration. [Former Commerce] Secretary Wilbur Ross and [former Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo sent a letter to TSMC to ask them to come here. The broadband is bipartisan. Our workforce work is bipartisan. So, look, anything's possible, but I don't worry too much about that.

THE FUTURE OF AI SAFETY (and the summit that kicks off in San Francisco today): I don't think you can overestimate how significant this is. First of all, AI is the defining technology of our generation and is a huge game changer. And this [AI Safety Institute Summit] convening that I'm having this week in San Francisco is the first of its kind in the U.S. It's the third global meeting in the past year, but it's the first one the U.S. is hosting and leading, and we are going to be establishing a U.S. government task force on testing of A.I. models to manage national security capabilities. We're going to be announcing new goals for the AI safety network. But mostly what I want to accomplish is getting the world's leading scientists and technical experts together from countries all over the world on behalf of their government

This isn't unlike other technologies, you know, nuclear technology or other technologies. There have been moments in the world's history where new technology comes forward that is so powerful that we have to get the world together to agree on guardrails and restrictions and standards so that everybody is kept safe. Our interests are aligned even with some of our fiercest competitors like China. China is sending some of their scientists to this event. It is in no one's interest anywhere on the planet for AI to develop in a way that is unsafe and that is harmful.

WHETHER TRUMP WILL STAY THE COURSE ON AI POLICY: Look, I can't predict what the next president will do. And so I'm not going to speculate on who might do what.

WHY TRUMP MIGHT STAY THE COURSE ANYWAY: In less than a year under President Biden's leadership, we have made a remarkable amount of progress  in a bipartisan way, I should note  to start to define what are the standards to keep us safe. And by the way, we're doing this in partnership with the private sector. You know, when I'm here in San Francisco, I will be meeting with entrepreneurs, startup CEOs, venture capital investors, also some of the big hyperscalers. So, this isn't really about us doing something to industry to slow them down, right? That's not what this is about. What this is about is fundamentally setting up the guardrails and standards to keep us all safe, to prevent, in fact, pernicious models getting in the hand of terrorists or non-state actors who could use it to proliferate chemical warfare.

Nobody wants that to happen. The next administration doesn't want that to happen. No country in the world wants that to happen. So are they going to put their stamp on the way to do this? I am sure. Every president does that.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS ON CHINA: There's a few. Finishing the new rules around Chinese connected vehicles being sold in the U.S. We're close to being finished and can finish, which will protect the American people. That being said, our competition with China requires day-by-day vigilance. I actually think, you know, when you said to me, Why is the Commerce Department different now? A lot of it is because the threat is different. The world's changed. National security has changed because technology now is such a core part of national security. You know, so many drones and undersea vehicles are not operated by human beings.

So we've had to change. I'd say the same thing about China. If we rest on our laurels or get it all arrogant, we won't win. They wake up every day quite vigilant. And we do, too. So when you say unfinished business with China, we're never going to be finished.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/raimondo-s-new-mission-leave-no-cash-for-trump/ar-AA1uqiKW?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=f0a2f292f1574521827f5c2aa034550b&ei=12
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,690
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10022 on: Today at 12:07:33 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:05:40 am
These clownish appointment will clog up the media pipeline. In the background, serious people will do serious work on dismantling the government. It is simply replicating what Trump has been doing for years, throw media and Democrats a scandalous bone to chase - while he does other shit. 2025 will be insane.

I don't know. It might mean the end of the US as a super power. Stop immigration, stop trade by protectorism, stop US involvement in wars and international politics. They'll just fade into oblivion. Maybe that's good for the rest of the world.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,386
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10023 on: Today at 12:47:23 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:07:33 pm
I don't know. It might mean the end of the US as a super power. Stop immigration, stop trade by protectorism, stop US involvement in wars and international politics. They'll just fade into oblivion. Maybe that's good for the rest of the world.

Everyone thinks America fucking off the world stage sounds like a good idea until they see the alternatives on offer.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,407
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10024 on: Today at 12:50:11 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:47:23 pm
Everyone thinks America fucking off the world stage sounds like a good idea until they see the alternatives on offer.

Completely, China and that short arse c*nt in Moscow would absolutely love it, its everything they have been dreaming of.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10025 on: Today at 01:06:34 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:47:23 pm
Everyone thinks America fucking off the world stage sounds like a good idea until they see the alternatives on offer.

I do think we are due a post-American dominance global society, but as it is right now with the contenders to take over the world stage being China and Russia (a s Russia being a hard one to define as in their own terms there shouldn't be a huge amount of capital to be so huge, but they have so many people under their thumb in high positions) it's not entirely appealing at the moment.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,320
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10026 on: Today at 01:22:12 pm »
It's all perspective. Us in Europe worry about Russia, those in the far east worry about China. Practically the whole of the middle east, parts of Africa, latin and South America are impacted by the freedom spreading US bases littered everywhere and their foreign policy.

Saying 'be careful wishing for Bully B instead of Bully A' only works if you're not impacted by the actions of the latter.

I've said it before and will say it again, if an Alien ship came to earth to assess this 'advanced race' of humans they'd simply say "Ahh... I get it... for all their science, advancement and technologies, the major players are all the ones with the biggest sticks. Got it."
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10027 on: Today at 01:39:26 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 01:22:12 pm
It's all perspective. Us in Europe worry about Russia, those in the far east worry about China. Practically the whole of the middle east, parts of Africa, latin and South America are impacted by the freedom spreading US bases littered everywhere and their foreign policy.

Saying 'be careful wishing for Bully B instead of Bully A' only works if you're not impacted by the actions of the latter.

I've said it before and will say it again, if an Alien ship came to earth to assess this 'advanced race' of humans they'd simply say "Ahh... I get it... for all their science, advancement and technologies, the major players are all the ones with the biggest sticks. Got it."

To be fair that is entirely true. I guess it is fair to say though that up until now, America have at least been somewhat concealing their anti-democratic stance and empire building, compared to Russia and China who are largely an open book on their aspirations for growth, and have not hidden what they are politically (or at least haven't tried hard to hide it)
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,382
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10028 on: Today at 01:56:44 pm »
Most Americans don't see the benefits of globalization and foreign policy.  Part of this is just comfort (far too long as the undisputed power and things run well - you lost perspective) but part of it is also the inequality.

For example, American has 4% unemployment and a record stock market.  The S&P has returned like 8x since the 90s, when globalization started.

American companies offshored American jobs to transition to a service-dominated economy.  At the same time, American manufacturing is still strong (4% of the world's population and 15% of the value).  America has low unemployment.  America decides its wealth distribution.  America decides corporate tax policy.

Do you know who politicians/voters "blame"?  China/India/Mexico/Migrants, etc.  Since China's development, American companies are making the greatest profits the world has ever seen.  At the same time, voters have voted against fairer wealth distribution, universal healthcare, etc.  And now they want to blame globalization for their problems.

It's throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

America's number one problem is internal.  There are a lot of Americans that hate the government.  Conveniently, they have forgotten who elects their officials.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,536
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10029 on: Today at 01:58:48 pm »



Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,183
  • YNWA
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10030 on: Today at 02:01:51 pm »
Someone who used to run the WWE about to run America's education system... sounds about right.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,810
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10031 on: Today at 02:08:24 pm »
Kids get powerslammed if they get a question wrong? Or in the Yanks case kids get to powerslam the teachers, then shoot them in the head, as part of the official guidance.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,676
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10032 on: Today at 02:09:02 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:07:33 pm
I don't know. It might mean the end of the US as a super power. Stop immigration, stop trade by protectorism, stop US involvement in wars and international politics. They'll just fade into oblivion. Maybe that's good for the rest of the world.

Them going back to isolationism is not what concerns me. Those waves come and go. It's what happens if that country is taken over from the inside like many other weaker democracies have been and under new authoritarian rule they decide to flex their muscles. Couple that with instant response from other freedom hating countries, who would use every bit of american weakness and the world could spiral pretty quickly. Add on top of that emerging age of AI to further fuel disinformation - it could be seven shades of epic - none good.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10033 on: Today at 07:25:59 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:07:33 pm
I don't know. It might mean the end of the US as a super power. Stop immigration, stop trade by protectorism, stop US involvement in wars and international politics. They'll just fade into oblivion. Maybe that's good for the rest of the world.

While the US retains its nuclear landscape it will always be a global super power.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10034 on: Today at 07:28:07 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:05:03 am
I agree.

These are all dead cats.  I don't think many realise the damage him and his backers are going to do.

Appointments are so ridiculous it has to be a look over there strategy.  Johnson used to do it when PM, although stakes are comparatively obviously much higher now in the case of the US.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,810
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10035 on: Today at 07:28:40 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:07:33 pm
I don't know. It might mean the end of the US as a super power. Stop immigration, stop trade by protectorism, stop US involvement in wars and international politics. They'll just fade into oblivion. Maybe that's good for the rest of the world.

No chance.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,616
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10036 on: Today at 07:31:49 pm »
Republican senators are urging some of their colleagues, including Vice President-elect JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Donald Trump's Secretary of State pick Marco Rubio, R-Florida, to get back to the office and block Democrats from confirming judges during the lame-duck session while they still have the majority and the White House.

After their absences helped Senate Democrats to confirm several of President Joe Biden's nominees, Republicans fumed about Vance, Rubio and others during their weekly caucus lunch and to reporters. Im not going to bubble wrap it, said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. Theres no excuse for that, its our job to be here and vote.

We want to see [Vance] and some of our members back because of these votes were having, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., told reporters. Particularly on some of the circuit court judges.

Trump himself issued marching orders on Truth Social on Tuesday. "The Democrats are trying to stack the Courts with Radical Left Judges on their way out the door," Trump declared. "Republican Senators need to Show Up and Hold the Line  No more Judges confirmed before Inauguration Day!" he wrote, just a few hours after he invited several GOP senators, including Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to witness a SpaceX launch while the rest of the chamber was voting.

If they were present, Democrats might not have been able to confirm several of Biden's judges, with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., playing they typical roles as wild cards and Vice President Kamala Harris, who casts tie-breaking votes, on vacation in Hawaii.

Embry Kidd, a Florida Democrat, passed his confirmation vote to the Atlanta-based Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday despite opposition from Manchin, prompting outrage from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. "This leftist judge would have been voted down and the seat on the important 11th circuit would have been filled by Donald Trump next year had Republicans showed up," he tweeted.

On Tuesday, Mustafa Taher Kasubhai passed by a 51-44 vote to be confirmed as U.S. District Court judge in Oregon. Vance, who said he was busy interviewing candidates for federal office under a Trump administration in a now-deleted tweet, rushed back after the procedural vote to oppose the confirmation itself, but it was too late to make a difference.

The Wall Street Journal editorial board did not accept Vance's excuse, writing that while he was on the job that begins in January, which is two months away, his neglect of his current job allowed Biden to get his nominees "a lifetime appointment to the federal bench because Republicans couldnt get their full team on the field.

At the time of the Nov. 5 election, there were 47 vacancies on the federal bench, with 17 nominees awaiting confirmation. Biden has since named several more nominees in hopes that they would pass the Senate hurdle before the chamber switches to GOP control on Jan. 3, 2025. As of Wednesday, there are 30 nominees pending.

To get them all passed on time, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. is racing against GOP senators who are trying to drag out the process by forcing time-consuming votes on typically routine procedural steps. The delays kept everyone voting late into the night, to no one's pleasure.

Last night, we were sitting around voting time and time again for these liberal judges that Chuck Schumer wants to put in and ram through at the very last minute before the balance of power shifts, complained Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V., on Tuesday. I would implore our leadership to go to the important issues the American people are thinking about: thats completing our work at the end of the year and moving into next year.

Her and Trump's gripes over lame duck nominations are a reversal of the late 2020 dynamic, in which the GOP first defied precedent to confirm 23 of Trump's judicial nominees even after Biden had won and Democrats were projected to control the Senate following two December runoff victories in Georgia. Republicans at the time made no secret of their accomplishment.

This week we will confirm five district court judges, bringing the total number of judges weve confirmed over the last four years to nearly 230. Confirming good judges is one of our most important responsibilities as senators, crowed Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., in a Senate floor speech in late November 2020. He is set to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as Senate GOP leader in the next congress.

Now, he is spinning a different line. If Sen. Schumer thought Senate Republicans would just roll over and allow him to quickly confirm multiple Biden-appointed judges to lifetime jobs in the final weeks of the Democrat majority, he thought wrong, Thune told ABC News.

[Republicans] can try dilatory tactics, but we're going to persist, Schumer told reporters on Tuesday, warning of the possibility of another round of late-night votes on Wednesday.

Should the Democrats succeed with most or all of the nominations, Trump will have around just 20 judicial vacancies to fill upon assuming office in January. It's a far less open field than the 108 vacancies he had at the start of his first term.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/no-excuse-trump-fumes-on-truth-social-after-senate-confirms-biden-judges-thanks-to-gop-absences/ar-AA1urmKI?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=04ba69c4212e4351c2e8ecd4751e62c5&ei=16


This is getting deliciouser.

I can't wait for T. Rump to start pushing the blame buttons.

But he can't fire Vance.


Muhahahaha.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,616
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10037 on: Today at 07:41:04 pm »
President-elect Donald Trump's appointed "border czar" has seemingly made a U-turn from his previous comments about deporting U.S. citizens.

Tom Homan, who served as the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the first Trump administration, is known for defending the policy of separating families at the border and is set to oversee the mass deportations that the president-elect pledged during his campaign.

On Tuesday, Fox News host Jesse Watters asked Homan: "Are you going to deport doctors? They're saying that there's going to be migrant doctors in the middle of surgery, and ICE is just going to be dragging them out in their scrubs. Have you heard of that happening?"

Homan said: "I have never heard of that happening. I heard the other day that we're going to deport U.S. citizens, too. I heard that one."

In an earlier interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Homan similarly dismissed claims that he would deport U.S. citizens. However, his responses to the Fox News hosts differed in tone from comments he made in a recent 60 Minutes interview. In October, correspondent Cecilia Vega asked Homan, "Is there a way to carry out mass deportation without separating families?"

"Of course there is," Homan said. "Families can be deported together."

Later in the interview, Vega asked: "Why should a child who is an American citizen have to pack up and move to a country that they don't know?"

Homan said: "Because their parent absolutely entered the country illegally, had a child knowing he was in the country illegally. So he created that crisis."

According to the Pew Research Center, "Unauthorized immigrants live in 6.3 million households," 70 percent of which are "mixed status"meaning U.S. citizens and immigrants residing in the country legally also live there.

Pew found that in only 5 percent of mixed-status households, unauthorized immigrants lived with people who were not family, suggesting that most undocumented migrants lived with a family member who is a U.S. citizen or legal resident.

In 2022, 4.4 million U.S.-born children lived with an unauthorized immigrant parent, Pew reported.

On November 11, Hannity asked Homan whether he would deport U.S. citizens. "No. Exactly not," Homan said, adding, "President Trump has made it clear: We will prioritize public safety threats and national security threats first, and that's where the focus will be."

On the campaign trail, Trump also pledged to end birthright citizenship for children of parents living in the U.S. illegally.

In May 2023, @TrumpWarRoom, an official campaign account on X, formerly Twitter, posted a video of "President Trump's plan to discourage illegal immigration by ENDING automatic citizenship for the children of illegal aliens."

In the video, Trump said: "The United States is among the only countries in the world that says that even if neither parent is a citizen or even lawfully in the country, their future children are automatic citizens the moment the parents trespass onto our soil."

"I will sign an executive order," he continued, adding, "The future children of illegal aliens will not receive automatic U.S. citizenship."

The American Civil Liberties Union called the pledge "an attempt to tear down one of the core constitutional protections that has been a key part of our country."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/tom-homan-u-turn-on-deporting-us-citizens/ar-AA1uqOXB?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=23a6efb90a9646c4c4aa67f38f6cf889&ei=31
Logged
Kill the humourless.
Pages: 1 ... 246 247 248 249 250 [251]   Go Up
« previous next »
 