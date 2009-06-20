More intellectual warfare, now apparently the election win is a not guilty verdict on all counts that must be respected:Think of the ramifications here. The election did not present the facts of the cases. It did not ask for opinions or verdict on the cases. It did not vet the "jurors" nor provide judicial guidance. Yet we are supposed to accept that the legal process has no standing in the face of... stuff. No man is above the law, "but Trump is no ordinary man", argues the author. Oh, okay then. Jeffrey Dahmer wasn't exactly "ordinary", either. This guy is supposed to be an experienced legal mind, yet he produces this hogwash that subverts every principle of the legal system. The Derangement Syndrome cuts in all directions, apparently. I feel like I'm Hank Grimes-ing out, here. Aaargh!