God didn't bless America

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10000 on: Yesterday at 10:28:40 pm
I always listened to loads of political podcasts. Haven't listened to any apart from The Bugle since the election. Listened to more history podcasts and audiobooks instead. It's been great to be honest.
Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10001 on: Yesterday at 10:30:08 pm
The Rest is History is a welcome break from The Rest is Politics, no doubt
Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10002 on: Yesterday at 10:32:13 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:30:08 pm
The Rest is History is a welcome break from The Rest is Politics, no doubt

Check out Empire as well (also from Goalhangers). I've nearly finished the back catalogue though so need something else.
Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10003 on: Yesterday at 10:51:06 pm
Dr. Crudite to overhaul Medicare and Medicaid.
Kill the humourless.

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10004 on: Yesterday at 10:52:48 pm
I've given up watching US news.

Maher, SNL, Stewart, footy, bridge, porn.

That is all.
Kill the humourless.

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10005 on: Yesterday at 11:23:37 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:30:08 pm
The Rest is History is a welcome break from The Rest is Politics, no doubt

The rest is History is absolutely fantastic
Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10006 on: Yesterday at 11:35:25 pm
I listened to The Rest is Politics podcast with David Petraeus the former head of the CIA. Was interesting but the funniest part was after an interview for close to an hour, with five minutes left Rory Stewart said he disagreed with everything Petraeus said.
Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10007 on: Today at 12:08:47 am
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 07:31:57 pm
For the umpteenth time: He's not Hitler or a Nazi.

He's a 2nd generation Fascista.
He's more of a Goering to be honest.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10008 on: Today at 01:57:57 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 09:40:56 pm
The exchange started with your claims about Democrat messaging so I think the clear implication was that you accuse the Ds of calling Trump Hitler and the response is that no, the Ds didn't call Hitler, they referenced people in his own administration who called him a fascist and Hitler envier. I very much doubt those who argued against you are claiming that *no one anywhere in the world* has called Trump Hitler. Citing some left wing magazine opinion column to prove your claim is as valid as me pointing at that white supremacist who killed dozens at a black church and saying "look, the republicans are racist murderers!"

Well explained.  Facts are the enemy of Facists and the Trump regime has systematically set out to destroy them in the same way  his peer in Russia did.  It's important that we don't adopt and accept his lies and language.  "Called me Hitler " .  "Witch hunt"  "lawfare"    " Trump derangement syndrome " are all lies and propaganda which aim to portray him as a persistent victim. It's exactly the tactics Russia uses.
His worshippers will lap it up but it's important to challenge the bullshit even if it's having no effect.  The alternative is to be a subservient stooge.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:00:56 am by Buster Gonad »
Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10009 on: Today at 03:08:59 am
More intellectual warfare, now apparently the election win is a not guilty verdict on all counts that must be respected:

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/11/15/opinion/trump-criminal-cases.html?smid=nytcore-ios-share&referringSource=articleShare

Think of the ramifications here. The election did not present the facts of the cases. It did not ask for opinions or verdict on the cases. It did not vet the "jurors" nor provide judicial guidance. Yet we are supposed to accept that the legal process has no standing in the face of... stuff. No man is above the law, "but Trump is no ordinary man", argues the author. Oh, okay then. Jeffrey Dahmer wasn't exactly "ordinary", either. This guy is supposed to be an experienced legal mind, yet he produces this hogwash that subverts every principle of the legal system. The Derangement Syndrome cuts in all directions, apparently. I feel like I'm Hank Grimes-ing out, here. Aaargh!
« Last Edit: Today at 03:10:51 am by GreatEx »
Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10010 on: Today at 03:24:24 am
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 03:05:03 pm
Another smaller, more humorous example is Joe Scarborough who spent the whole campaign screaming about Trump and post-election saying left issues kept the Democrats from winning running off to Florida to grovel to Trump This weekend.  By the time that Trump is inaugurated Joe is going to be fully back on the Trump train and will be a useful idiot to sell anti-immigration, anti-asylum and anti-trans policies to those who consume MSNBC like pablum.

He's just a spineless Republican c*nt same as Little Marco Rubio and Ted "My dad was part of the Kennedy assassination and my wfe is ugly" Cruz. And Mika Brzezinski doesn't seem to be the sharpest tool in the box, either.
Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #10011 on: Today at 05:23:22 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:28:40 pm
I always listened to loads of political podcasts. Haven't listened to any apart from The Bugle since the election. Listened to more history podcasts and audiobooks instead. It's been great to be honest.

I've been getting back into history too. But mostly on youtube (without ads).
