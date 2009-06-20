The Rest is History is a welcome break from The Rest is Politics, no doubt
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
For the umpteenth time: He's not Hitler or a Nazi.He's a 2nd generation Fascista.
The exchange started with your claims about Democrat messaging so I think the clear implication was that you accuse the Ds of calling Trump Hitler and the response is that no, the Ds didn't call Hitler, they referenced people in his own administration who called him a fascist and Hitler envier. I very much doubt those who argued against you are claiming that *no one anywhere in the world* has called Trump Hitler. Citing some left wing magazine opinion column to prove your claim is as valid as me pointing at that white supremacist who killed dozens at a black church and saying "look, the republicans are racist murderers!"
Another smaller, more humorous example is Joe Scarborough who spent the whole campaign screaming about Trump and post-election saying left issues kept the Democrats from winning running off to Florida to grovel to Trump This weekend. By the time that Trump is inaugurated Joe is going to be fully back on the Trump train and will be a useful idiot to sell anti-immigration, anti-asylum and anti-trans policies to those who consume MSNBC like pablum.
