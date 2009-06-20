No idea really about RFK Jr really, most of them seem quite odd in one way or another to me. I'm pointing out what was obvious all the way through the campaign, just shitting on your opponents and their supporters isn't a winning tactic. It just puts people off, it makes your side look like the arseholes in the situation.
All Trump had to do was serve up some fries, dance to YMCA and tell Americans he was going to make everything better. So simple, so basic but even that was better than the endless 'this will be the end of democracy' horseshit served up by the Democrats.
This is gonna be a generalised comment of course, but this just makes me think the average voter is thick as fuck. If you think it's as simple as doing that, then the general voter has to be an uninformed idiot, just like over here with Brexit, promising stuff and being silly for the camera to be endearing, ala Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is indeed a tactic, but it only works because the average voter is a lazy, incompetent buffoon who does not bother to look at policies of people they are voting for, their stance on wider issues that may impact them and indeed their character.
All of this exists for Trump, JD Vance, Kennedy, etc... they are all well known awful humans. Yet people voted for this lot because the Democrats used big words and said real things like that you can just lower inflation because you said you can, it's a global thing, not Joe Biden's fault.
Sorry but Politics over there and increasingly over here is just a stupid popularity vote that is swayed by all the medias and carefully crafted campaigns to veil all the shit, except there are receipts for all of it, and still people rather vote some 78 year old twat than the woman with a career in public service and prosecution. Because they don't like her personality on camera. Nice One.
The USA deserves to implode, so they can learn from this, but I know they wouldn't.