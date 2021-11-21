« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 245 246 247 248 249 [250]   Go Down

Author Topic: God didn't bless America  (Read 577801 times)

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,664
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9960 on: Today at 07:53:22 am »
We'll know much more by the end of 2025, but the way his cabinet is shaping up, honestly future of USA as a stable country and actual democracy is looking bleak. My guess is that mass deportations and bickering with the rest of the world over tarrifs will be a handy distraction, amplified as much as they can through the media. It will probably be helped by the fact that Democrats after almost a decade of Trump - still chase every bone he throws. Real work will be going on in gutting the structure of government, to the point where they can fully control the outcome of next elections. So a major surge in firing, lawsuits and prosecution against local level officials who might want to enforce fair elections. As a reminder, Russia still hold 'democratic' elections. So will USA of course, but there will be no surprises any longer.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,377
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9961 on: Today at 08:04:56 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 07:51:36 am
It was mentioned on TRIP (I think) that European underspending was tacitly endorsed by the US in the Hoover/Eisenhower years because of the strategic leverage America got from having bases all over Europe as the critical piece of the NATO puzzle, and that remained the norm until Trump (maybe Obama mentioned it quietly). Also, incumbents across the EU are under severe pressure from (or have already been defeated by) right wing populist parties that are mostly Kremlin-friendly. We've already seen America bring back a wannabe fascist dictator because of inflation, now imagine what happens in countries that have bounced back less effectively from COVID if the government announces they're ploughing extra billions into fighting "someone else's war". It's a long term historical issue that isn't as easily remedied as we'd like to think.

Herbert Hoover was President in the early 1930's before FDR :D
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,004
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9962 on: Today at 08:22:11 am »
Oops yeah I meant Truman ;)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 245 246 247 248 249 [250]   Go Up
« previous next »
 