We'll know much more by the end of 2025, but the way his cabinet is shaping up, honestly future of USA as a stable country and actual democracy is looking bleak. My guess is that mass deportations and bickering with the rest of the world over tarrifs will be a handy distraction, amplified as much as they can through the media. It will probably be helped by the fact that Democrats after almost a decade of Trump - still chase every bone he throws. Real work will be going on in gutting the structure of government, to the point where they can fully control the outcome of next elections. So a major surge in firing, lawsuits and prosecution against local level officials who might want to enforce fair elections. As a reminder, Russia still hold 'democratic' elections. So will USA of course, but there will be no surprises any longer.