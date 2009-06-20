Define anti-Trans though?



The average voter in the US seems to have the stance that Trans people clearly are deserving of being treated with respect while also thinking that trans-women shouldn't be competing in womens sport for instance, and that is a bigger issue in the US with sports scholarships etc.



People generally seem to have the view that womens sports classifications are sex based rather than gender based anyway, and I've never really heard many compelling arguments against that beyond "there aren't many trans women anyway" which isn't much of a defence when it doesn't fit into a lot of voters ideas of fairness.



Maybe I'm being unfair there as its not an area I have spent a lot of time investigating, as it isn't much of an impact in my everyday life.



There is the usual issue here the right is perfectly happy to pick up things on the extremes of progressive politics and amplify them as if every Democrat wants to "Defund the Police", it is sadly very effective



I mean Trump has made it clear that he wants to go after any schools teaching ideas beyond assigned gender at birth, and wants to go after doctors promoting transition of sex or gender at any age.People in this thread have said that transgender should not be mixed with children's education, and that transgender children may just be confused and gay instead.And that drag queens shouldn't be with children, or that it is too liberal and progressive.Although it apparently may not be popular I think children should at the very least me better informed of gender identity and given resources to better understand themselves, rather than being told they are wrong and mentally unwell for feeling they were born in the wrong body.And that any hardships they face are just overreactions and "We respect you, just don't want you in the wrong bathroom and talking all this pronouns stupidity. I don't get why you are so upset. Just overreacting woke idiots"