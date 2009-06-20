« previous next »
Author Topic: God didn't bless America  (Read 577505 times)

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9920 on: Yesterday at 04:06:25 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 02:58:28 pm
Define anti-Trans though?

The average voter in the US seems to have the stance that Trans people clearly are deserving of being treated with respect while also thinking that trans-women shouldn't be competing in womens sport for instance, and that is a bigger issue in the US with sports scholarships etc.

People generally seem to have the view that womens sports classifications are sex based rather than gender based anyway, and I've never really heard many compelling arguments against that beyond "there aren't many trans women anyway" which isn't much of a defence when it doesn't fit into a lot of voters ideas of fairness.

Maybe I'm being unfair there as its not an area I have spent a lot of time investigating, as it isn't much of an impact in my everyday life.

There is the usual issue here the right is perfectly happy to pick up things on the extremes of progressive politics and amplify them as if every Democrat wants to "Defund the Police", it is sadly very effective

I mean Trump has made it clear that he wants to go after any schools teaching ideas beyond assigned gender at birth, and wants to go after doctors promoting transition of sex or gender at any age.

People in this thread have said that transgender should not be mixed with children's education, and that transgender children may just be confused and gay instead.

And that drag queens shouldn't be with children, or that it is too liberal and progressive.

Although it apparently may not be popular I think children should at the very least me better informed of gender identity and given resources to better understand themselves, rather than being told they are wrong and mentally unwell for feeling they were born in the wrong body.

And that any hardships they face are just overreactions and "We respect you, just don't want you in the wrong bathroom and talking all this pronouns stupidity. I don't get why you are so upset. Just overreacting woke idiots"
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9921 on: Yesterday at 04:45:31 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:41:21 pm
I am still finding it incredible that this bunch (with others now added) of deviants, rapists, weirdoes, crooks and cranks have now grabbed the reigns of the world's most powerful country. How Kennedy got in through the back door fuck knows but he's making Trump look quite palid.
Kennedy is extremely dangerous. I've been following the progress of H5N1 from birds into cattle and then into milk and the idea that this moron should be promoting the consumption of raw milk at this time beggars belief. 
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9922 on: Yesterday at 05:31:53 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 04:45:31 pm
Kennedy is extremely dangerous. I've been following the progress of H5N1 from birds into cattle and then into milk and the idea that this moron should be promoting the consumption of raw milk at this time beggars belief.

Well hes one of those foraging fools what with picking up deceased bear cubs so what do you expect?
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9923 on: Yesterday at 05:41:59 pm »
His story is and remains awful. How it's been brushed aside is incredible.

Not only is he a fucking nut job, he's also a terrible human being.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9924 on: Yesterday at 05:45:09 pm »
Well we did have a global pandemic the last time Trump was president. Nice to know he has learned his lesson and put that jackass over health. Wasn't one of the first thing he did during his last term disbanding the international disease monitoring investigation team they had ?

At least the American pond life that voted him in might end up with more money in their pocket is there was another pandemic
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9925 on: Yesterday at 06:34:34 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:41:59 pm
His story is and remains awful. How it's been brushed aside is incredible.

Not only is he a fucking nut job, he's also a terrible human being.

It's not been brushed aside, it's been all over everywhere, the same with Gabbard being called a Russian spy, Trump Hitler, Musk a scumbag etc etc

It just didn't work. Neither did calling all Trumps supporters thick racists. None of it worked, the Dems got battered.

It turns out the majority of the American people prefer all of them to all of your guys.

A curiosity of this election is all these people who beat the Democrats are actually former Democrats, well except Vance who came from a very poor working class background. This oddity should also provide clues as to where the Democrats went wrong.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9926 on: Yesterday at 07:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 06:34:34 pm
It's not been brushed aside, it's been all over everywhere, the same with Gabbard being called a Russian spy, Trump Hitler, Musk a scumbag etc etc

It just didn't work. Neither did calling all Trumps supporters thick racists. None of it worked, the Dems got battered.

It turns out the majority of the American people prefer all of them to all of your guys.

A curiosity of this election is all these people who beat the Democrats are actually former Democrats, well except Vance who came from a very poor working class background. This oddity should also provide clues as to where the Democrats went wrong.

So do you believe none of what is said about these people is true, just Democrat lies,

OR do you believe what himself RFK Jr says is in fact true, about vaccines? how COVID was engineered to target white and black people and specifically not to target the Chinese and Jews?

Or do you believe we should listen to a man say these alternative dangerous views on medicine and say "Well I respect your position but politely disagree"

Can you tell me, do you admire these people? What do you like about them? What do you agree with? Or do you just not like liberals?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:04:54 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9927 on: Yesterday at 07:02:25 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 06:34:34 pm
It's not been brushed aside, it's been all over everywhere, the same with Gabbard being called a Russian spy, Trump Hitler, Musk a scumbag etc etc

It just didn't work. Neither did calling all Trumps supporters thick racists. None of it worked, the Dems got battered.

It turns out the majority of the American people prefer all of them to all of your guys.

It did, in fact, not work, but the Dems didn't get 'battered' and I'm sick of hearing it. The presidential race was pretty much within the margin of error and actual vote counts were very close despite the wide EV difference. Also, while the Republicans are going to hold on to the House, the Dems will likely end up reducing their majority. Not a win, obviously, but hardly a 'battering.'

Quote
A curiosity of this election is all these people who beat the Democrats are actually former Democrats, well except Vance who came from a very poor working class background. This oddity should also provide clues as to where the Democrats went wrong.

JD Vance grew up comfortably middle class. Sick of hearing that one, too.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9928 on: Yesterday at 07:39:06 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 06:34:34 pm
It's not been brushed aside, it's been all over everywhere, the same with Gabbard being called a Russian spy, Trump Hitler, Musk a scumbag etc etc

It just didn't work. Neither did calling all Trumps supporters thick racists. None of it worked, the Dems got battered.

It turns out the majority of the American people prefer all of them to all of your guys.

A curiosity of this election is all these people who beat the Democrats are actually former Democrats, well except Vance who came from a very poor working class background. This oddity should also provide clues as to where the Democrats went wrong.

I have no idea what you are babbling about.

Your boys are awful human beings - that's what I was raising. When your boys run the country into the ground - AGAIN - check back in.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9929 on: Yesterday at 07:47:13 pm »
I understand the concept of sometimes you have to meet your enemies and the principle of being conciliatory, but Joe & Mika going to meet Trump is a bit crap.
They rightfully called him out on everything and it's likely that scrutiny will be diluted now they have some sort of truce.

Basically it's a bit crap witnessing things going well for the c*nt Trump!
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9930 on: Yesterday at 07:59:41 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:02:04 pm
So do you believe none of what is said about these people is true, just Democrat lies,

OR do you believe what himself RFK Jr says is in fact true, about vaccines? how COVID was engineered to target white and black people and specifically not to target the Chinese and Jews?

Or do you believe we should listen to a man say these alternative dangerous views on medicine and say "Well I respect your position but politely disagree"

Can you tell me, do you admire these people? What do you like about them? What do you agree with? Or do you just not like liberals?

No idea really about RFK Jr really, most of them seem quite odd in one way or another to me. I'm pointing out what was obvious all the way through the campaign, just shitting on your opponents and their supporters isn't a winning tactic. It just puts people off, it makes your side look like the arseholes in the situation.

All Trump had to do was serve up some fries, dance to YMCA and tell Americans he was going to make everything better. So simple, so basic but even that was better than the endless 'this will be the end of democracy' horseshit served up by the Democrats.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9931 on: Yesterday at 08:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 07:59:41 pm
. I'm pointing out what was obvious all the way through the campaign, just shitting on your opponents and their supporters isn't a winning tactic. It just puts people off, it makes your side look like the arseholes in the situation.

Jesus Christ, have you noticed who won the election?

Each side is playing by a completely different rule book. They got you hook, line and sinker.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9932 on: Yesterday at 08:04:05 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 07:59:41 pm
No idea really about RFK Jr really, most of them seem quite odd in one way or another to me. I'm pointing out what was obvious all the way through the campaign, just shitting on your opponents and their supporters isn't a winning tactic. It just puts people off, it makes your side look like the arseholes in the situation.

All Trump had to do was serve up some fries, dance to YMCA and tell Americans he was going to make everything better. So simple, so basic but even that was better than the endless 'this will be the end of democracy' horseshit served up by the Democrats.

What I don't understand - putting aside the idea that apparently all you should do is lie to the voters - why WOULDN'T you still highlight that they are felons, rapists, grifters, false christians, etc.?

I mean Trump happily called Harris trash, a DEI candidate, a bitch, etc. No problem, right?
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9933 on: Yesterday at 08:05:20 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:39:06 pm
I have no idea what you are babbling about.

Your boys are awful human beings - that's what I was raising. When your boys run the country into the ground - AGAIN - check back in.

🤣🤣 They're not my boys, I'm a Brit with no skin in the game, an impartial observer.

Kinda up for the Dems at the start as I'm very pro Ukraine however I'm not sure anything positive can be salvaged from that shit show as Biden's fucked that up. Maybe it's best to have it brought to an end sooner rather than later.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9934 on: Yesterday at 08:07:54 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 07:59:41 pm
No idea really about RFK Jr really, most of them seem quite odd in one way or another to me. I'm pointing out what was obvious all the way through the campaign, just shitting on your opponents and their supporters isn't a winning tactic. It just puts people off, it makes your side look like the arseholes in the situation.

All Trump had to do was serve up some fries, dance to YMCA and tell Americans he was going to make everything better. So simple, so basic but even that was better than the endless 'this will be the end of democracy' horseshit served up by the Democrats.

And Trump's side calling Puerto Rico a garbage island, saying immigrants are eating cats and dogs, saying he's gonna kick out Muslims, and that gay and trans people are corrupting your kids does not make him an araehole

Did the Democrats say more horrendous stuff than COVID, the deadly virus that effected the entire globe, was engineered by by China and the Jews to hurt Caucasians and black people?
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9935 on: Yesterday at 08:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 08:05:20 pm
🤣🤣 They're not my boys, I'm a Brit with no skin in the game, an impartial observer.

Kinda up for the Dems at the start as I'm very pro Ukraine however I'm not sure anything positive can be salvaged from that shit show as Biden's fucked that up. Maybe it's best to have it brought to an end sooner rather than later.

And if the Ukrainians want to fight for their land which is being stolen by a tyrant, then too bad? Just end it instead?
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9936 on: Yesterday at 08:18:54 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 08:10:41 pm
And if the Ukrainians want to fight for their land which is being stolen by a tyrant, then too bad? Just end it instead?

Wars are lost as well as won, if the US stops arming Ukraine it's lost. In truth its been lost for quite a while, it could have been won but the West didn't back them properly at the critical moments, that's on all the Western leaders.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9937 on: Yesterday at 08:20:37 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 08:18:54 pm
Wars are lost as well as won, if the US stops arming Ukraine it's lost. In truth its been lost for quite a while, it could have been won but the West didn't back them properly at the critical moments, that's on all the Western leaders.

And you blame Biden rather than Trump who may be the one to actually stop arming them?
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9938 on: Yesterday at 08:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 08:20:37 pm
And you blame Biden rather than Trump who may be the one to actually stop arming them?

Biden's been in charge so yep it's on him as well as all the leaders in Europe with the exception of maybe Poland and the Baltic states, not sure they could have done any more.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9939 on: Yesterday at 08:29:51 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 08:20:37 pm
And you blame Biden rather than Trump who may be the one to actually stop arming them?
biden has been fucking terrible and weak when it comes to ukriane.

It's been clear for a good year it's a stalemate at best, at worst it's Russia is grinding and chipping away.

He should have been giving ulkraine far more support, whilst at the same time pushing both sides to get around the negotiation table.

Instead he is gonna leave the situation completely fucked.

Absolute shambles of a president when it comes to foreign policy.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9940 on: Yesterday at 08:34:54 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 08:22:44 pm
Biden's been in charge so yep it's on him as well as all the leaders in Europe with the exception of maybe Poland and the Baltic states, not sure they could have done any more.

Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 08:29:51 pm
biden has been fucking terrible and weak when it comes to ukriane.

It's been clear for a good year it's a stalemate at best, at worst it's Russia is grinding and chipping away.

He should have been giving ulkraine far more support, whilst at the same time pushing both sides to get around the negotiation table.

Instead he is gonna leave the situation completely fucked.

Absolute shambles of a president when it comes to foreign policy.

I won't dispute that Biden hasn't been strong enough, but would you blame him more than the man who actually cuts funding to Ukraine, if that's what Trump does?

Someone not doing enough support vs someone actively stopping support, who would be worse

And don't say we don't know Trump would do that, as this started off with the line "if US stop arming Ukraine" which, in this question, would mean Trump turning the tap off, who is worse?
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9941 on: Yesterday at 08:43:46 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 08:34:54 pm
I won't dispute that Biden hasn't been strong enough, but would you blame him more than the man who actually cuts funding to Ukraine, if that's what Trump does?

Someone not doing enough support vs someone actively stopping support, who would be worse

And don't say we don't know Trump would do that, as this started off with the line "if US stop arming Ukraine" which, in this question, would mean Trump turning the tap off, who is worse?

Biden, by a long way.

Tens of thousands of dead on both sides with nothing to show for it except an increasing amount of Ukrainian territory lost.

There were 3 options at the start.

1. Do a deal with Russia
2. Arm Ukraine with all the modern weapons so they could defeat Russia
3. Drip low grade military tech which has produced a grim, grinding slow defeat

Option 3 was the worst option and that's exactly what Biden gave them. He's been a fucking disgrace as President over this.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9942 on: Yesterday at 09:03:08 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 08:43:46 pm
Biden, by a long way.

Tens of thousands of dead on both sides with nothing to show for it except an increasing amount of Ukrainian territory lost.

There were 3 options at the start.

1. Do a deal with Russia
2. Arm Ukraine with all the modern weapons so they could defeat Russia
3. Drip low grade military tech which has produced a grim, grinding slow defeat

Option 3 was the worst option and that's exactly what Biden gave them. He's been a fucking disgrace as President over this.

How can you do a deal with Putin? He will never stick to any agreement. Trump made a huge thing of wallowing about telling Putin to not increase the war and since then he's gone on another new bombing campaign.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9943 on: Yesterday at 09:28:49 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:03:08 pm
How can you do a deal with Putin? He will never stick to any agreement. Trump made a huge thing of wallowing about telling Putin to not increase the war and since then he's gone on another new bombing campaign.

Not really any option but to do a deal now, even Zelenskyy is quite open that one will have to be done eventually. Unless you defeat your opponent it's inevitable at some stage, that's the same for any war.

"For our part, we must do everything we can to ensure that this war ends next year. We have to end it by diplomatic means," Zelensky said in an interview with Ukrainian radio. "And this, I think, is very important."

https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20241116-zelensky-says-wants-to-end-war-by-diplomacy-next-year
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9944 on: Yesterday at 09:56:06 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 08:43:46 pm
Biden, by a long way.

Tens of thousands of dead on both sides with nothing to show for it except an increasing amount of Ukrainian territory lost.

There were 3 options at the start.

1. Do a deal with Russia
2. Arm Ukraine with all the modern weapons so they could defeat Russia
3. Drip low grade military tech which has produced a grim, grinding slow defeat

Option 3 was the worst option and that's exactly what Biden gave them. He's been a fucking disgrace as President over this.

But stopping the tap and saying "Sorry you have to deal with Russia now" is better than option 2 or actually arming Ukraine
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9945 on: Yesterday at 10:04:59 pm »
Biden's just done Ukraine a huge favor.

It's gonna be a cold Winter in Russia.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9946 on: Yesterday at 10:21:39 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:56:06 pm
But stopping the tap and saying "Sorry you have to deal with Russia now" is better than option 2 or actually arming Ukraine

Option 2 was always my preferred option, if you ain't going to do that then Option 1 because Option 3 (Biden's option) will end up delivering Option 1 but with lots of dead people on top. The only people Option 3 is good for are the US arms manufacturers.

See the quote from Zelenzsky above, he wants a deal and Ukraine needs a deal.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9947 on: Yesterday at 10:27:10 pm »
Was Zelenskyy seeking a deal before Trump got elected?
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9948 on: Yesterday at 10:32:38 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:03:08 pm
How can you do a deal with Putin? He will never stick to any agreement. Trump made a huge thing of wallowing about telling Putin to not increase the war and since then he's gone on another new bombing campaign.

You cant and dont.  Give an inch and hell take a mile.  Give up some territory, hell want more.  Its in the nature of tyrants.

Aside from that, Trumps all bluster.  Putins played that oaf like a tune for years.  Fully expect Trump to cede whatever Putin asks (hope Im wrong).
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9949 on: Yesterday at 10:34:36 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:32:38 pm
You cant and dont.  Give an inch and hell take a mile.  Give up some territory, hell want more.  Its in the nature of tyrants.

Aside from that, Trumps all bluster.  Putins played that oaf like a tune for years.  Fully expect Trump to cede whatever Putin asks (hope Im wrong).

You aren't wrong at all.

But, Trump and his cronies will tell everyone they ended the way AND Russia didn't get what they wanted. Which is true - because Russia wanted all of Ukraine - not just like 20%.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9950 on: Yesterday at 10:35:51 pm »
Putin has kompromat on Trump.

We've all known it for years.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9951 on: Yesterday at 11:35:52 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:35:51 pm
Putin has kompromat on Trump.

We've all known it for years.

Would his supporters even care, so not sure that is much leverage as it usually would be
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9952 on: Yesterday at 11:43:53 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:35:52 pm
Would his supporters even care, so not sure that is much leverage as it usually would be

It would only matter if it was a democrat or hunter biden.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9953 on: Today at 12:31:44 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 08:43:46 pm
Biden, by a long way.

Tens of thousands of dead on both sides with nothing to show for it except an increasing amount of Ukrainian territory lost.

There were 3 options at the start.

1. Do a deal with Russia
2. Arm Ukraine with all the modern weapons so they could defeat Russia
3. Drip low grade military tech which has produced a grim, grinding slow defeat

Option 3 was the worst option and that's exactly what Biden gave them. He's been a fucking disgrace as President over this.

You seem to be missing one important consideration here, NATO and the West does not just consist of the USA, the rest of NATO could have stepped up and hasnt.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9954 on: Today at 12:52:08 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:35:52 pm


Not thinking politically unless it included proof of a sellout.

He's always been a wannabe mobster.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9955 on: Today at 01:38:57 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:21:39 pm
Option 2 was always my preferred option, if you ain't going to do that then Option 1 because Option 3 (Biden's option) will end up delivering Option 1 but with lots of dead people on top. The only people Option 3 is good for are the US arms manufacturers.

See the quote from Zelenzsky above, he wants a deal and Ukraine needs a deal.
option 2 was never an option though, you cant "defeat" Russia. They have millions of meat to throw at the war, and there arms production capacity is probably the 2nd best in the world after China.

The only way to have defeated Russia is if NATO got involved, which it will never do.

All the Biden position has been is to prolong the war and line the coffers of the military industrial complex which has benefited to the tune of hundreds of billions.



