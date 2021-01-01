« previous next »
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 04:06:25 pm
filopastry:
Define anti-Trans though?

The average voter in the US seems to have the stance that Trans people clearly are deserving of being treated with respect while also thinking that trans-women shouldn't be competing in womens sport for instance, and that is a bigger issue in the US with sports scholarships etc.

People generally seem to have the view that womens sports classifications are sex based rather than gender based anyway, and I've never really heard many compelling arguments against that beyond "there aren't many trans women anyway" which isn't much of a defence when it doesn't fit into a lot of voters ideas of fairness.

Maybe I'm being unfair there as its not an area I have spent a lot of time investigating, as it isn't much of an impact in my everyday life.

There is the usual issue here the right is perfectly happy to pick up things on the extremes of progressive politics and amplify them as if every Democrat wants to "Defund the Police", it is sadly very effective

I mean Trump has made it clear that he wants to go after any schools teaching ideas beyond assigned gender at birth, and wants to go after doctors promoting transition of sex or gender at any age.

People in this thread have said that transgender should not be mixed with children's education, and that transgender children may just be confused and gay instead.

And that drag queens shouldn't be with children, or that it is too liberal and progressive.

Although it apparently may not be popular I think children should at the very least me better informed of gender identity and given resources to better understand themselves, rather than being told they are wrong and mentally unwell for feeling they were born in the wrong body.

And that any hardships they face are just overreactions and "We respect you, just don't want you in the wrong bathroom and talking all this pronouns stupidity. I don't get why you are so upset. Just overreacting woke idiots"
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 04:45:31 pm
Black Bull Nova:
I am still finding it incredible that this bunch (with others now added) of deviants, rapists, weirdoes, crooks and cranks have now grabbed the reigns of the world's most powerful country. How Kennedy got in through the back door fuck knows but he's making Trump look quite palid.
Kennedy is extremely dangerous. I've been following the progress of H5N1 from birds into cattle and then into milk and the idea that this moron should be promoting the consumption of raw milk at this time beggars belief. 
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 05:31:53 pm
LuverlyRita:
Kennedy is extremely dangerous. I've been following the progress of H5N1 from birds into cattle and then into milk and the idea that this moron should be promoting the consumption of raw milk at this time beggars belief.

Well hes one of those foraging fools what with picking up deceased bear cubs so what do you expect?
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 05:41:59 pm
His story is and remains awful. How it's been brushed aside is incredible.

Not only is he a fucking nut job, he's also a terrible human being.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 05:45:09 pm
Well we did have a global pandemic the last time Trump was president. Nice to know he has learned his lesson and put that jackass over health. Wasn't one of the first thing he did during his last term disbanding the international disease monitoring investigation team they had ?

At least the American pond life that voted him in might end up with more money in their pocket is there was another pandemic
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 06:34:34 pm
newterp:
His story is and remains awful. How it's been brushed aside is incredible.

Not only is he a fucking nut job, he's also a terrible human being.

It's not been brushed aside, it's been all over everywhere, the same with Gabbard being called a Russian spy, Trump Hitler, Musk a scumbag etc etc

It just didn't work. Neither did calling all Trumps supporters thick racists. None of it worked, the Dems got battered.

It turns out the majority of the American people prefer all of them to all of your guys.

A curiosity of this election is all these people who beat the Democrats are actually former Democrats, well except Vance who came from a very poor working class background. This oddity should also provide clues as to where the Democrats went wrong.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 07:02:04 pm
Bobsackamano:
It's not been brushed aside, it's been all over everywhere, the same with Gabbard being called a Russian spy, Trump Hitler, Musk a scumbag etc etc

It just didn't work. Neither did calling all Trumps supporters thick racists. None of it worked, the Dems got battered.

It turns out the majority of the American people prefer all of them to all of your guys.

A curiosity of this election is all these people who beat the Democrats are actually former Democrats, well except Vance who came from a very poor working class background. This oddity should also provide clues as to where the Democrats went wrong.

So do you believe none of what is said about these people is true, just Democrat lies,

OR do you believe what himself RFK Jr says is in fact true, about vaccines? how COVID was engineered to target white and black people and specifically not to target the Chinese and Jews?

Or do you believe we should listen to a man say these alternative dangerous views on medicine and say "Well I respect your position but politely disagree"

Can you tell me, do you admire these people? What do you like about them? What do you agree with? Or do you just not like liberals?
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 07:02:25 pm
Bobsackamano:
It's not been brushed aside, it's been all over everywhere, the same with Gabbard being called a Russian spy, Trump Hitler, Musk a scumbag etc etc

It just didn't work. Neither did calling all Trumps supporters thick racists. None of it worked, the Dems got battered.

It turns out the majority of the American people prefer all of them to all of your guys.

It did, in fact, not work, but the Dems didn't get 'battered' and I'm sick of hearing it. The presidential race was pretty much within the margin of error and actual vote counts were very close despite the wide EV difference. Also, while the Republicans are going to hold on to the House, the Dems will likely end up reducing their majority. Not a win, obviously, but hardly a 'battering.'

A curiosity of this election is all these people who beat the Democrats are actually former Democrats, well except Vance who came from a very poor working class background. This oddity should also provide clues as to where the Democrats went wrong.

JD Vance grew up comfortably middle class. Sick of hearing that one, too.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 07:39:06 pm
Bobsackamano:
It's not been brushed aside, it's been all over everywhere, the same with Gabbard being called a Russian spy, Trump Hitler, Musk a scumbag etc etc

It just didn't work. Neither did calling all Trumps supporters thick racists. None of it worked, the Dems got battered.

It turns out the majority of the American people prefer all of them to all of your guys.

A curiosity of this election is all these people who beat the Democrats are actually former Democrats, well except Vance who came from a very poor working class background. This oddity should also provide clues as to where the Democrats went wrong.

I have no idea what you are babbling about.

Your boys are awful human beings - that's what I was raising. When your boys run the country into the ground - AGAIN - check back in.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 07:47:13 pm
I understand the concept of sometimes you have to meet your enemies and the principle of being conciliatory, but Joe & Mika going to meet Trump is a bit crap.
They rightfully called him out on everything and it's likely that scrutiny will be diluted now they have some sort of truce.

Basically it's a bit crap witnessing things going well for the c*nt Trump!
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 07:59:41 pm
Stockholm Syndrome:
So do you believe none of what is said about these people is true, just Democrat lies,

OR do you believe what himself RFK Jr says is in fact true, about vaccines? how COVID was engineered to target white and black people and specifically not to target the Chinese and Jews?

Or do you believe we should listen to a man say these alternative dangerous views on medicine and say "Well I respect your position but politely disagree"

Can you tell me, do you admire these people? What do you like about them? What do you agree with? Or do you just not like liberals?

No idea really about RFK Jr really, most of them seem quite odd in one way or another to me. I'm pointing out what was obvious all the way through the campaign, just shitting on your opponents and their supporters isn't a winning tactic. It just puts people off, it makes your side look like the arseholes in the situation.

All Trump had to do was serve up some fries, dance to YMCA and tell Americans he was going to make everything better. So simple, so basic but even that was better than the endless 'this will be the end of democracy' horseshit served up by the Democrats.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 08:01:53 pm
Bobsackamano:
. I'm pointing out what was obvious all the way through the campaign, just shitting on your opponents and their supporters isn't a winning tactic. It just puts people off, it makes your side look like the arseholes in the situation.

Jesus Christ, have you noticed who won the election?

Each side is playing by a completely different rule book. They got you hook, line and sinker.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 08:04:05 pm
Bobsackamano:
No idea really about RFK Jr really, most of them seem quite odd in one way or another to me. I'm pointing out what was obvious all the way through the campaign, just shitting on your opponents and their supporters isn't a winning tactic. It just puts people off, it makes your side look like the arseholes in the situation.

All Trump had to do was serve up some fries, dance to YMCA and tell Americans he was going to make everything better. So simple, so basic but even that was better than the endless 'this will be the end of democracy' horseshit served up by the Democrats.

What I don't understand - putting aside the idea that apparently all you should do is lie to the voters - why WOULDN'T you still highlight that they are felons, rapists, grifters, false christians, etc.?

I mean Trump happily called Harris trash, a DEI candidate, a bitch, etc. No problem, right?
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 08:05:20 pm
newterp:
I have no idea what you are babbling about.

Your boys are awful human beings - that's what I was raising. When your boys run the country into the ground - AGAIN - check back in.

🤣🤣 They're not my boys, I'm a Brit with no skin in the game, an impartial observer.

Kinda up for the Dems at the start as I'm very pro Ukraine however I'm not sure anything positive can be salvaged from that shit show as Biden's fucked that up. Maybe it's best to have it brought to an end sooner rather than later.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 08:07:54 pm
Bobsackamano:
No idea really about RFK Jr really, most of them seem quite odd in one way or another to me. I'm pointing out what was obvious all the way through the campaign, just shitting on your opponents and their supporters isn't a winning tactic. It just puts people off, it makes your side look like the arseholes in the situation.

All Trump had to do was serve up some fries, dance to YMCA and tell Americans he was going to make everything better. So simple, so basic but even that was better than the endless 'this will be the end of democracy' horseshit served up by the Democrats.

And Trump's side calling Puerto Rico a garbage island, saying immigrants are eating cats and dogs, saying he's gonna kick out Muslims, and that gay and trans people are corrupting your kids does not make him an araehole

Did the Democrats say more horrendous stuff than COVID, the deadly virus that effected the entire globe, was engineered by by China and the Jews to hurt Caucasians and black people?
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 08:10:41 pm
Bobsackamano:
🤣🤣 They're not my boys, I'm a Brit with no skin in the game, an impartial observer.

Kinda up for the Dems at the start as I'm very pro Ukraine however I'm not sure anything positive can be salvaged from that shit show as Biden's fucked that up. Maybe it's best to have it brought to an end sooner rather than later.

And if the Ukrainians want to fight for their land which is being stolen by a tyrant, then too bad? Just end it instead?
