God didn't bless America

darragh85

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9880 on: Yesterday at 01:14:03 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:38:44 am


Looks like a healthy meal

So that's how Elon Musk gets his bizarre physique.
Buster Gonad

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9881 on: Yesterday at 01:20:17 pm
cptrios

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9882 on: Yesterday at 01:21:39 pm
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 08:04:44 am
And on the other hand, the Democrats have done nothing to reverse the Trump actions and has overseen the worst massacre of Palestinian civilians in recent history.

So again, i ask you, why are we laughing and revelling at them turning away from the democrats in those circumstances?

Well, first of all, I'm not laughing at anyone. Just throwing up my hands at them. I don't see what's so hard to understand; it was right there in the post you originally quoted. The exasperation isn't directed at people who "turned away" from the Democrats, the non-voters or Stein voters. I think they made the wrong choice, but I don't blame them at all. It's directed at the people who voted for the guy who openly said he was going to help Bibi kill more Muslims.

Seriously, I'm not going to take any joy in seeing Trump voters suffer, because I'm not a psychopath. It is, however, going to be extremely hard for me to muster any level of sympathy for them. A vote for Trump, no matter the motivation, is at best a tacit acceptance that suffering will be inflicted not only on Palestinians, Ukrainians, and Lebanese people, but also on millions within our own borders. And not via military support, but via direct, targeted action, and often out of pure spite.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9883 on: Yesterday at 02:57:28 pm
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/11/16/trump-transition-cabinet-controversy/

Encourage a full read of this. Look at his shite vetting, due diligence work on who he picks, the access to him, the hangers on, the people looking to set relatives and family with jobs by crashing his club.

As much as we / you don't care for certain people, as long as they have a track record of achieving based on merit, results, you want them to be with Trump for as long as possible. With most of the guardrails gone, in the process of being dismantled, those people are the final barrier to ruin. Yes they will profit handsomely, but there will still be something left to rebuild with. There is nothing more ruthless than the economy / finance, a series of irrational calls here can wreck a country for generations.

Red-Soldier

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9884 on: Yesterday at 02:59:07 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:24:28 am
Governments havent got the guts and that doesnt matter if the ones we want in charge either. Even people who are massively against this warping of minds and influence cant bring themselves to say ban it and spend half their time sharing articles about how its having a dangerous influence.

Just ban social media or heavily regulate it so that details are available. Fact is most governments are soft.

I agree.

You don't just shrug your shoulders and say it's too tough or that ship has sailed.

It's just another example of piss week governance.  If you want to know why the world is in such a shite situation, there's only one direction you should be looking.  Collective failure of successive governments (failure for the planet and the many, not the wealthy few and vested interests).
TSC

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9885 on: Yesterday at 03:13:16 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 02:57:28 pm
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/11/16/trump-transition-cabinet-controversy/

Encourage a full read of this. Look at his shite vetting, due diligence work on who he picks, the access to him, the hangers on, the people looking to set relatives and family with jobs by crashing his club.

As much as we / you don't care for certain people, as long as they have a track record of achieving based on merit, results, you want them to be with Trump for as long as possible. With most of the guardrails gone, in the process of being dismantled, those people are the final barrier to ruin. Yes they will profit handsomely, but there will still be something left to rebuild with. There is nothing more ruthless than the economy / finance, a series of irrational calls here can wreck a country for generations.



Im watching the Wolf Hall drama at the mo and Trump has Mar-a-Lago set up same way Henry VIII had his court set up.  All sycophants and hangers on fighting for favours.  The narcissist that is Trump will revel in that set up.
Boston always unofficial

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9886 on: Yesterday at 04:09:41 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:01:49 am
Real Americans, eating real American food, flying in a real American plane on their way back from watching a real American winning UFC309.

How could you not vote for that?
 

That's how Bo an Luke Duke types will see it.Good ol' boys they can relate to not those elitist types that go to the see musicals like Hamilton. And it's great Marketing for Muckdonalds after their recent E coli food poisoning.
Caligula?

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9887 on: Yesterday at 04:13:21 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 04:09:41 pm
 

That's how Bo an Luke Duke types will see it.Good ol' boys they can relate to not those elitist types that go to the see musicals like Hamilton. And it's great Marketing for Muckdonalds after their recent E coli food poisoning.

McDonald's did say they were spending $100 million to get rid of the negative press surrounding that..

I wonder whose account it went into out of the four.
Red-Soldier

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9888 on: Yesterday at 04:13:54 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:01:49 am
Real Americans, eating real American food, flying in a real American plane on their way back from watching a real American winning UFC309.

How could you not vote for that?

It will appeal to many of their voters.
Red_Skippy

    • Facebook
Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9889 on: Yesterday at 06:56:09 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:59:07 pm
I agree.

You don't just shrug your shoulders and say it's too tough or that ship has sailed.

It's just another example of piss week governance.  If you want to know why the world is in such a shite situation, there's only one direction you should be looking.  Collective failure of successive governments (failure for the planet and the many, not the wealthy few and vested interests).

It's never going to get better.  Trump, Starmer, Macron, that Canadian idiot and all their mates couldn't give a fuck about the real ppl anymore.  Those days are long gone so the sooner ppl wake up to this, the better,

I mean, the absolute state of those female democrat voters shaving their heads because Trump will take their freedom?  That shit is just a slap in the face to women who live under oppressive regimes in Africa and the Middle East.  I grew up a left leaning Labour lover but now days, the left are just mentally derange idiots.  George Carlin nailed it 30 years ago but nobody listened to him, did they?
jambutty

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9890 on: Yesterday at 07:36:34 pm
Musk is gaming the fuck out of Trump.
Buster Gonad

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9891 on: Yesterday at 07:43:54 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 07:36:34 pm
Musk is gaming the fuck out of Trump.

It's gonna be interesting to see how that relationship pans out. Musk needs Trump now more than Trump needs him at this point. Maga needs Musk long term though.  Normally two narcissists of that magnitude are destined to fall out.
Suareznumber7

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9892 on: Yesterday at 09:02:52 pm
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 07:43:54 pm
It's gonna be interesting to see how that relationship pans out. Musk needs Trump now more than Trump needs him at this point. Maga needs Musk long term though.  Normally two narcissists of that magnitude are destined to fall out.

It's going to be glorious to watch it happen too. 
Giono

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9893 on: Yesterday at 09:13:49 pm
I tried to kill my long unused Twitter account and it won't let me...


I signed up for Bluesky. It reminds me of what Twitter once was.


I hope that journos move over as well and get off a sinking ship that is Twitter.
RJH

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9894 on: Yesterday at 09:42:31 pm
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 01:07:50 pm

https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-exit-poll-of-muslim-voters-reveals-surge-in-support-for-jill-stein-and-donald-trump-steep-decline-for-harris/

This isn't true a majority voted 3rd party

Quote
CAIR has been working throughout the election season to mobilize the nation’s over 2.5 million registered American Muslim voters
Quote
Question One: Did you vote in the 2024 Presidential election?
Yes: 86.2%
No: 13.8%

Question Two: Which presidential candidate did you vote for?
Voted for Dr. Jill Stein: 53.2%
Voted for Donald Trump: 21.4%
Voted for Kamala Harris: 20.3%
Voted for Dr. Cornel West: 1.4%
Voted for Oliver Chase: 0.2%
Voted for Other Candidate: 3.6%



Using CAIR's own figures, you have approximately 2,155,000 Muslims who voted in the 2024 election, of whom 1,146,000 voted for Jill Stein.
This seems literally unbelievable, as the figures I can find indicate Stein received less than 800k votes from all voters nationwide.
cptrios

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9895 on: Yesterday at 10:06:39 pm
Quote from: Red_Skippy on Yesterday at 06:56:09 pm
It's never going to get better.  Trump, Starmer, Macron, that Canadian idiot and all their mates couldn't give a fuck about the real ppl anymore.  Those days are long gone so the sooner ppl wake up to this, the better,

I mean, the absolute state of those female democrat voters shaving their heads because Trump will take their freedom?  That shit is just a slap in the face to women who live under oppressive regimes in Africa and the Middle East.  I grew up a left leaning Labour lover but now days, the left are just mentally derange idiots.  George Carlin nailed it 30 years ago but nobody listened to him, did they?

Ah, the old "you don't have it as bad as other people, so quit whining" sentiment. Because protesting laws that have already led to women's deaths and the near-certainty that things are going to get worse is pretty much the same as complaining about having to eat broccoli.
GreatEx

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9896 on: Yesterday at 11:47:26 pm
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 09:42:31 pm


Using CAIR's own figures, you have approximately 2,155,000 Muslims who voted in the 2024 election, of whom 1,146,000 voted for Jill Stein.
This seems literally unbelievable, as the figures I can find indicate Stein received less than 800k votes from all voters nationwide.


It is unbelievable. Even more unbelievable that anyone would use polls to prove anything when the election proved that polls aren't fit to wipe your arse on.

Either there has been massive electoral fraud that has somehow flown under the radar, or the poll respondents are lying their arse off and actually voted Trump because they are fascist c*nts who don't have the guts to admit it.
GreatEx

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9897 on: Yesterday at 11:50:57 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 10:06:39 pm
Ah, the old "you don't have it as bad as other people, so quit whining" sentiment. Because protesting laws that have already led to women's deaths and the near-certainty that things are going to get worse is pretty much the same as complaining about having to eat broccoli.

Imagine seeing women being forced to bear the offspring of a rapist and thinking "pfft what are these snowflakes whining about, at least they're not being stoned to death for getting raped".

As the great man Bunk Moreland once said... motherfucker, it make me sick how far we done fall.
jambutty

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #9898 on: Today at 01:49:27 am
As the old Italian lady once sad to the Pope: "You no playa tha game, you no maka tha rules!"
