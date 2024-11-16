« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 243 244 245 246 247 [248]   Go Down

Author Topic: God didn't bless America  (Read 574227 times)

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9880 on: Today at 01:14:03 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:38:44 am


Looks like a healthy meal

So that's how Elon Musk gets his bizarre physique.
Logged

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9881 on: Today at 01:20:17 pm »
Logged

Online cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,274
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9882 on: Today at 01:21:39 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 08:04:44 am
And on the other hand, the Democrats have done nothing to reverse the Trump actions and has overseen the worst massacre of Palestinian civilians in recent history.

So again, i ask you, why are we laughing and revelling at them turning away from the democrats in those circumstances?

Well, first of all, I'm not laughing at anyone. Just throwing up my hands at them. I don't see what's so hard to understand; it was right there in the post you originally quoted. The exasperation isn't directed at people who "turned away" from the Democrats, the non-voters or Stein voters. I think they made the wrong choice, but I don't blame them at all. It's directed at the people who voted for the guy who openly said he was going to help Bibi kill more Muslims.

Seriously, I'm not going to take any joy in seeing Trump voters suffer, because I'm not a psychopath. It is, however, going to be extremely hard for me to muster any level of sympathy for them. A vote for Trump, no matter the motivation, is at best a tacit acceptance that suffering will be inflicted not only on Palestinians, Ukrainians, and Lebanese people, but also on millions within our own borders. And not via military support, but via direct, targeted action, and often out of pure spite.
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,480
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9883 on: Today at 02:57:28 pm »
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/11/16/trump-transition-cabinet-controversy/

Encourage a full read of this. Look at his shite vetting, due diligence work on who he picks, the access to him, the hangers on, the people looking to set relatives and family with jobs by crashing his club.

As much as we / you don't care for certain people, as long as they have a track record of achieving based on merit, results, you want them to be with Trump for as long as possible. With most of the guardrails gone, in the process of being dismantled, those people are the final barrier to ruin. Yes they will profit handsomely, but there will still be something left to rebuild with. There is nothing more ruthless than the economy / finance, a series of irrational calls here can wreck a country for generations.

Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,193
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9884 on: Today at 02:59:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:24:28 am
Governments havent got the guts and that doesnt matter if the ones we want in charge either. Even people who are massively against this warping of minds and influence cant bring themselves to say ban it and spend half their time sharing articles about how its having a dangerous influence.

Just ban social media or heavily regulate it so that details are available. Fact is most governments are soft.

I agree.

You don't just shrug your shoulders and say it's too tough or that ship has sailed.

It's just another example of piss week governance.  If you want to know why the world is in such a shite situation, there's only one direction you should be looking.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:02:28 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 243 244 245 246 247 [248]   Go Up
« previous next »
 