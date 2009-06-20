« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 242 243 244 245 246 [247]   Go Down

Author Topic: God didn't bless America  (Read 573080 times)

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9840 on: Yesterday at 08:25:18 pm »
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 12:46:25 pm
I must be missing the funny part about Arab voters being disappointed that the Gaza situation isnt over. Someone remind me exactly what the democrats did to stop the issue?

One candidate incorrectly supported Israel while the other hates Muslims.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,485
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9841 on: Yesterday at 09:10:33 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 06:48:32 pm
Excellent post. Please don't stop posting, the site needs more posts like yours and fewer like the one you quoted.

Spot on.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,586
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9842 on: Yesterday at 11:27:36 pm »
The Independent

Lara Trump has shared details of how Barron influenced his father  and said the teenager should be given serious credit for his role in getting Donald Trump reelected.

Trumps daughter-in-law, who is married to Eric, gushed about 18-year-old Barron on Patrick Bet-Davids podcast, explaining that the NYU student stayed in the shadows when it came to the 2024 presidential campaign.

Barron Trump is so cool. Hes like the sleeper a little bit. Hes kind of stayed out of the spotlight, probably intentionally, she said.

He is going to do really incredible things. There have been many times Ive been traveling over the course of the campaign with my father-in-law in the car. Barron will call and say, Dad, I have an idea of how you can get more votes, and itll be, you know, you need to go to this baseball stadium or whatever.

Hes always throwing ideas out there. We have to give Barron some serious credit.

Barron is said to have had the final say on which podcasts the Republican appeared on during his campaign.

During the campaign Trump, 78, courted young male voters by engaging with YouTubers and bro podcasters, many of whom were young, wildly popular with Gen-Z and sympathetic toward his MAGA movement.

Trump sat down with podcasters like The Nelk Boys and Theo Von. He also went on Logan Pauls Impaulsive podcast, gifting him a t-shirt featuring his Fulton County, Georgia mugshot.

Barron and his friend Bo Loudon were reportedly responsible for getting Trump to sit down with Kick influencer Adin Ross in August and towards the end of the campaign, he appeared on Joe Rogans podcast, where he reached an audience of nearly 40 million.

Last month Jason Miller, senior adviser to Trump during the campaign, told Politicos Playbook Deep Dive podcast that Barrons recommendations have been absolutely ratings gold.

Barron has been very involved in selecting or recommending, I should say, a number of the podcasts that we should do, Miller said. I got to tell you, hats off to the young man. Every single recommendation hes had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold thats broken the internet. Hes done a great job.

Lara Trump, meanwhile, is in the running to replace Senator Marco Rubio, who has been tapped as the president-elects nominee for Secretary of State.

Conservative legislators and media figures have been openly advocating for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to appoint her.

On Wednesday, she told Fox News she would love to serve the people of Florida if asked.

The Independent is the worlds most free-thinking news brand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded. We have grown a huge, global readership of independently minded individuals, who value our trusted voice and commitment to positive change. Our mission, making change happen, has never been as important as it is today.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/he-s-like-the-sleeper-lara-trump-details-barron-s-influence-over-his-father/ar-AA1udiuB?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=70952f2cdeda45d8b48761a8499767a5&ei=98
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,350
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9843 on: Yesterday at 11:33:37 pm »
Christ what an odious bunch the Trumps are.

The 42 year old Lara speaking like a poorly educated 13 year old.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9844 on: Yesterday at 11:43:53 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 11:33:37 pm
Christ what an odious bunch the Trumps are.

The 42 year old Lara speaking like a poorly educated 13 year old.

She stupidly had a choice to be part of this group and even worse she picked the stupidest of Trumps to hook up with.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,586
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9845 on: Yesterday at 11:56:09 pm »
The next Senator from Florida, you mean?



Newsweek
What Happens to Trump's Legal Troubles Now?

Following the outcome of this year's presidential election in which Donald Trump won a second term, legal analyst Barbara McQuade said on Saturday that Department of Justice (DOJ) special counsel Jack Smith may be able to "revive" the criminal cases he launched against the president-elect.


Trump, who won the 2024 election over Vice President Kamala Harris, still has two pending criminal mattershis federal 2020 election subversion case and the Mar-a-Lago classified documents casethat are said to be set aside due to his victory since sitting presidents cannot be criminally prosecuted under the law.

The president-elect has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the cases. However, with these cases yet to go to trial, Trump has vowed to dismiss Smith "within two seconds" of assuming office, as he told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt in October.

However, The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Smith intends to conclude his work and step down with his team before then, completing all significant aspects of the investigations himself.

Smith's office is currently developing a strategy to conclude the cases, though unforeseen factors, including court rulings or actions by other government officials, could potentially affect his timeline.


In a Saturday interview appearance on MSNBC's The Katie Phang Show, McQuade, a former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan under the Barack Obama administration, spoke about Smith's reported plans and how he may be able to "revive" Trump's cases.

"I have heard from a number of people saying, 'Why should Jack Smith pull the plug on his own case? Why not just let Trump just fire him, make him go through that exercise, so that people can see that it was Trump who ended this?' And I think it is because Jack Smith can have a lot more control if he ends it on his own terms," McQuade said.

She explained: "There are a couple things he can do. One...is to issue a full-throated report on both of the cases; the January 6th election interference case, as well as the documents case in Floridathose two things. The other thing he could do, Katie, and I don't know if this would withstand all of the machinations that Trump will certainly try to put up against itto dismiss the cases without prejudice and make the argument later that the statute of limitations is tolled during the Trump presidency and revive the cases in 2029. I think there is a 50-50 shot that succeeds, so if he ends it now with prejudice, that keeps those cases alive.


McQuade said that "it would put the Trump administration in the untenable spot of either accepting that or having to refile the cases just so they can dismiss them with prejudice."

Newsweek has reached out to the DOJ via online email form for comment.

A sitting president cannot be prosecuted for a crime under DOJ policy and the U.S. Constitution says a sitting president can grant pardons for federal crimes. Whether that can apply to pardoning himselfif he were to be convicted in the federal election subversion case remains to be seen as this has never happened in U.S. history. In the president-elect's classified documents case, Judge Aileen Cannon, who oversaw the case and was appointed by Trump in 2020, dismissed it. Smith, however, has since filed an appeal.


Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,995
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9846 on: Today at 12:02:20 am »
"Barron Trump is a political genius, he just instinctively knew where to find all the terminally online incel dorks".

Welcome to the new politics.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9847 on: Today at 12:43:49 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:02:20 am
"Barron Trump is a political genius, he just instinctively knew where to find all the terminally online incel dorks".

Welcome to the new politics.

Is that because he's one? 🤔
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,899
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9848 on: Today at 01:09:45 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:43:53 pm
She stupidly had a choice to be part of this group and even worse she picked the stupidest of Trumps to hook up with.

Maybe she's now looking for a younger model just as the head of the family is prone to do every few years...
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,399
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9849 on: Today at 02:56:30 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 12:13:36 pm
@sundersays.bsky.social‬
The cofounder of Muslims for Trump tells Reuters that he is disappointed to discover the president-elect's position on the US approach to Israel, Palestine and the Middle East

https://bsky.app/profile/sundersays.bsky.social/post/3lb2qw4lbac2a

something something leopards....

:lmao no fucking shit?

Let it burn.
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9850 on: Today at 07:14:07 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 01:54:42 pm
Democrats should have had a much stronger stance on the matter of course, but Trump has openly stated from day one he would want a double down in aggressions, and these voters turned around and said "This is the man to hold our interests".

The group is Muslims for Trump, it isn't disenfranchised Muslim Americans who felt no one was holding their interest, these guys said "Trump is our guy" and when Trump does exactly what he said he would do they say "How could we be betrayed like this?"

It isn't a good thing, but I think it is fair to feel derision for these individuals who acted like clowns supporting a man who said to their face he would not support them.

For Muslim Americans who feel no one was out for them, I am always sympathetic because no one was properly looking out for them. I am truly sorry for them.

But these people voted for a guy who said he would shoot them if he won, and now complain about being shot

I don't think it's fair at all. The democrats offered these people no alternative. Whilst Trump has said things like "finish the job", he also promised these voters he would end the war. What should they have done?

If you're laughing at these voters for trying to do something to end the Gaza massacre you're just an asshole revelling in the misery of others. The democrats could easily have changed course to win these voters, but didnt. The blame lies with the democrats, and if Trump continues this course of action, then Trump. Not the voters.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,995
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9851 on: Today at 07:26:02 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 07:14:07 am
I don't think it's fair at all. The democrats offered these people no alternative. Whilst Trump has said things like "finish the job", he also promised these voters he would end the war. What should they have done?

Paid attention?
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9852 on: Today at 07:26:04 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 07:14:07 am
I don't think it's fair at all. The democrats offered these people no alternative. Whilst Trump has said things like "finish the job", he also promised these voters he would end the war. What should they have done?

If you're laughing at these voters for trying to do something to end the Gaza massacre you're just an asshole revelling in the misery of others. The democrats could easily have changed course to win these voters, but didnt. The blame lies with the democrats, and if Trump continues this course of action, then Trump. Not the voters.

By giving the country he supports the ability to end the war on their terms and not on the Palestinian or Lebanese.

If people didn't see that then they are stupid.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 242 243 244 245 246 [247]   Go Up
« previous next »
 