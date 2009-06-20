The Independent
Lara Trump has shared details of how Barron influenced his father and said the teenager should be given serious credit for his role in getting Donald Trump reelected.
Trumps daughter-in-law, who is married to Eric, gushed about 18-year-old Barron on Patrick Bet-Davids podcast, explaining that the NYU student stayed in the shadows when it came to the 2024 presidential campaign.
Barron Trump is so cool. Hes like the sleeper a little bit. Hes kind of stayed out of the spotlight, probably intentionally, she said.
He is going to do really incredible things. There have been many times Ive been traveling over the course of the campaign with my father-in-law in the car. Barron will call and say, Dad, I have an idea of how you can get more votes, and itll be, you know, you need to go to this baseball stadium or whatever.
Hes always throwing ideas out there. We have to give Barron some serious credit.
Barron is said to have had the final say on which podcasts the Republican appeared on during his campaign.
During the campaign Trump, 78, courted young male voters by engaging with YouTubers and bro podcasters, many of whom were young, wildly popular with Gen-Z and sympathetic toward his MAGA movement.
Trump sat down with podcasters like The Nelk Boys and Theo Von. He also went on Logan Pauls Impaulsive podcast, gifting him a t-shirt featuring his Fulton County, Georgia mugshot.
Barron and his friend Bo Loudon were reportedly responsible for getting Trump to sit down with Kick influencer Adin Ross in August and towards the end of the campaign, he appeared on Joe Rogans podcast, where he reached an audience of nearly 40 million.
Last month Jason Miller, senior adviser to Trump during the campaign, told Politicos Playbook Deep Dive podcast that Barrons recommendations have been absolutely ratings gold.
Barron has been very involved in selecting or recommending, I should say, a number of the podcasts that we should do, Miller said. I got to tell you, hats off to the young man. Every single recommendation hes had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold thats broken the internet. Hes done a great job.
Lara Trump, meanwhile, is in the running to replace Senator Marco Rubio, who has been tapped as the president-elects nominee for Secretary of State.
Conservative legislators and media figures have been openly advocating for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to appoint her.
On Wednesday, she told Fox News she would love to serve the people of Florida if asked.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/he-s-like-the-sleeper-lara-trump-details-barron-s-influence-over-his-father/ar-AA1udiuB?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=70952f2cdeda45d8b48761a8499767a5&ei=98