Imo, two words that never belong together are transgender and kids.



10 years of post puberty should be the minimum for any State approved chemical or surgical changes to a body.



With luck, they'll probably learn they're just gay.



Or maybe even straight.



Dems could pick up >5% with that caveat.







For my money, Drag Queen Story Time for kids can take a hike too.



Trans kids exist, whether you like it or not. I knew that I was trans from a really young age and the suffering and anguish that I had to go through because it wasn't something that was talked about or widely known at the time, was a lot. It wasn't until my early 20s that I found out that transitioning was possible (because of the lack of knowledge, rather than the lack of science around it, as despite what Cass et al. might say, it's been well researched for decades). If I'd been able to go on puberty blockers for a while as a kid, and then transition at the appropriate time it would have made such a difference to my lifelong mental health and would have prevented the need for one surgery.Gender identity is different to sexuality too - having a different gender identity doesn't negate any sexuality, so trans people are still straight, bi, gay, pan, asexual etc. But this just goes to show how little you know on the subject. Instead you've been whipped up into hatred by fundamentalist Christians in the US who lost the battle on gay marriage but figured out that attacking the bodily autonomy of an even smaller minority could be a successful route into then degrading the bodily rights of disabled people, women and reproductive rights and so on and have ploughed an absolute shedload of money into it.If you're British then you'll have been exposed to drag your entire life - Widow Twanky at pantomimes, which is aimed at kids, Lily Savage, Kenny Everett, Dame Edna Everage, so again, why are you only now getting outraged at people just reading age appropriate books to kids in an elaborate costume?I think that some of you on here forget that we're human beings too, and in a particularly vulnerable position, both in the US but also here in the UK too. I just want to live my life free from the fear that some fundamentalist is going to take away my rights. No-one knows to look at me that I'm trans, so if you've gone to a game at Anfield at all in the past 6 or 7 years it's possible you've stood next to me, maybe hugged me when we've scored. We're a minority but we exist and you can't always tell - as well as fellow Reds, we might be colleagues at work, someone who looks after you or a loved one when you're in desperate times, someone who serves you in shops etc. Would you treat any other minority with disdain as you would someone who is trans? Can you really stand at Anfield and sing you'll never walk alone, or write YNWA in messages and then go, "YNWA, oh apart from that group of people, you can sod off."?I don't post a whole lot but read quite a bit, but I've felt for some time that this isn't a site for me anymore, so I'll leave you to it.