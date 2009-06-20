Imo, two words that never belong together are transgender and kids.



10 years of post puberty should be the minimum for any State approved chemical or surgical changes to a body.



With luck, they'll probably learn they're just gay.



Or maybe even straight.



Dems could pick up >5% with that caveat.







For my money, Drag Queen Story Time for kids can take a hike too.



I do think there is a degree that you should be discussing with kids so they can understand their own identity if they are unsure, and should be letting kids now that it is ok to be unsure, with the resources to help understand. I don't know if it should be mandatory teaching, but I feel kids should be aware of such things and have resources to help them if they are having a crisis of self identity.I don't know enough about chemical treatment to discuss that but I think Kids should learn that transgender isn't a problemDrag Queen Story Time I also don't think is a problem nor a real positive. It just is. I also don't think it's particularly widespread to be any form of issue whatsoever. Drag is a specific form of movement/show, but I also think as a common human decency kids should be aware that these people are just people, not to be degraded or disrespected