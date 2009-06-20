« previous next »
Author Topic: God didn't bless America  (Read 570597 times)

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9760 on: Yesterday at 04:04:16 pm »
We warned the Democratic party that disaster was coming. They didnt listen

Can they change course? Maybe, but they need a message of commonsense solidarity without liberal elitism

Quote
Before the election it was clear that Kamala Harriss closing message was not landing with working-class voters. The Center for Working Class Politics (CWCP) sounded the alarm that the Democrats could be heading for a disaster. And last Tuesday, disaster struck.

Harris lost badly. She resoundingly lost the electoral college (226 to 312 as of publication), and she lost the critical blue-wall states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Democrats even lost the popular vote for the first time in 20 years. In short, Harris lost the working class.

Now, not all of this is the result of bad messaging. Surely, enduring inflation was on the minds of most voters as they headed into the polling booth. But it would be a mistake to assume that inflation was the only factor in the Democratic defeat. In fact, a number of Democrats in tough competitive districts not only won re-election but significantly outperformed the top of the ticket.

We can learn a lot by looking at candidates that were able to stem the Trump tide and win over working-class voters.

Chris Deluzio ran in one of Pennsylvanias most competitive districts in the single most important swing state in the election. While Pennsylvania went 50.6% for Trump, Deluzio won his district for the Democrats by a comfortable 53.7%.

Outperforming Harriss statewide margin by more than five points. Deluzio, of course, ran a commonsense populist campaign. He campaigned for an industrial policy that would make stuff here and defended the union way of life.

Or take Marie Gluesenkamp Perez ,whose rural district leans heavily Republican. Gluesenkamp Perez managed to win re-election handily with a populist message that emphasized the class interests and way of life of her constituents. Not only this, she consciously distanced herself from the mainstream of the Democratic establishment, which she rightly took to be out of step with ordinary voters.

Or, in what could have been the biggest down-ballot story of the election, take Dan Osborn. The industrial mechanic turned steamfitter, a former union president who led a strike against Kelloggs, went to bat as an independent candidate against the megarich businesswoman Debbie Fischer. In the end, Osborn lost his outsider-populist bid for the Senate but he outperformed Harriss statewide margin by 7.5 points.

    The Democratic partys image is, to say the least, off-putting to most working-class voters

These candidates, among a slew of others, ran effective populist campaigns. They inveighed against big business, they endorsed ambitious economic programs that would boost wages and reduce costs, they embraced the labor movement, they promised to bring back manufacturing jobs and they championed quality of life reforms that would make life more livable for working people. But their populism wasnt the same as the progressivism that first characterized groups like the Squad in Congress. That is, these populists took pains to ensure that their message of commonsense solidarity wouldnt be drenched in the liberal elitism common to preachy leftwing candidates.

And this might just be what made their appeals uniquely effective.

The Democratic partys image is dictated by high-profile figures and organizations that champion causes that are, to say the least, off-putting to most working-class voters. Its not just that woke slogans like Defund the police and Open borders are a liability. Its that to be liberal today is to embrace the values of well-educated, high-income, big-city professionals. And moreover, given that liberals have an immense amount of cultural power, these values are broadcast widely through social media, the entertainment industry and the academy.

Can a populist credibly rail against the concentrated power of the elite without criticizing the dominant cultural values preached from the heights of Americas cultural institutions? Not really. Effective populist appeals combine a criticism of the power of conservative corporate mavens with a critique of the out-of-touch ideology of elite liberals  from their obsession with identity politics to their denial of social problems such as crime and social disorder.

Moreover, effective populist messages require effective populist messengers. Candidates who come from working-class backgrounds are more credible as populist campaigners than are those with Ivy League credentials, white-shoe law firm résumés and expansive real estate portfolios.

One of the most telling moments of the election happened during a debate in New Hampshires second congressional district. A Chinese immigrant, born to illiterate working-class parents, excoriated her opponent: You are wealthy. Youre worth $20m to $30m. How do you know about regular peoples suffering? Do you go shopping? Go to Walmart?

She was exasperated. I talk to those people. And you pretend to be a renter in Nashua a few months ago, move back to run for this open seat with millions of dollars from Washington DC insiders  I dont have money to run a TV ad, and you pretend you are poor. Her opponent, a Yale-educated scion from a prominent New England family, was the Democrat Maggie Goodlander.

Goodlander won that election handily, but the fact that this exchange went viral speaks to the persistent challenge that elite candidates will face among a working-class electorate.

If the left wants to resuscitate the New Deal coalition, we will need to take steps to renew a populism that challenges the power of the very rich on the right and the elite and elitist on the left, and succeeds in attracting candidates that can credibly make those appeals.

Dustin Guastella is a research associate at the Center for Working Class Politics and the director of operations for Teamsters Local 623

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/nov/15/democratic-party-election-loss-populism
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9761 on: Yesterday at 04:06:43 pm »
To the stars vowing to flee Trumps America: maybe your excruciating endorsements were part of the problem

The cringeworthy campaign for Harris made it clear  voters arent simply going to do what mega-rich celebrities tell them to
Quote
I wish celebrities would learn the art of the French exit. But they cant, which is why Eva Longoria has announced she no longer lives in America. I get to escape and go somewhere, she explained. Most Americans arent so lucky  theyre going to be stuck in this dystopian country. Whats brought this on, apart from the obvious? Whether its the homelessness or the taxes  it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now. Great to learn that Eva dislikes both homelessness and taxes. Americas loss of this major political thinker is some other countrys gain  and this highly called-for intervention reminds us why celebrities should speak their brains even more often. If only into a pillow, or an abyss.

As always in these moments of the silly voters making a silly mistake, many stars have pledged to follow her. Well see. Either way, celebrities seem totally unaware that these high-handed statements of first-class migration are not the admonishment to the lesser orders that they are meant to be, and may even encourage them.

But then, stars have always been totally unaware of how very little they bring to this particular party. The past few days of the Harris campaign were an increasingly excruciating riot of celebrity bandwagonning. Did the Kamala campaign ask man-born-in-Pennsylvania Richard Gere to make his video for her  or did the actor freelance one out of fear of not having used his platform? It was certainly Richards most critically misunderstood electoral outing since his address to the Palestinians before their 2005 elections. Hi, Im Richard Gere, that one began, and Im speaking for the entire world 

If anything good were to come out of the wreckage of the Harris campaign, let it be the final death of the idea that showbiz endorsements can help swing elections. They cant. Not one bit. Not even if its Taylor Swift in the 2024 US presidential election, not even when it was Russell Brand in the 2015 British general election, and not even if they have tens of millions of followers. (It does move the dial, however, if you own the platform.) Election issues and politicians swing elections.

The minuscule amount of positive data we have on celebrity endorsements suggests they might have some effect in getting their fans to register to vote and volunteer for campaigns. I suspect these days that is more than offset by the perception of elitism that actively harmed the Harris campaign and others before it. If anything could turn you hard Maga, its watching Lady Gaga sing Edge of Glory at Kamalas eve-of-polling-day concert  the worst thing shes been in since Joker II  and then discovering that Oprah, who also appeared, had billed the Harris campaign $1m via her company . This week, Winfrey insisted she wasnt paid personally, with the Harris campaign simply required to pay for production costs on an earlier townhall featuring her, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Ben Stiller, Chris Rock and Jennifer Lopez. Hmm. If only there was some billionaire  but the good kind!  or even just some mega-rich folk involved in said event, who could perhaps have picked up the wage bill herself/themselves, rather than siphon it off the campaign.

Meanwhile, it is easier to leave Twitter than America, as I think Marcus Aurelius once remarked. In the week the Guardian exited X  though not in the French style  you couldnt move for people informing you they were herding with almost impossible dignity over to Bluesky.

And it does feel slightly hilarious that huge numbers of people who have spent the past decade-plus shrieking about the evils of social media  usually on social media  have been liberated from one platform, only to promptly rush and enslave themselves to another. Really? You can see it all stretching ahead of you  fun period, emergence of Blueskyocracy, the first Bluesky cancellation of someone, the exponentially intensifying purity spiral, followed by legacy titles or legacy humans announcing an exit from that one too. Its all such a predictable timesuck. Bluesky might be the new email.

Speaking of which, when people ask me for my email, I have to tell them very truthfully that I am so old-fashioned that I only have one  my Guardian one. I always used to follow this up by saying something along the lines of I know, its ridiculous. If I ever stopped working there, no one would be able to contact me. But now I keep thinking  oh my God! No one would be able to contact me via email! THE MODERN DREAM!

This has felt particularly desirable since the election, when Ive been drowning in emails from the multiple liberal publications I already subscribe to, stagily rending their garments and assuring me that we do this for you. It seems like every cloud has a silver lining  ideally a gold one, with all sorts of titles dreaming of the Trump subscription bump they got last time around. Again: well see.

My unfashionable view is that the world would benefit from less partisan media, not more. Over in the US for the election, I mistakenly kept turning on CNN for news, and was genuinely shocked at the offering since the last time I seriously paid attention to it (admittedly some years ago now). It didnt really even have headlines on the hour, let alone coverage of news, and appeared to be a talking shop that saw itself purely as an active agent for the Harris campaign. To this outside observer, it didnt seem to be doing anything different from Fox News, except that it was doing it for the other side.

And it doesnt even work. Retreating into ideas of resistance is a big part of how we got here. People hate on Trump for cashing in with his merchandise, but isnt rather a lot of the current liberal media convulsion just another form of Trump merchandise? Off-brand, yes. But still Trump merchandise  and as tacky, intentionally commercial and likely to lead to regret in the end as the official stuff.

    Marina Hyde is a Guardian columnist


https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/nov/15/trump-america-stars-endorsements-kamala-harris-voters-celebrities
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9762 on: Yesterday at 04:08:34 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 03:03:10 pm
Somehiw think despite all the actual damage he'll do - destroy the environment, destroy / end people lives through deportation, destroy the economy with insane measures, the biggest damage will be the further erosion of trust in the political system.

I think you could be right.

It's a massive blow, really is.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9763 on: Yesterday at 04:25:25 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 03:03:10 pm
Somehiw think despite all the actual damage he'll do - destroy the environment, destroy / end people lives through deportation, destroy the economy with insane measures, the biggest damage will be the further erosion of trust in the political system.
No doubt. Trump and the Republicans will run riot but all politicians are the same so am not voting.
Happened in the UK after all, Torys ran riot for 14yrs and f... everything yet millions lay the blame on all politicians and stopped at home.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9764 on: Yesterday at 04:40:16 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:27:27 am
How much damage can Trump do in four years? Were about to find out. Whatever it is America asked for it because not only did Trump win the electoral college he won the popular vote.

Another indication that the media isn't left-wing at all is how much they're beating the "He won by a landslide" drum. He won the popular vote by what'll end up being less than 2%, and most of the swing states by a similar or lower margin. Horrible, sure, but they make it sound like 80% of the country voted for him and that he should wield unlimited power because of it.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9765 on: Yesterday at 05:00:50 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 04:40:16 pm
Another indication that the media isn't left-wing at all is how much they're beating the "He won by a landslide" drum. He won the popular vote by what'll end up being less than 2%, and most of the swing states by a similar or lower margin. Horrible, sure, but they make it sound like 80% of the country voted for him and that he should wield unlimited power because of it.

Yep.

It's still a 50/50, divided country.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9766 on: Yesterday at 06:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:06:43 pm
To the stars vowing to flee Trumps America: maybe your excruciating endorsements were part of the problem

The cringeworthy campaign for Harris made it clear  voters arent simply going to do what mega-rich celebrities tell them to

I think Hyde could have written an article without those headlines, the defeat was clearly down to other factors.
I also disagree with her remark about CNN mirroring Fox, MSNBC maybe but not CNN.
CNN annoyinglly played the balancing game, which Fox didn't and when Jake Tapper interviewed JD Vance a week before the election Vance absolutely roughed Tapper up, it was embarrassing to watch.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9767 on: Yesterday at 06:34:47 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:06:43 pm
To the stars vowing to flee Trumps America: maybe your excruciating endorsements were part of the problem

The cringeworthy campaign for Harris made it clear  voters arent simply going to do what mega-rich celebrities tell them to

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/nov/15/trump-america-stars-endorsements-kamala-harris-voters-celebrities

Elon Musk says hello
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9768 on: Yesterday at 06:55:38 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:04:16 pm
We warned the Democratic party that disaster was coming. They didnt listen

Can they change course? Maybe, but they need a message of commonsense solidarity without liberal elitism

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/nov/15/democratic-party-election-loss-populism

While I get what they are arguing (although I am not sure the Democrats can realistically find candidates that are from a more working class background, running on a platform that is anti-establishment to both the rich and liberal snobs)

But I find it quite ironic that this is published in the guardian, a paper that UK wise is I would say rather elitist and snobby, and utterly London Middle Class
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9769 on: Yesterday at 08:21:46 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 02:02:46 pm
The Daily Show thinks Dems should vote unanimously for his Cab picks.

You got it.  Now own it.

I like it.
This is an interesting idea. Its a high stakes gamble (like getting a tiger as a pet or something, dangerous but tempting if you thought nobody would die). But then you need people to die to prove that the idea of owning a pet tiger was really fucking stupid, so its a catch 22.

Maybe not the best analogy, but its got my mind whirring. Surely theyd vote in the interests of sanity/common sense? Then again, theres something to be said for, look at this car crash (ora hungry tiger in the front room) that you all voted for ya daft c*nts.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9770 on: Yesterday at 08:33:41 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 08:21:46 pm
This is an interesting idea. Its a high stakes gamble (like getting a tiger as a pet or something, dangerous but tempting if you thought nobody would die). But then you need people to die to prove that the idea of owning a pet tiger was really fucking stupid, so its a catch 22.

Maybe not the best analogy, but its got my mind whirring. Surely theyd vote in the interests of sanity/common sense? Then again, theres something to be said for, look at this car crash (ora hungry tiger in the front room) that you all voted for ya daft c*nts.

The analogy I have gone for through the thread has been "Let them touch the stove" problem however being it is rather "Let them make us BOTH touch the stove" but still, I think for me it is the best analogy of not quite as high stakes as it really is
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9771 on: Yesterday at 08:43:29 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:04:16 pm
We warned the Democratic party that disaster was coming. They didnt listen

Can they change course? Maybe, but they need a message of commonsense solidarity without liberal elitism

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/nov/15/democratic-party-election-loss-populism



While there may be some good points about Democrats needing to do more to not seem so out of touch, not a big fan of comparing apples to oranges like this:
Quote
Chris Deluzio ran in one of Pennsylvanias most competitive districts in the single most important swing state in the election. While Pennsylvania went 50.6% for Trump, Deluzio won his district for the Democrats by a comfortable 53.7%.

As with a lot of states, the voting distributions are so skewed that you can't make a meaningful comparison between the whole and a subset like that.
The 17th District contains Beaver County (100k voted 60-39 in favour of Trump) and a big chunk (more than half) of Allegheny (710k votes, 60-39 to Harris).
I don't know exactly how much of Allegheny is in the 17th, or if the voting split of that piece mirrors the county as a whole. But by my rough calculations Harris probably wasn't that far off Deluzio's numbers with the same set of voters.



Quote
the persistent challenge that elite candidates will face among a working-class electorate.

And while this does seem a problem the Democrats have, it is somehow something that doesn't seem to be an issue for Billionaire Trump, backed by Billionaire Musk.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9772 on: Yesterday at 08:44:39 pm »
The election was symptomatic of Yank society.

Dems overreached, the populace spoke.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9773 on: Yesterday at 08:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 08:33:41 pm
The analogy I have gone for through the thread has been "Let them touch the stove" problem however being it is rather "Let them make us BOTH touch the stove" but still, I think for me it is the best analogy of not quite as high stakes as it really is
A tiny part of me wants to see it play out, like some surreal, unsettling movie. I stress the word tiny there.

After all, the UK version of the surreal, unsettling movie (Boriss election win) ended up with them getting almost wiped out next time.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9774 on: Yesterday at 09:01:14 pm »
Imo, two words that never belong together are transgender and kids.

10 years of post puberty should be the minimum for any State approved chemical or surgical changes to a body.

With luck, they'll probably learn they're just gay.

Or maybe even straight.

Dems could pick up >5% with that caveat.



For my money, Drag Queen Story Time for kids can take a hike too.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:28:23 pm by jambutty »
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9775 on: Yesterday at 10:01:26 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 09:01:14 pm
Imo, two words that never belong together are transgender and kids.

10 years of post puberty should be the minimum for any State approved chemical or surgical changes to a body.

With luck, they'll probably learn they're just gay.

Or maybe even straight.

Dems could pick up >5% with that caveat.



For my money, Drag Queen Story Time for kids can take a hike too.

I do think there is a degree that you should be discussing with kids so they can understand their own identity if they are unsure, and should be letting kids now that it is ok to be unsure, with the resources to help understand. I don't know if it should be mandatory teaching, but I feel kids should be aware of such things and have resources to help them if they are having a crisis of self identity.

I don't know enough about chemical treatment to discuss that but I think Kids should learn that transgender isn't a problem

Drag Queen Story Time I also don't think is a problem nor a real positive. It just is. I also don't think it's particularly widespread to be any form of issue whatsoever. Drag is a specific form of movement/show, but I also think as a common human decency kids should be aware that these people are just people, not to be degraded or disrespected
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9776 on: Yesterday at 10:31:45 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 09:01:14 pm

For my money, Drag Queen Story Time for kids can take a hike too.

I certainly wouldnt send my kids to something like that, but I also dont like the idea of someone else telling me if I can or cant send my kids to such a thing either, its each individual parents choice, not politicians.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9777 on: Yesterday at 10:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:06:43 pm
To the stars vowing to flee Trumps America: maybe your excruciating endorsements were part of the problem

The cringeworthy campaign for Harris made it clear  voters arent simply going to do what mega-rich celebrities tell them to

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/nov/15/trump-america-stars-endorsements-kamala-harris-voters-celebrities

Sorry but...editorials by whoever in the Guardian = a pile of pointless smug bourgeois dissatisfaction.

Smug journos, comedians and professional TV commentators have been making money from 20 years of democratic decay. Don't look to them for insights, leadership, or ideas.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9778 on: Yesterday at 11:06:07 pm »
The whole celebrity thing was overblown, dont think anyone really thought it would make much of a difference. Felt that Clintons campaign was heavier on the supposed influence, this time I think its just an easy target.

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9779 on: Yesterday at 11:07:34 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:22:09 pm
I think Hyde could have written an article without those headlines, the defeat was clearly down to other factors.
I also disagree with her remark about CNN mirroring Fox, MSNBC maybe but not CNN.
CNN annoyinglly played the balancing game, which Fox didn't and when Jake Tapper interviewed JD Vance a week before the election Vance absolutely roughed Tapper up, it was embarrassing to watch.

What is the average age of Tapper's audience. Judging by the ads between his 'leads' (a term only seniors understand) his audience is in the 75-85 year old range.

Fox has most of the cranky old people, Msnbc has the all the outraged old people. CNN is such a small market that they are terrified to offend anyone by actually saying the truth. So they treat lies or truth as 'breaking news'.

As Gil Scott Heron said: "The Revolution Will Not Be Televised".


https://youtu.be/QnJFhuOWgXg?si=nGVwD8ZctHjQMo9D


 
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9780 on: Yesterday at 11:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 10:55:58 pm
Sorry but...editorials by whoever in the Guardian = a pile of pointless smug bourgeois dissatisfaction.
 
Marina Hyde is a good journalist. But that reads like on Monday she'd found out Liverpool might have been diddled out of a couple of league titles and she'd forgotten her quota of so many words on the weeks global politics had to be in by a particular time.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9781 on: Yesterday at 11:18:01 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:11:15 pm
Marina Hyde is a good journalist. But that reads like on Monday she'd found out Liverpool might have been diddled out of a couple of league titles and she'd forgotten her quota of so many words on the weeks global politics had to be in by a particular time.

As Lord Thomson of Fleet once said: "As for editorial content, that's the stuff you separate the ads with". She has a market and knows it. That smug headline says it all.

I found it far more interesting to see what USA Today was serving up daily during the election. It helped to see what was being served to average Americans daily with their mcmuffins.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9782 on: Today at 12:35:51 am »
GERMAN CLUBS DITCHING X
German club FC St. Pauli has decided to part ways with X (formerly known as Twitter), labeling it a "hate machine" under Elon Musk's leadership.The club expressed concerns about the platform amplifying racism and conspiracy theories, with minimal action against insults and threats. They even suggested that X could influence upcoming German elections by promoting authoritarian and right-wing extremist content.
St. Pauli isn't just ghosting X; they're encouraging their 250,000 followers to join them on Bluesky, a rival platform backed by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.



This move aligns with the club's left-leaning values and its history of social activism. And theyre not the only German club to have pondered departing. Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg, Hannover, Stuttgart, Bremen, and Leipzig have all hinted at moving their audience elsewhere.

The big question now is: Will other countries follow St. Pauli's lead? If more leagues, clubs, and countries jump ship, it could signal a significant shift in how football clubs engage with fans online. For now, it's a waiting game to see if this trend catches on. Maybe well even see a football specific social media.




From my local footy newsletter.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9783 on: Today at 12:43:09 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 04:40:16 pm
Another indication that the media isn't left-wing at all is how much they're beating the "He won by a landslide" drum. He won the popular vote by what'll end up being less than 2%, and most of the swing states by a similar or lower margin. Horrible, sure, but they make it sound like 80% of the country voted for him and that he should wield unlimited power because of it.
Mandate my ass
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9784 on: Today at 12:43:51 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:35:51 am
GERMAN CLUBS DITCHING X
German club FC St. Pauli has decided to part ways with X (formerly known as Twitter), labeling it a "hate machine" under Elon Musk's leadership.The club expressed concerns about the platform amplifying racism and conspiracy theories, with minimal action against insults and threats. They even suggested that X could influence upcoming German elections by promoting authoritarian and right-wing extremist content.
German club FC St. Pauli has decided to part ways with X (formerly known as Twitter), labeling it a "hate machine" under Elon Musk's leadership.The club expressed concerns about the platform amplifying racism and conspiracy theories, with minimal action against insults and threats. They even suggested that X could influence upcoming German elections by promoting authoritarian and right-wing extremist content.



St. Pauli isn't just ghosting X; they're encouraging their 250,000 followers to join them on Bluesky, a rival platform backed by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.



This move aligns with the club's left-leaning values and its history of social activism. And theyre not the only German club to have pondered departing. Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg, Hannover, Stuttgart, Bremen, and Leipzig have all hinted at moving their audience elsewhere.

The big question now is: Will other countries follow St. Pauli's lead? If more leagues, clubs, and countries jump ship, it could signal a significant shift in how football clubs engage with fans online. For now, it's a waiting game to see if this trend catches on. Maybe well even see a football specific social media.




From my local footy newsletter.
Hopefully X will turn into infowars
