We warned the Democratic party that disaster was coming. They didnt listen
Can they change course? Maybe, but they need a message of commonsense solidarity without liberal elitism
While there may be some good points about Democrats needing to do more to not seem so out of touch, not a big fan of comparing apples to oranges like this:
Chris Deluzio ran in one of Pennsylvanias most competitive districts in the single most important swing state in the election. While Pennsylvania went 50.6% for Trump, Deluzio won his district for the Democrats by a comfortable 53.7%.
As with a lot of states, the voting distributions are so skewed that you can't make a meaningful comparison between the whole and a subset like that.
The 17th District contains Beaver County (100k voted 60-39 in favour of Trump) and a big chunk (more than half) of Allegheny (710k votes, 60-39 to Harris).
I don't know exactly how much of Allegheny is in the 17th, or if the voting split of that piece mirrors the county as a whole. But by my rough calculations Harris probably wasn't that far off Deluzio's numbers with the same set of voters.
the persistent challenge that elite candidates will face among a working-class electorate.
And while this does seem a problem the Democrats have, it is somehow something that doesn't seem to be an issue for Billionaire Trump, backed by Billionaire Musk.