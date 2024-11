Although those companies make a product that is similar to the product that Tesla makes, Tesla is seen as what people will be buying in future whilst the other companies you mention are seen as 'potential' legacy companies in the industry hence the lower share prices. Now this is all speculation and one of the other companies could have a burst of innovation and see it's share price rocket and Tesla's could bomb.



However as things stand Tesla is the one that most of the experts are predicting is the future of private transport.



Elon Musk seems to have become the Bete Noire of everyone on the left of the political spectrum lately and the emotions that this is producing makes their judgement of him as a businessman and innovator somewhat misaligned with reality.



If you look at his main current businesses, Tesla, The Boring Company, SpaceX, Neuralink, xAI and others the reality is he's a remarkable individual who is driving innovation and technological change is a wide range of different fields.



Youíre not suggesting that Tesla will one day be more successful than Daimler, VW and bmw? There is vitually zero chance of that. The share price is inflated for different reasons. Firstly, it has a cult following that you see with other tech companies like Apple. Second, itís relatively bullish and volatile. Traders love that because short term gains are easier and more lucrative.As a company theyíre facing negative growth in 2023. The onslaught from China, South Korea and legacy producers will destroy them. Thatís why musk is getting in on politics to help stem the incoming tide. VW and Toyota alone outsold them at least 5-1 in 2023.