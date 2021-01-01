I was coming on here to ask a question about Tesla. In the paper today:
Tesla, backed by the might of the US financial markets, is now worth over $1tn, about seven times as much as Daimler, Volkswagen and BMW combined.
Are more knowledgable rawkites able to shed any light on whether that valuation is propped up using some accountancy/markets type fiddling that I dont really understand and that this quote leaves unexplored? Or is it based upon the value Teslas battery technology? Or something else? I find the idea of it being worth several times DB, VW and BMW astounding.
Although those companies make a product that is similar to the product that Tesla makes, Tesla is seen as what people will be buying in future whilst the other companies you mention are seen as 'potential' legacy companies in the industry hence the lower share prices. Now this is all speculation and one of the other companies could have a burst of innovation and see it's share price rocket and Tesla's could bomb.
However as things stand Tesla is the one that most of the experts are predicting is the future of private transport.
Elon Musk seems to have become the Bete Noire of everyone on the left of the political spectrum lately and the emotions that this is producing makes their judgement of him as a businessman and innovator somewhat misaligned with reality.
If you look at his main current businesses, Tesla, The Boring Company, SpaceX, Neuralink, xAI and others the reality is he's a remarkable individual who is driving innovation and technological change is a wide range of different fields.