God didn't bless America

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:31:19 pm
Both, I think.

It's not just Russia that are trying to take over our democracies.  It's billionaires, too.

This has been years in the making.

For the first time, I'm starting to think the war has been lost.

Billionaires having been doing that for years, look at Murdoch and his control of the media through the years.
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 10:49:58 am
I was coming on here to ask a question about Tesla. In the paper today:

Tesla, backed by the might of the US financial markets, is now worth over $1tn, about seven times as much as Daimler, Volkswagen and BMW combined.

Are more knowledgable rawkites able to shed any light on whether that valuation is propped up using some accountancy/markets type fiddling that I dont really understand and that this quote leaves unexplored? Or is it based upon the value Teslas battery technology? Or something else? I find the idea of it being worth several times DB, VW and BMW astounding.


Although those companies make a product that is similar to the product that Tesla makes, Tesla is seen as what people will be buying in future whilst the other companies you mention are seen as 'potential' legacy companies in the industry hence the lower share prices. Now this is all speculation and one of the other companies could have a burst of innovation and see it's share price rocket and Tesla's could bomb.

However as things stand Tesla is the one that most of the experts are predicting is the future of private transport.

Elon Musk seems to have become the Bete Noire of everyone on the left of the political spectrum lately and the emotions that this is producing makes their judgement of him as a businessman and innovator somewhat misaligned with reality.

If you look at his main current businesses, Tesla, The Boring Company, SpaceX, Neuralink, xAI and others the reality is he's a remarkable individual who is driving innovation and technological change is a wide range of different fields.
Lauren Windsor
@lawindsor

A senator told me that the rumor on the Hill is that Elon Musk is threatening to fund a primary challenge to any House Republican who doesnt fall in line with Trumps agenda.
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 12:58:42 pm
The policy takeover is a bonus, really - the goal has always been, first and foremost, to sow discord and consequently weaken their adversaries. That's insanely easy to do nowadays. Assuming that RAWK has a few members with the right knowhow and we could pool together a not-all-that-large amount of money to pay for bots and troll farms, we could accomplish basically the same thing.

So...who's up for destabilizing Andorra?

Sounds like a 21st Century Ealing comedy starring Alec Guinness in three roles and Peter Sellers in four.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:57:01 am
Pretty sure most people knew he did before the election but it didn't seem to matter to anyone that voted for him.


He could kill and eat a baby and 50% of Americans would see it as false news and still vote for him




If 53% of Americans want to cut themselves off from the rest of the world then that's their risk as much as anyone else's. They tried it in 1939-40 and it eventually came looking for them after everyone else had caught the cold.


"This country has been surprised by the way the world looks now"[/size]
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:12:34 pm
Elon Musk seems to have become the Bete Noire of everyone on the left of the political spectrum lately and the emotions that this is producing makes their judgement of him as a businessman and innovator  the share price of Tesla  somewhat misaligned with reality.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:28:27 pm
Sounds like a 21st Century Ealing comedy starring Alec Guinness in three roles and Peter Sellers in four.

I was listening to my favorite movie podcast the other day, and The Mouse That Roared came up. Neither of the hosts had seen it, but one of them said "Oh yeah, that's a movie about a little weak guy who stands up for himself or something." My eye twitched.

Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:12:34 pm
If you look at his main current businesses, Tesla, The Boring Company, SpaceX, Neuralink, xAI and others the reality is he's a remarkable individual who is driving innovation and technological change is a wide range of different fields.

The word 'remarkable' has an extremely wide range of interpretations.
