Author Topic: God didn't bless America  (Read 565460 times)

Offline filopastry

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9600 on: Yesterday at 01:31:46 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 12:06:22 pm
I'm very keen to leave Twitter, but nor am I particularly keen to join BlueSky as I'm not sure what is needed is more self-reinforcing bubbles.

To be fair you do get some centre right voices on Bluesky, just generally not many of the cranks and bots so far
Offline Giono

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9601 on: Yesterday at 01:35:29 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 11:23:06 am
That is a really good comparison. Steam in to something he didn't fully understand, make it quite quickly worse and insist it is better even though it clearly isn't.

Will be inetresting to see what his initial fixes will be.


Isn't that what passes as modern management in this MBA economy? Cut head count and let the leftover employees problem solve the ensuing chaos. Plus, when you do a big announced cutback the brightest and best leave on their own because they have options. Leaving day to day decisions to the leftover staff that are demoralized, uninspired and fearful. Hardly a hotbed of creative solution making and efficiency gains.
Online newterp

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9602 on: Yesterday at 01:38:14 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:49:12 am
To be fair to Musk, he's certainly been very efficient in reducing count of Twitter users....




How many bot accounts were deactivated the election?
Offline Giono

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9603 on: Yesterday at 01:39:06 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 12:06:22 pm
I'm very keen to leave Twitter, but nor am I particularly keen to join BlueSky as I'm not sure what is needed is more self-reinforcing bubbles.

Twitter is polluted with bots and agenda driven folks. Why wade through that as if it is intellectually honest?  Blue sky and Threads are developing into places where honest discussion can take place, right or left, without the pollution.
Online darragh85

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9604 on: Yesterday at 01:42:19 pm »
In one way it feels like we are back in 1890 and in another 2090.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9605 on: Yesterday at 01:49:34 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 01:31:46 pm
To be fair you do get some centre right voices on Bluesky, just generally not many of the cranks and bots so far

Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 01:39:06 pm
Twitter is polluted with bots and agenda driven folks. Why wade through that as if it is intellectually honest?  Blue sky and Threads are developing into places where honest discussion can take place, right or left, without the pollution.

I might check it out. I long ago stopped using Twitter for anything other than some work-related stuff, and watching the occassional bit of footy content (while pretending the comments don't exist)
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9606 on: Yesterday at 01:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 12:06:22 pm
I'm very keen to leave Twitter, but nor am I particularly keen to join BlueSky as I'm not sure what is needed is more self-reinforcing bubbles.


I really hope that Twitter goes the way of MySpace, I Am Jeeves and Tumblr and becomes a haven for loons, ignorants and people too lazy to get away (which it mainly is anyway)
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9607 on: Yesterday at 02:45:11 pm »
I've taken you're advice and joined BlueSky. Twitter decativated, and thank fuck for that.
Offline Schmidt

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9608 on: Yesterday at 02:47:47 pm »
If you're worried about echo chambers I'm sure the right will follow the left to whichever platform they go to, they crave the attention.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9609 on: Yesterday at 03:09:58 pm »
Fox news host is new defence secretary (former veteran)


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c937ndxvkggo


In other news, P Diddy being lined up as justice secretary



Offline Giono

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9610 on: Yesterday at 03:31:10 pm »
Looks like Haley and Pompeo aren't maga enough for the cabinet anymore.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9611 on: Yesterday at 07:41:44 pm »
Its funny cuz its true

Offline west_london_red

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9612 on: Yesterday at 07:48:16 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 03:31:10 pm
Looks like Haley and Pompeo aren't maga enough for the cabinet anymore.

Inevitable, first time around he was the outsider in the Republican Party and the establishment of the party still had some power and control, Trump and his supporters have now completely purged the party of any signs of that and re-imaged the party completely in Trumps image.
Offline cptrios

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9613 on: Yesterday at 08:15:07 pm »
Pretty funny to see Musk a) put in charge of a not-actually-part-of-the-government 'department' the only power of which is "making recommendations," and b) having to share control of it with Ramaswamy. This plus the catty reports about him pestering everyone at Mar-a-Lago make it seem like his inevitable shanking by Trump is closer than I'd thought. There's just no way Trump can stand having someone around with not only a lot more money than him, but a bigger ego as well.

It'll be interesting to see how the power balance there works out. Trump won't want to lose any of Musk's propaganda power, but Musk won't want to lose the government contracts and good graces of Trump either. The big question is: where do the sizeable number of overlapping young male fans of both Trump and Musk shake out if there's an actual, nasty public schism between the two?
Online BarryCrocker

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9614 on: Yesterday at 08:19:11 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 08:15:07 pm
Pretty funny to see Musk a) put in charge of a not-actually-part-of-the-government 'department' the only power of which is "making recommendations," and b) having to share control of it with Ramaswamy. This plus the catty reports about him pestering everyone at Mar-a-Lago make it seem like his inevitable shanking by Trump is closer than I'd thought. There's just no way Trump can stand having someone around with not only a lot more money than him, but a bigger ego as well.

It'll be interesting to see how the power balance there works out. Trump won't want to lose any of Musk's propaganda power, but Musk won't want to lose the government contracts and good graces of Trump either. The big question is: where do the sizeable number of overlapping young male fans of both Trump and Musk shake out if there's an actual, nasty public schism between the two?

Ramaswamy has aspirations of one day being POTUS. He's got to be very mindful on how and where he cuts as the people impacted (federal workers/benefit recipients) will be needed if that goal is to be achieved in 2028-32.
Offline Ray K

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9615 on: Yesterday at 08:34:44 pm »
Fuck me backwards. He's announced Matt Gaetz as his nominees for Attorney General.

Guess those paedo cases against Gaetz will suddenly go away
Offline cptrios

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9616 on: Yesterday at 08:52:11 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:34:44 pm
Fuck me backwards. He's announced Matt Gaetz as his nominees for Attorney General.

Guess those paedo cases against Gaetz will suddenly go away

Just when you thought Trump couldn't get any less satirizable!

Plus now Tulsi Gabbard as DNI. If Trump isn't able to do away with security clearance requirements, I doubt she'll even be able to take the position. And she certainly won't be the only one.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9617 on: Yesterday at 08:58:01 pm »
Fucking kids no one cares do they?

Rape, child molestatin, drugs just a laugh for then
Online BarryCrocker

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9618 on: Yesterday at 09:05:16 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 08:52:11 pm
Just when you thought Trump couldn't get any less satirizable!

Plus now Tulsi Gabbard as DNI. If Trump isn't able to do away with security clearance requirements, I doubt she'll even be able to take the position. And she certainly won't be the only one.

Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:34:44 pm
Fuck me backwards. He's announced Matt Gaetz as his nominees for Attorney General.

Guess those paedo cases against Gaetz will suddenly go away

For some reason this keeps playing in the my mind.

We're setting sail to the place on the map
From which no one has ever returned
Drawn by the promise of the joker and the fool
By the light of the crosses that burned
Drawn by the promise of the women and the lace
And the gold and the cotton and pearls
It's the place where they keep all the darkness you need
You sail away from the light of the world on this trip, baby
You will pay tomorrow
You're gonna pay tomorrow
You will pay tomorrow
Online Kekule

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9619 on: Yesterday at 09:05:27 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:34:44 pm
Fuck me backwards. He's announced Matt Gaetz as his nominees for Attorney General.

Guess those paedo cases against Gaetz will suddenly go away

There are no barriers to holding high office in that country.

How the fuck have they let that happen?
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9620 on: Yesterday at 09:18:25 pm »
This is getting fucked up now with Gaetz, Gabbard, and Hegseth, and the executive order to have a review body that can  fire generals based on broad wording

It's a clear play to control the military, to have it do Trump's bidding. You want to be a dictator, you need to control the military top brass, have your own people in ; and incentivize them with the best supplies, perks in case the economy tanks. Then, you need to have a subset of society: which again you keep onside with supplies, money, opportunities: in this case poorly educated white males, also offer them control of / superiority over others : in this case other races and females through white supremacy.

The army and that subset will do the rest to control, break the wider population.

This is the underlying structure of dictators running countries for decades while having sham elections, passing on the baton to their kids. Labels will differ by location / culture / religion,  but this is the structure.

The challenge is putting it in place. He failed / didn't understand first time round, has a better shot at it now, needs to fail at it again.
Online newterp

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9621 on: Yesterday at 09:23:23 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:34:44 pm
Fuck me backwards. He's announced Matt Gaetz as his nominees for Attorney General.

Guess those paedo cases against Gaetz will suddenly go away

David Coote is moving to America!!


(too soon?)
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9622 on: Yesterday at 09:23:46 pm »
Fucking Gaetz man.

For a few days there was a cautious hope you would get a sane-ish, if not competent set-up.

Offline Giono

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9623 on: Yesterday at 09:27:11 pm »
Trump's cabinet: the Land of Misfit Grifters.

Offline beardsley4ever

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9624 on: Yesterday at 09:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on November 12, 2024, 10:17:39 pm
He is amazingly unique - he has no morals and will lie about everything and anything. Hes a sociopathic conman who only cares about himself. Hes the weaklings idea of a strongman, the idiots idea of a great thinker, and a losers idea of a great businessman.

Ive seen people saying that you cant blame Americans for voting in their own interests - because they were worried about the economy and immigration. Well fuck that - I will blame anyone if they dont do the basic due diligence on the c*nt who is promising to solve all their problems. If you buy snake oil from a snake oil salesman and it doesnt cure your illness youre a fucking idiot.



Agree completely with this post.
Offline John C

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9625 on: Yesterday at 09:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 09:27:11 pm
Trump's cabinet: the Land of Misfit Grifters.
More like the Star Wars bar scene.
Offline jambutty

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9626 on: Yesterday at 09:35:51 pm »
Noun
kakocracy (usually uncountable, plural kakocracies)

(dated, uncommon) Rule or government by the worst of the people.
Offline John C

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9627 on: Yesterday at 09:39:59 pm »
This is what the US population asked to be served up.

A criminal and alleged rapist holds the highest office in the world, who then selects an alleged trafficker of under-aged girls to be his AG to uphold the law in the most powerful country in the world while certain members of their supreme court plan further corrupt excursions knowing they deflect & ignore any criticism.

And it's not even December 2024 yet.
Offline killer-heels

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9628 on: Yesterday at 09:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on November 12, 2024, 10:17:39 pm
He is amazingly unique - he has no morals and will lie about everything and anything. He’s a sociopathic conman who only cares about himself. He’s the weakling’s idea of a strongman, the idiot’s idea of a great thinker, and a loser’’s idea of a great businessman.

I’ve seen people saying that you can’t blame Americans for voting in their own interests - because they were worried about the economy and immigration. We’ll fuck that - I will blame anyone if they don’t do the basic due diligence on the c*nt who is promising to solve all their problems. If you buy snake oil from a snake oil salesman and it doesn’t cure your illness you’re a fucking idiot.


He is quite clearly all that and more. But unfortunately I think both him and Boris have been underestimated and their ability to pull in the votes, be it from the majority dickheads who vote for them or not. There are not many politicians that come around that have that ability and its one of the reasons it was tough for the Democrats.

Offline Giono

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9629 on: Yesterday at 09:54:41 pm »
Will Trump's international bullying sour the Brexit milk even more?
Offline TSC

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9630 on: Yesterday at 10:16:29 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:39:59 pm
This is what the US population asked to be served up.

A criminal and alleged rapist holds the highest office in the world, who then selects an alleged trafficker of under-aged girls to be his AG to uphold the law in the most powerful country in the world while certain members of their supreme court plan further corrupt excursions knowing they deflect & ignore any criticism.

And it's not even December 2024 yet.

Were still in the calm before the storm period and things are already getting crazier by the day.
Offline Circa1892

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9631 on: Yesterday at 10:16:53 pm »
So a Russian agent as head of national security, and a nonce sex trafficer as AG.

Yeah that country is gone.
Offline Alan_X

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9632 on: Yesterday at 10:18:15 pm »
If you have a rapist as President, then why not have a paedophile as Attorney General? Its a clown car administration except all the clowns are grifters, sexual predators and crooks.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9633 on: Yesterday at 10:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:16:53 pm
So a Russian agent as head of national security, and a nonce sex trafficer as AG.

Yeah that country is gone.

Trump is using Recess appointments for all these so they don't need Senate approval.
Online TipTopKop

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9634 on: Yesterday at 10:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 09:05:27 pm
There are no barriers to holding high office in that country.

How the fuck have they let that happen?
I dunno, I think there are tons of barriers that only the select few and their buddies can come through.
Offline Circa1892

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9635 on: Yesterday at 10:27:14 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:21:36 pm
Trump is using Recess appointments for all these so they don't need Senate approval.

Even if they did - Susan Collins and whatever other moderates are left would clutch their pearls about it and then nod it through anyway.

The republicans taking the senate is such a bad thing. Among other things it goes the show the value of Manchin in the last few years , even though he was a nightmare and barely a Democrat in many senses - defining himself as one meant they had the majority. Obviously that seat is well gone.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9636 on: Yesterday at 10:38:34 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:27:14 pm
Even if they did - Susan Collins and whatever other moderates are left would clutch their pearls about it and then nod it through anyway.

The republicans taking the senate is such a bad thing. Among other things it goes the show the value of Manchin in the last few years , even though he was a nightmare and barely a Democrat in many senses - defining himself as one meant they had the majority. Obviously that seat is well gone.

Quote
Thomas Massie, a Republican congressman of Kentucky, had an interesting response to reporters asking him what he made of the Matt Gaetz nomination: Recess appointments.

Despite coming into office with a Republican senate full of supporters, Donald Trump has been pushing for recess appointments to give himself even more authority to pick whomever he wants to fill cabinet positions.

Normally, the Senate approves presidential nominations for high-level posts, but the the Constitution allows the president to install officials without Senate approval while Congress is not in session.

In recent years, the Senate has avoided going on extended recesses to block the president from making such appointments. Neither Trump nor Joe Biden used recesses to make appointments during their terms, in part because the practice of using the loophole to make appointments was curtailed following a Supreme Court ruling that Obama overstepped his power in making recess nominations.

Trump wants the practice reinstated. Amid the race to replace Mitch McConnell as Senate leader, however, Trump posted on X: Any Republican Senator seeking the coveted LEADERSHIP position in the United States Senate must agree to Recess Appointments (in the Senate!)

If Trump is able to bring back recess appointments, then Gaetz becomes attorney general, Massie told reporters. Hes the Attorney General. Suck it up.
Offline John C

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9637 on: Yesterday at 11:18:08 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:18:15 pm
If you have a rapist as President, then why not have a paedophile as Attorney General? Its a clown car administration except all the clowns are grifters, sexual predators and crooks.
With extraordinary power now.
It's frightening who they'll unleash it on over there.
Online GreatEx

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9638 on: Yesterday at 11:54:16 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 09:23:46 pm
Fucking Gaetz man.

For a few days there was a cautious hope you would get a sane-ish, if not competent set-up.

lol, no there bloody wasn't.

Although as Ann Coulter (of all people!) pointed out, the Gaetz suggestion might just be a smokescreen so that moderates are relieved to end up with a standard-issue super-conservative republican appointment.
Online GreatEx

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #9639 on: Yesterday at 11:56:47 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 02:45:11 pm
I've taken you're advice and joined BlueSky. Twitter decativated, and thank fuck for that.

Bravo. I was going to say on the echo chamber thing - whether you realise it or not, being on Twitter brainwashes you in one way or the other, whether it's by making MAGA extremism more alluring, more entertaining and thus less threatening, or even if it's just the bots/algorithm convincing you that it's what everything wants and there's no point fighting it. Plus of course you are supporting penis cancer in human form (credit Alexander Payne/Paul Giamatti).
