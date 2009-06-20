This is getting fucked up now with Gaetz, Gabbard, and Hegseth, and the executive order to have a review body that can fire generals based on broad wording



It's a clear play to control the military, to have it do Trump's bidding. You want to be a dictator, you need to control the military top brass, have your own people in ; and incentivize them with the best supplies, perks in case the economy tanks. Then, you need to have a subset of society: which again you keep onside with supplies, money, opportunities: in this case poorly educated white males, also offer them control of / superiority over others : in this case other races and females through white supremacy.



The army and that subset will do the rest to control, break the wider population.



This is the underlying structure of dictators running countries for decades while having sham elections, passing on the baton to their kids. Labels will differ by location / culture / religion, but this is the structure.



The challenge is putting it in place. He failed / didn't understand first time round, has a better shot at it now, needs to fail at it again.