Author Topic: God didn't bless America

Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 12:44:18 pm
I really doubt Trump knows that Ukraine is a sovereign country. He probably thinks its part of Russia anyway.
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 01:26:09 pm
Democrats presented no alternative: US voters on Trumps win and where Harris went wrong

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/nov/12/voter-reaction-trump-win
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 01:48:43 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 01:26:09 pm
‘Democrats presented no alternative’: US voters on Trump’s win and where Harris went wrong

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/nov/12/voter-reaction-trump-win

Really are some bad, dumb dickheads in this world. But this line kind of summed some of it up.

“Harris fixated on democracy being in danger and abortion, ignoring the two huge concerns of economy and immigration,” he said.

Don't think there was much the Democrats would have done. They were caught in a combination of Trump being an amazingly unique candidate that does pull voters to him, inflation and political incumbency during a difficult time.

Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 02:08:55 pm
My favourite was Tom, who might leave the country because Trump will be such a disaster but decided not to vote
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 02:20:45 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:34:23 am
Not me,  I want to see them rolling around the ground howling in pain and lamenting their stupidity for the hell they've unleashed upon all of us.
Don't think they will lay the blame on Trump.
I think the Torys looked at what the Republicans did to win over the gullible, the same applies to the Republicans, they looked to see what worked for the Torys and they will no doubt do the same.
The Torys had a massive majority, anyone who understands how Parliament works knows Labour couldn't stop the Torys from passing any Policy they wanted within the law. that didn't stop the Torys from trying to lay the blame on Labour for their failed policys. we were forever taking the piss out of them on here for it. how they have a majority so Labour can do nothing to stop them doing whatever they want.
Yesterday a Republican politician told the Democrats not to stand in the way of Republican policys, afaik, theres sod all the Democrats can do to stop the Republicans implementing any policies they want. Rep. President, Senate +House. even the Supreme courts stitched up. that won't stop the Republicans from blaming the Democrats though. they will twist the Democrats outrage to argue the Democrats stopped them doing all the good things you wanted. the media will hammer it.
The gullible and ignorant who have no idea on how laws are passed will swallow it.
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 02:52:34 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:48:43 pm
Really are some bad, dumb dickheads in this world. But this line kind of summed some of it up.

Harris fixated on democracy being in danger and abortion, ignoring the two huge concerns of economy and immigration, he said.

Don't think there was much the Democrats would have done. They were caught in a combination of Trump being an amazingly unique candidate that does pull voters to him, inflation and political incumbency during a difficult time.



In a world of contradictory nonsense and weirdness though it must be said: most Americans clearly did not fear democracy being in danger. In fact the opposite is true, why should they fear the system that is not delivering to them being "in danger"?

The Democrat messaging was off but also some facts where lost of course: Joe Biden was not responsible for inflation!


The incumbents had a shitty chance in this cycle, whatever happened, as has been shown around the world in elections this year.

Harris did a good job in just over 100 days but it seems doubtful any Democrat would have won, we'll never know whether a full year of campaigning would have fixed that but shock to all progressives: Donald Trump is really really good at politics despite (and maybe even because) of his obvious short-comings as a human being.
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 03:18:12 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 02:52:34 pm

Harris did a good job in just over 100 days but it seems doubtful any Democrat would have won

No one had a better chance, each of the others had a reason or a flaw.

The voice of America was heard.

4 years of incompetence will hopefully see Trumpism off.  I'm not that hopeful, as protectionism/isolationism usually gets an early domestic boost.

What a fucking icon.  Has an ism named after him.
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 03:21:39 pm
I think abolishing the department of education makes sense.

Will be a good way to keep the dumb people....dumb.
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 03:49:24 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:20:45 pm
.
Yesterday a Republican politician told the Democrats not to stand in the way of Republican policys, afaik, theres sod all the Democrats can do to stop the Republicans implementing any policies they want. Rep. President, Senate +House. even the Supreme courts stitched up. that won't stop the Republicans from blaming the Democrats though. they will twist the Democrats outrage to argue the Democrats stopped them doing all the good things you wanted. the media will hammer it.

The Republicans in the house of representatives blamed the Democrats for Republicans not being able to elect a speaker not that long ago!  The Republicans were in the majority, kicked out the previous speaker and then spent a few weeks trying to elect someone but they couldn't agree amongst themselves.  The Democrats were united and kept voting with one voice for the Democrat party's choice but as they were in the minority he was never going to win.

Republicans started blaming the Democrats for not voting for one of the Republican candidates and for refusing to sort out their mess for them.
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 05:01:38 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:21:39 pm
I think abolishing the department of education makes sense.

Will be a good way to keep the dumb people....dumb.
Its maybe not quite a stupid as it sounds

As education is (mostly) state based in the US.


Still, Musk has told people that most of them are better off training to be plumbers so..
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 05:23:57 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:01:38 pm
Its maybe not quite a stupid as it sounds

As education is (mostly) state based in the US.


Still, Musk has told people that most of them are better off training to be plumbers so..

Yeah the department of education has only existed since the 70s.
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 06:12:41 pm
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 05:23:57 pm
Yeah the department of education has only existed since the 70s.
it's predecessor - the Dept of Health, Education and Welfare - was around since 1953. So, after 70+ years let's abolish it.
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 07:40:02 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:21:39 pm
I think abolishing the department of education makes sense.

Will be a good way to keep the dumb people....dumb.

Well judging by its success in limiting the extent of dumbness to date May as well wind it up tonight. ;D
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 07:58:15 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:40:02 pm
Well judging by its success in limiting the extent of dumbness to date May as well wind it up tonight. ;D

I mean....you do have a good point!
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 09:43:06 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:20:45 pm
Don't think they will lay the blame on Trump.. (snip)

I agree that people openly admitting to being wrong - about anything, and especially when following the Trump mantra- is unlikely, but they did vote decisively against him in every election between 2016 and 2024 exclusive, so an indirect admission of fault is not an unrealistic hope.
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 09:51:48 pm
I'm not confident at all that 4 years of incompetence is going to hurt the Republicans anymore. They have most of the traditional media, and practically all of social media on their side (no matter what anyone says about news sources being 'liberal,' the vast majority of them very much aren't), so it's likely they'll be able to escape blame for anything bad that happens. Just look at Turkey; Erdogan was one of the few leaders to survive an election during the height of post-COVID inflation (and inflation in Turkey was much, much worse than almost anywhere else), and a big part of the reason why is that almost all of the media sources in his country are in his pocket. I don't think we're anywhere near that point yet, and hopefully we won't get there, but the signs are not encouraging.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:01:38 pm
Still, Musk has told people that most of them are better off training to be plumbers so…..

This shit sounds great - a good plumber can make a pretty staggering amount of money, and they'll always be needed. And we do generally need to destigmatize a lot of blue collar and service jobs and make training for them more accessible. But they're jobs just like any other, and the market for them will get saturated pretty damn quickly if Musk and co get 50% of the male population to train for them. On the other hand, we're in desperate need of nurses and social workers, but I rarely see Republicans talk about the former and they are openly hostile to the latter.
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 10:17:39 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:48:43 pm
Really are some bad, dumb dickheads in this world. But this line kind of summed some of it up.

Harris fixated on democracy being in danger and abortion, ignoring the two huge concerns of economy and immigration, he said.

Don't think there was much the Democrats would have done. They were caught in a combination of Trump being an amazingly unique candidate that does pull voters to him, inflation and political incumbency during a difficult time.

He is amazingly unique - he has no morals and will lie about everything and anything. Hes a sociopathic conman who only cares about himself. Hes the weaklings idea of a strongman, the idiots idea of a great thinker, and a losers idea of a great businessman.

Ive seen people saying that you cant blame Americans for voting in their own interests - because they were worried about the economy and immigration. Well fuck that - I will blame anyone if they dont do the basic due diligence on the c*nt who is promising to solve all their problems. If you buy snake oil from a snake oil salesman and it doesnt cure your illness youre a fucking idiot.
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 10:51:19 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:17:39 pm
He is amazingly unique - he has no morals and will lie about everything and anything. Hes a sociopathic conman who only cares about himself. Hes the weaklings idea of a strongman, the idiots idea of a great thinker, and a losers idea of a great businessman.

Ive seen people saying that you cant blame Americans for voting in their own interests - because they were worried about the economy and immigration. Well fuck that - I will blame anyone if they dont do the basic due diligence on the c*nt who is promising to solve all their problems. If you buy snake oil from a snake oil salesman and it doesnt cure your illness youre a fucking idiot.


This is a great post. Love the bolded part.
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 11:15:49 pm
Mike Huckabee, to be US ambassador to Israel under Trump.

https://www.reuters.com/world/trump-picks-ex-arkansas-gov-mike-huckabee-be-israel-ambassador-2024-11-12/

Some of his thoughts:
"I think Israel has title deed to Judea and Samaria," Huckabee told CNN in 2017, using the Biblical terms for the West Bank. "There are certain words I refuse to use. There is no such thing as a West Bank. It's Judea and Samaria. There's no such thing as a settlement. They're communities, they're neighborhoods, they're cities. There's no such thing as an occupation."

Outstanding stuff.
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 11:17:10 pm
FFS. No end to their total idiocy
Re: God didn't bless America
Yesterday at 11:33:08 pm
I'm sure all the vox popping Arab American's who thought the Dems didn't go far enough to stop Israel (they didn't) so voted Trump will be delighted.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 12:14:59 am
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 11:33:08 pm
I'm sure all the vox popping Arab American's who thought the Dems didn't go far enough to stop Israel (they didn't) so voted Trump will be delighted.

Right about now.

Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 12:59:14 am
He's put Elon Musk in charge of a newly created Department of Government Efficiency and made a Fox News host Secretary of Defense. The personification of the memeification of politics.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 01:00:30 am
Confirmed, Musk is going to lead department of waste or whatever its called
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 01:56:36 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:00:30 am
Confirmed, Musk is going to lead department of waste or whatever its called

Waster in charge of Waste.

First cut. SCOTUS. You don't need those constitutional moderators adjudicating over what's right/wrong or said/done.

I thought I heard on 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' that if you sacked ALL federal workers, it wouldn't come near the $2t in costs Musk has suggested he could make.
Re: God didn't bless America
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:59:14 am
He's put Elon Musk in charge of a newly created Department of Government Efficiency and made a Fox News host Secretary of Defense. The personification of the memeification of politics.

Quote
The acronym of the new department  DOGE  coincides with the name of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin that Musk promotes, and the internet meme after which the cryptocurrency is named.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 02:16:39 am
I wonder how many federal workers voted for Trump for whatever nonsense he spouted over the past year.  I expect, like with moat of the more obvious turkeys, it's a lot higher than it really should be.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 02:18:37 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:01:38 pm
Its maybe not quite a stupid as it sounds

As education is (mostly) state based in the US.


Still, Musk has told people that most of them are better off training to be plumbers so..

So is energy, car emission standards etc.

There are many things that are responsibilities of the states.

Trump, by reducing federal programs will reduce federal transfers to red backwards states.

He has also promised to reinstate the deduction of state taxes from federal taxes that he pitched in NYC and elsewhere. That helps folks n high-service and high-tax states.

If the department of Education is killed, it'll affect schools in Arkansas and not California really.
Re: God didn't bless America
Today at 02:23:57 am
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 11:15:49 pm
Mike Huckabee, to be US ambassador to Israel under Trump.

https://www.reuters.com/world/trump-picks-ex-arkansas-gov-mike-huckabee-be-israel-ambassador-2024-11-12/

Some of his thoughts:
"I think Israel has title deed to Judea and Samaria," Huckabee told CNN in 2017, using the Biblical terms for the West Bank. "There are certain words I refuse to use. There is no such thing as a West Bank. It's Judea and Samaria. There's no such thing as a settlement. They're communities, they're neighborhoods, they're cities. There's no such thing as an occupation."

Outstanding stuff.

He's throwing a bone to the Christianists again. They gotta have a jewish Jerusalem at the end of days.
