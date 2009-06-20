Still, Musk has told people that most of them are better off training to be plumbers so…..



I'm not confident at all that 4 years of incompetence is going to hurt the Republicans anymore. They have most of the traditional media, and practically all of social media on their side (no matter what anyone says about news sources being 'liberal,' the vast majority of them very much aren't), so it's likely they'll be able to escape blame for anything bad that happens. Just look at Turkey; Erdogan was one of the few leaders to survive an election during the height of post-COVID inflation (and inflation in Turkey was much, much worse than almost anywhere else), and a big part of the reason why is that almost all of the media sources in his country are in his pocket. I don't think we're anywhere near that point yet, and hopefully we won't get there, but the signs are not encouraging.This shit sounds great - a good plumber can make a pretty staggering amount of money, and they'll always be needed. And we do generally need to destigmatize a lot of blue collar and service jobs and make training for them more accessible. But they're jobs just like any other, and the market for them will get saturated pretty damn quickly if Musk and co get 50% of the male population to train for them. On the other hand, we're in desperate need of nurses and social workers, but I rarely see Republicans talk about the former and they are openly hostile to the latter.