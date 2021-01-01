Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
God didn't bless America
Topic: God didn't bless America
Caligula?
Re: God didn't bless America
«
Reply #9480 on:
Today
at 01:20:19 pm
Sotomayor will stay on or so she says. Now just watch her die a year or two into Trump's term and that'll be another Supreme Court pick for Trump. He'll replace the whole damn SCOTUS.
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
God didn't bless America
