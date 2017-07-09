« previous next »
Vote Harris-Walz

Wabaloolah

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7920 on: Today at 02:12:26 am
The Georgia lead is pretty much identical at this time 4 years ago, lots of large Democratic counties to come in too
JP!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7921 on: Today at 02:13:29 am
17 mins for something of actual consequence to happen and then I'm gonna have to go to bed.
Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,374
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7922 on: Today at 02:14:33 am
Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:13:29 am
17 mins for something of actual consequence to happen and then I'm gonna have to go to bed.

Trump just won California  ;)
JP!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7923 on: Today at 02:15:25 am
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 02:14:33 am
Trump just won California  ;)

:D Cali would never be that stupid. It should saw itself off from the rest of the US
Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,374
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7924 on: Today at 02:15:49 am
NYT needle just ticked to leaning Trump still a long way to go it has had big swings in the past no indication of how the vote will end up but yeah not a positive development.
Wabaloolah

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7925 on: Today at 02:16:36 am
I'm done guys, hopefully she can still do it 🤞
filopastry

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7926 on: Today at 02:16:40 am
NY Times model slowly trending worse as the night goes on, but there is still a path for Harris, not much data on those rust belt states which looks like what it is coming to come down to
JP!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7927 on: Today at 02:17:27 am
Remember that the NYT model changes as data comes in. So far, nationally it's about 0.3% Trump
A Complete Flop

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7928 on: Today at 02:17:42 am
Exit poll from Wisconsin showing Trump has doubled his support among black voters.  :butt
skipper757

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7929 on: Today at 02:17:49 am
Virginia counting is soooooo slow this year.  Still only low 50s%
JP!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7930 on: Today at 02:18:44 am
Trump's lead is down to 48k in NC
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7931 on: Today at 02:19:09 am
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 02:17:42 am
Exit poll from Wisconsin showing Trump has doubled his support among black voters.  :butt

Unless I am being flippant, isn't the exit poll a vibe check so to speak. Like what do you think on these topics then extrapolate to a candidate
JP!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7932 on: Today at 02:19:10 am
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 02:17:42 am
Exit poll from Wisconsin showing Trump has doubled his support among black voters.  :butt

Please don't make me tap the exit poll sign again I'm fucking knackered
Shankly998

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7933 on: Today at 02:19:14 am
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 02:17:42 am
Exit poll from Wisconsin showing Trump has doubled his support among black voters.  :butt

If Trump wins I don't want to see it blamed on black voters who overwhelmingly vote Dem. It's White people who people should save the ire for.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7934 on: Today at 02:20:00 am
Harris looking really good in PA.
Dench57

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7935 on: Today at 02:20:12 am
NYT needle leaning 66% towards Trump now. Looking grim
JP!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7936 on: Today at 02:20:40 am
THE NYT NEEDLE JUST REACTS TO THE DATA THAT HAS ALREADY COME IN

EXIT POLLS MEAN NOTHING

IT'S 2AM FOR GOD SAKE
Caligula?

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7937 on: Today at 02:20:42 am
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 02:17:42 am
Exit poll from Wisconsin showing Trump has doubled his support among black voters.  :butt

They probably interviewed about five black voters who said that they didn't vote for him last time but are doing so now. So he's doubled his support! Yay!

For the most part exit polls are a waste of time.
Suareznumber7

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7938 on: Today at 02:20:50 am
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 02:17:42 am
Exit poll from Wisconsin showing Trump has doubled his support among black voters.  :butt

I just dont get it.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7939 on: Today at 02:20:51 am
12 hours too early for the NTY needle.
JP!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7940 on: Today at 02:21:13 am
Anyway, promising swings to Dem in Atlanta suburban counties:

Atlanta suburban counties, 2020 -> 2024

Douglas swings 6 points Dem
Rockdale swings 7 points Dem
Fayette swings 4 points Dem
skipper757

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7941 on: Today at 02:23:30 am
Harris/Slotkin running similarly so far in Michigan so maybe not too much to fear from Arab-Americans leaving the presidency blank while voting Dems down ballot?

Only 11% in.
GreatEx

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7942 on: Today at 02:23:49 am
I seem to recall the NYT needle was 90% Hillary for a good portion of 2016. Then the inexorable slide.
JP!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7943 on: Today at 02:24:20 am
NC and GA are close with 50% and 75% in respectively.

No responsible person is calling either yet.
filopastry

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7944 on: Today at 02:24:28 am
Harris will end up winning Virginia but likely a lot closer than 2020
JP!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7945 on: Today at 02:24:49 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:23:49 am
I seem to recall the NYT needle was 90% Hillary for a good portion of 2016. Then the inexorable slide.

Probably when she got good results in some FL counties, which oddly enough are the main things that have come in tonight.
Shankly998

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #7946 on: Today at 02:24:56 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:23:49 am
I seem to recall the NYT needle was 90% Hillary for a good portion of 2016. Then the inexorable slide.

Yeah too early to draw any conclusions at the minute a long way to go and a lot of votes to be counted.
