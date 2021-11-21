« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 530850 times)

Online west_london_red

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7760 on: Today at 12:35:32 am »
Miami Dade looks like its going to Trump, went to Biden last time round
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7761 on: Today at 12:35:35 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:34:26 am
Florida numbers are flying in and it's going even further to the right. Lost cause of a state.

It does feel based on the early stuff that the red states are getting redder. But that means fuck all for the eventual result.
Itll be under water in 10 years.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7762 on: Today at 12:35:50 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:34:26 am
Florida numbers are flying in and it's going even further to the right. Lost cause of a state.

It does feel based on the early stuff that the red states are getting redder. But that means fuck all for the eventual result.

Florida has gained 1 million more registered GOP voters since 2020
https://apnews.com/article/florida-republicans-democrats-voter-registrations-b843059f8f3f1419794751753626a120

It is no longer a swing state
Offline JP!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7763 on: Today at 12:36:37 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:35:50 am
Florida has gained 1 million more registered GOP voters since 2020
https://apnews.com/article/florida-republicans-democrats-voter-registrations-b843059f8f3f1419794751753626a120

It is no longer a swing state

Arguably hasn't been for a long time, last Dem to carry it was Obama in 2012
Online Phineus

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7764 on: Today at 12:36:41 am »
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7765 on: Today at 12:36:45 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:34:26 am
Florida numbers are flying in and it's going even further to the right. Lost cause of a state.

It does feel based on the early stuff that the red states are getting redder. But that means fuck all for the eventual result.

Thats actually a good thing I think.  There were a lot of republicans who moved to Florida since 2020 which could mean his support in other places isnt as strong. 
Online newterp

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7766 on: Today at 12:36:48 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:34:26 am
Florida numbers are flying in and it's going even further to the right. Lost cause of a state.

It does feel based on the early stuff that the red states are getting redder. But that means fuck all for the eventual result.
yeah florida is useless in general.
Online cornishscouser92

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7767 on: Today at 12:37:16 am »
Watch North Carolina
Offline Caligula?

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7768 on: Today at 12:37:19 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:35:50 am
Florida has gained 1 million more registered GOP voters since 2020
https://apnews.com/article/florida-republicans-democrats-voter-registrations-b843059f8f3f1419794751753626a120

It is no longer a swing state

Republicans from California and other "Blue" states have flocked to Florida because of "freedom." Happened during Covid too. It's become a deep red state now and there's no going back.
Online Phineus

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7769 on: Today at 12:37:27 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:36:37 am
Arguably hasn't been for a long time, last Dem to carry it was Obama in 2012

Yeah and strong republican vote in 2022 when rest of party was wiped out.

Very much a red state now.
Online newterp

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7770 on: Today at 12:37:44 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:35:32 am
Miami Dade looks like its going to Trump, went to Biden last time round
can scare everyone with immigration in florida ...
Online jillc

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7771 on: Today at 12:37:45 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:35:50 am
Florida has gained 1 million more registered GOP voters since 2020
https://apnews.com/article/florida-republicans-democrats-voter-registrations-b843059f8f3f1419794751753626a120

It is no longer a swing state

Most of them appear to be white and very Republican in general.
Online Shankly998

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7772 on: Today at 12:38:06 am »
Trump has flipped Duval county on the Georgia border, Georgia has never voted to the left of Duval county thinking bar a shocker that could be Georgia gone.
Offline JP!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7773 on: Today at 12:38:13 am »
On GA there would presumably be some late stuff coming in due to the bomb threat holding up voting
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7774 on: Today at 12:39:05 am »
Trump wins West Virginia, Republicans pick up Senate seat
Donald Trump has won West Virginia, the Associated Press reports, while Republican governor Jim Justice has won its Senate seat.

Justice will replace Joe Manchin, an independent who recently left the Democratic party after acting as a spoiler to many of Joe Bidens economic proposals.

Manchin continues to caucus with the Democrats, and the loss of his seat brings Democrats closer to losing their control of Congresss upper chamber. Their hopes now hinge on victories by their candidates in Ohio, Montana and potentially Texas and Florida  all red states.
Offline JP!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7775 on: Today at 12:40:38 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 12:38:06 am
Trump has flipped Duval county in Georgia, Georgia has never voted to the left of Duval county thinking bar a shocker that could be Georgia gone.

Looking at the Florida numbers in general I'm not sure that means as much as people think. Ps Duval County is in Florida, no?
Online smicer07

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7776 on: Today at 12:41:23 am »
Getting Brexit vibes so going to bed.
Offline JP!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7777 on: Today at 12:41:32 am »
Ohio looking odd too so far. Could be a strange night.
Online newterp

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7778 on: Today at 12:41:34 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:40:38 am
Looking at the Florida numbers in general I'm not sure that means as much as people think. Ps Duval County is in Florida, no?
yeah it's florida. was worried for a second.
Online jillc

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7779 on: Today at 12:43:22 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:41:32 am
Ohio looking odd too so far. Could be a strange night.

Odd in what way?
Offline JP!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7780 on: Today at 12:43:31 am »
Everyone's still trying to extrapolate from very little data currently.  Next hour should give a read.
Offline JP!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7781 on: Today at 12:44:18 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:43:22 am
Odd in what way?

Well as much as I've trashed the exit polls, one of the strange things to come out is Trump was popular with under 30s and Harris with older people in OH.

Can't see that holding up anywhere else to be honest but possibly a decent sign for the midwest.
Online Shankly998

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7782 on: Today at 12:44:38 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:40:38 am
Looking at the Florida numbers in general I'm not sure that means as much as people think. Ps Duval County is in Florida, no?

Getting tired and mistyping have amended its in Florida but close to Georgia so its considered kind of a bellweather. Kind of like how the panhandle is similar to Alabama.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7783 on: Today at 12:44:55 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:43:31 am
Everyone's still trying to extrapolate from very little data currently.  Next hour should give a read.
was going to bed but will give it until 2am
Online filopastry

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7784 on: Today at 12:45:09 am »
Never expect anything good from Florida in an election!
Offline JP!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7785 on: Today at 12:45:44 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 12:44:38 am
Getting tired and mistyping have amended its in Florida but close to Georgia so its considered kind of a bellweather. Kind of like how the panhandle is similar to Alabama.

Indeed, I can see why people are worried about it but Florida in general has shifted significantly right so I don't know how much to read into it.
Online cornishscouser92

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7786 on: Today at 12:46:23 am »
Mixed news in Georgia
Harris outperforming Biden in the surrounds of Atlanta, Georgia. Typically Democrat here and she's pushing up the Dem numbers by 2-4pts. Lot of votes here. Could be enough.

Because in other parts of the state - more rural - the Dems are losing between 1-3pts. It's too choppy to be indicative of anything right now. But there's no uniform swing here

(Ben Walker)
Online Libertine

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7787 on: Today at 12:47:17 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:43:31 am
Everyone's still trying to extrapolate from very little data currently.  Next hour should give a read.

Should only extrapolate counties with a decent % counted (>30-40%). A few are OK for Harris, but quite a few are not.

Been doing this a long time. This doesn't feel like one of the good ones.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7788 on: Today at 12:47:40 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 12:46:23 am
Mixed news in Georgia
Harris outperforming Biden in the surrounds of Atlanta, Georgia. Typically Democrat here and she's pushing up the Dem numbers by 2-4pts. Lot of votes here. Could be enough.

Because in other parts of the state - more rural - the Dems are losing between 1-3pts. It's too choppy to be indicative of anything right now. But there's no uniform swing here
that's good though due to the number of votes
Offline JP!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7789 on: Today at 12:48:42 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:47:17 am
Should only extrapolate counties with a decent % counted (>30-40%). A few are OK for Harris, but quite a few are not.

Been doing this a long time. This doesn't feel like one of the good ones.

I don't think it felt great early on last time either. We shall see. It's worth pointing out that Georgia has been light red most of the campaign so although it would be nice there are probably other states to worry about more.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7790 on: Today at 12:48:53 am »
The woman at the Harris campaign looks as depressed as fuck
Online Shankly998

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7791 on: Today at 12:49:44 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:48:53 am
The woman at the Harris campaign looks as depressed as fuck

Lets wait for PA to come in before we starting guessing the outcome by people's facial expressions.
Online jillc

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7792 on: Today at 12:50:12 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:44:18 am
Well as much as I've trashed the exit polls, one of the strange things to come out is Trump was popular with under 30s and Harris with older people in OH.

Can't see that holding up anywhere else to be honest but possibly a decent sign for the midwest.

Yes, that does seem weird, most of the people on the radio are emphazing high turnouts, let's hope that's lucky for Harris.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7793 on: Today at 12:50:28 am »
Sudden move in the odds, Harris out to 2/1 Trump 1/2 at best, moving quickly
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7794 on: Today at 12:50:32 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:48:42 am
I don't think it felt great early on last time either. We shall see. It's worth pointing out that Georgia has been light red most of the campaign so although it would be nice there are probably other states to worry about more.
if she loses Georgia and North Carolina, she has to win Pennsylvania or she can't win unless she flips another state
Offline JP!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7795 on: Today at 12:51:00 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:50:32 am
if she loses Georgia and North Carolina, she has to win Pennsylvania or she can't win unless she flips another state

I'd honestly be more worried about Michigan than Pennslyvania and I think she'll win NC
Online Shankly998

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7796 on: Today at 12:51:24 am »
NC governor race called for the Dems, the joke of the GOP candidate could drag Trump down.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7797 on: Today at 12:51:29 am »
Georgina Lee
@lee_georgina
2h
UK exit polls: bing bong, heres the prime minister

US exit polls: is it better to be loved or feared? Give your answer to the nearest cubit

https://xcancel.com/lee_georgina/status/1853927130821751172
Offline JP!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7798 on: Today at 12:52:25 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 12:51:24 am
NC governor race called for the Dems, the joke of the GOP candidate could drag Trump down.

NC Gov Republican was running 10 points behind Trump, so dont think its cut through as much as it could have
Online cornishscouser92

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7799 on: Today at 12:52:34 am »
CNN: Harris campaign worried about North Carolina and Georgia.
