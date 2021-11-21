Trump wins West Virginia, Republicans pick up Senate seat

Donald Trump has won West Virginia, the Associated Press reports, while Republican governor Jim Justice has won its Senate seat.



Justice will replace Joe Manchin, an independent who recently left the Democratic party after acting as a spoiler to many of Joe Bidens economic proposals.



Manchin continues to caucus with the Democrats, and the loss of his seat brings Democrats closer to losing their control of Congresss upper chamber. Their hopes now hinge on victories by their candidates in Ohio, Montana and potentially Texas and Florida  all red states.