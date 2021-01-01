Only 'some' young men.



The gender divide in this election is something we have rarely seen and reflects some trends wider than just the USA. 'Some' younger men who are developing a strange form of misogyny (and older men who never gave it up) up against more and more women with growing awareness of how they have been, are and may likely be treated by men (either in general or specifically) is a feature that has been brought out by the issues and the nature of the candidates.It's difficult to believe any woman would vote for a rapist and abuser like Trump, even if they want the republicans to win, but they are, regardless of growing numbers turning out against him. Similarly men who see Trump as strong dont see the draft dodging bone spur coward (and his draft dodging X/Tesla mate), they see someone who talks simple and tough. A lot of this goes to the heart of what it is to be male. Its a real debate that is being had in peoples heads that is rarely discussed as part of the wider debate. There will be women voting against their husbands and partners and vice versa, probably keeping it secret afterwards as well.Russians have problems of a different sort in terms of male and female roles but America, more than ever, is a confused and incomprehensible country when it comes to issues like this. That said, the rest of the world is not much better but I suspect this polarisation, created mainly by the existence of Trump and his profile, has driven forward the issue in many peoples heads and I suspect we have not seen the last of it, even if we (hopefully) see the last of Trump. Trump Jnr, Vance, Kennedy, Kavanaugh ..they all come from the same mould.