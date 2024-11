Nearly everyone amongst the political class - including some pretty craven looking polling - has this as a very close race. Equivalent to a football fan crying it in. Trump has become difficult to poll accurately - both in the positive and the negative; 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 all misleading in different ways.



I think many well-informed analysts have this as a Harris win based on the high-propensity voting intentions of Harris' coalition. However, it remains a brave thing to say out loud given the amount of humble pie Trump has caused many to eat since 2015.