It's a very strange scenario this election day.



All of the polls/models saying neck and neck.



And yet, the vibes, momentum and fundamentals (especially with regards to support from key groups) would suggest Harris should win with relative comfort.



For Trump to win - that would have to mean that Selzer is waaay off with her poll (in a way she has never been before) or that Iowa is very different from other midwest states. And yet, there has also been narrowing in Kansas and Ohio, and Harris was way ahead in Omaha recently.



So if it does go the wire, it can only mean:

- the true rest belt states are behaving very differently (and for some reason, the sun belts are also sticking with Trump).

- the Trump campaign is effective where it has been spending on ads.

- the very adjusted polling (that Selzer disregards) is actually measuring intent accurately this time.



It would be fascinating if it wasn't so disturbing.