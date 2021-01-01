« previous next »
Vote Harris-Walz

Buster Gonad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:32:28 am
Trump doesnt seem well as he is spouting even more bullshit than normal.

Is this desperation?

His mind is in mash. Increased workload is bringing it to the fore. It's clear in the last couple of years he's deteriorating. 
reddebs

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:41:38 am
It would be fcking epic. Trump/Valance (sic) ignoring older women (50+) because they're 'too old' to worry about abortion. And those same women voting for the benefit of the next generation of women.

It would be like older people getting off their arse and voting for climate change initiatives rather then 'drill baby drill' to improve their pensions.

It's definitely time our voices were heard again so let's hope our American sisters have voted in the numbers needed to shut those sexist men up for once!!
Alvador

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:19:48 am
As noted in the other thread - I had figured Rogan had already come out for Trump ages ago. This doesn't move the needle at all.

All his bros were already voting for Trump. No women or Latinos care about his endorsement - and no undecideds were waiting for Rogans endorsement to decide.

Same, feels like every clip Ive seen of him the past few years is attacking Democrats and defending Trump.

His schtick of pretending he's some independent, non-partisan figure is stale as fk now as he's pretty much been endorsing Trump and his rancid type of politics for years.

After Musk, he's probably the biggest disseminater of right wing conspiracy theories and disinformation out there.
naka

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:33:37 am
Gut says Trump will win.
Mine also
Just have a sinking feeling
Elmo!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:33:37 am
Gut says Trump will win.

Quote from: naka on Today at 08:46:24 am
Mine also
Just have a sinking feeling

Maybe you both just need more fibre in your diet?
John C

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
It's really tough watching news articles where there's a 'balanced' panel isn't it. The republican representatives are always just slimy, lying Weasley shitbags. It's awful listening to their garbage.
I've got some alternative podcasts to listen to today rather than politics ones because they are all US based and I've heard it all so many times :)

Oh, and a trip to Anfield will be especially welcome later :D
red_Mark1980

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:11:42 am
Do you mean you placed a bet on Trump winning?

Isn't that like hoping to benefit from Everton winning?

Compensation bet. It's fairly common. Softens the blow.
Alvador

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
I'm leaning to towards a narrow-ish Harris win.

Simply because of women voters, all polling data shows they are clearly voting for Harris by a decent margin more than men are for Trump and it shows they are voting in larger numbers. So mathematically it makes sense she will edge.
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:34:06 am
Hes probably full of all sorts of drugs to keep him going, like Hitler was.

Maybe Don jr shared some blow?


Caligula?

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Had a sinking feeling too but I sent that log down to the sawmill so I'm good now.

As for the election, I'm anxious but optimistic. I still think she'll narrowly do it.
Libertine

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
It's a very strange scenario this election day.

All of the polls/models saying neck and neck.

And yet, the vibes, momentum and fundamentals (especially with regards to support from key groups) would suggest Harris should win with relative comfort.

For Trump to win - that would have to mean that Selzer is waaay off with her poll (in a way she has never been before) or that Iowa is very different from other midwest states. And yet, there has also been narrowing in Kansas and Ohio, and Harris was way ahead in Omaha recently.

So if it does go the wire, it can only mean:
 - the true rest belt states are behaving very differently (and for some reason, the sun belts are also sticking with Trump).
 - the Trump campaign is effective where it has been spending on ads.
 - the very adjusted polling (that Selzer disregards) is actually measuring intent accurately this time.

It would be fascinating if it wasn't so disturbing.
Kekule

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
I'm feeling alright about it today. Trump might win, but we won't know that until tomorrow at the earliest so why let it ruin today as well? It's not like I can do anything about it anyway.

I was listening to that US politics podcast with Katty Kay and Anthony Scaramucci on my way in this morning and they both seemed optimistic that it's leaning Harris' way, that's put me in a reasonable mood so I'll probably leave it at that for the rest of the day.

