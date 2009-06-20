« previous next »
Vote Harris-Walz

Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 11:34:03 pm
Very interesting interview with Ann Seltzer the pollster that did the Iowa poll. Very interesting abput methods and reliability.


https://youtu.be/P-ysKh_Gyd0?si=RC53vRfsjBohsEH1


Interestingly Iowa has passed a 6 week abortion ban. Not only is Harris ahead, but also of the 4 republican congress districts, 2 districts are polling for Dems. Even stronger than Harris.



She explains her methods very clearly.
TepidT2O

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 11:53:21 pm
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 11:34:03 pm
Very interesting interview with Ann Seltzer the pollster that did the Iowa poll. Very interesting abput methods and reliability.


https://youtu.be/P-ysKh_Gyd0?si=RC53vRfsjBohsEH1


Interestingly Iowa has passed a 6 week abortion ban. Not only is Harris ahead, but also of the 4 republican congress districts, 2 districts are polling for Dems. Even stronger than Harris.



She explains her methods very clearly.
The uncertainty of the rogue poll eh? 

Is this the poll thats really capturing the zeitgeist when others arent, or is it total pants?

Were about to find out.
afc tukrish

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 12:34:09 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:53:21 pm
The uncertainty of the rogue poll eh? 

Is this the poll thats really capturing the zeitgeist when others arent, or is it total pants?

Were about to find out.

You're about as miserable a bastard in political threads as you are in in-match threads, Tepid... :D

For the record, I understand all your concerns. Historically, we tend to secret/shy vote Republican far more often than Democrat.

The hope is that Trump's putrid and disgusting rhetoric has motivated more women to do the opposite in this election. Not at all certain how possible it is to reflect that in polling data...
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 12:38:31 am
Fwiw if the model is still weighted as if it was Trump vs Biden, the modelling is going to get some things wrong. The voting demographic is different
JP!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 12:38:50 am
Tepid, do you realise you're the negative version of the supposed straw-clutchers in here? You're working with the same information but from the other side, except you're convinced it's right and everyone else is wrong.
filopastry

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 12:42:01 am
There have certainly been a few polling misses in recent presidential elections where the Republicans where underestimated, if that is repeated again then Trump will be back in the White House pretty comfortably.

But that wasn't present to any large degree in the '22 mid terms, fingers crossed that we don't see it again this time around!
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 12:44:44 am
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:42:01 am
There have certainly been a few polling misses in recent presidential elections where the Republicans where underestimated, if that is repeated again then Trump will be back in the White House pretty comfortably.

But that wasn't present to any large degree in the '22 mid terms, fingers crossed that we don't see it again this time around!

On the flip side, if the polling data is say underestimating young and female voters, it may be a massive swing the other way.

Harris coming in may have fucked the models a bit

The big thing with the Iowa poll, is IF that is true, with the other polls saying Trump is 10 ahead there, what does that mean about their numbers calling Georgia or Arizona a toss up?
GreatEx

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 12:46:31 am
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 09:43:13 pm
I believe this is why in some places with Republicans in charge they try to delay the counting of early/postal votes, as on the day voting seems to favour Trump.

Last time there were places where Trump was leading, then lost that lead as the postal votes were added. Republicans then claimed this was evidence that the votes were being rigged.


Right. Then you have Trump & Mike Johnson's "little secret" that the orange prick so gleefully baited everyone with. A working theory around this is that there's a Dec 11 deadline for states to submit the 538 delegates to the electoral college, and that Republican officials controlling the electoral process in states that vote Dem would simply stall and miss the deadline. Traditionally the deadline would be extended in this scenario, but the decision is made by the Speaker of the House, i.e. Johnson. If he declines to extend then those late delegates are dropped and the overall total is less than 538. When the Dems inevitably raise hell, the final decision is made by... you guessed it, SCOTUS.

Plenty of scope for this to erupt in ways... the likes... of which... we've never... seen... before. 8)
jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 12:50:48 am
Look on the bright side.

We'd be considering seppukku had Jobiden stayed in the race.
BarryCrocker

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 01:01:14 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:46:31 am
Right. Then you have Trump & Mike Johnson's "little secret" that the orange prick so gleefully baited everyone with. A working theory around this is that there's a Dec 11 deadline for states to submit the 538 delegates to the electoral college, and that Republican officials controlling the electoral process in states that vote Dem would simply stall and miss the deadline. Traditionally the deadline would be extended in this scenario, but the decision is made by the Speaker of the House, i.e. Johnson. If he declines to extend then those late delegates are dropped and the overall total is less than 538. When the Dems inevitably raise hell, the final decision is made by... you guessed it, SCOTUS.

Plenty of scope for this to erupt in ways... the likes... of which... we've never... seen... before. 8)

There's no way that's going to play out that way. You'd literally have the Disunited States of America.
Lochgelly Violet

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 01:05:17 am
Just did a bit of phone banking in Nevada. I think I'll probably call it quits at this point. Spoke to one lady who was very progressive and said "fuck Trump" but also complained about the sheer volume of calls she's getting driving her crazy. A few other Harris voters, one very nice sounding lady who said she was voting for Trump but 90% just hung up.

Feel we're at that point of saturation - time to let the GOTV on the day machine do it's job and pray.

Lochgelly Violet

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 01:19:37 am
FWIW I subscribe to the Josh Marshall theory that this election is uncertain but not necessarily close. I vacillate wildly between panic and mild confidence but when I'm calmed with some prescription benzodiazepines as I am now, all the signs I see (while recognizing that I am looking for these signs and not others, so there is confirmation bias) point to a degree of Harris momentum at the close. Maybe the momentum will be wasted votes, meaning she loses the rust belt by smaller margins than we expect while other factors see the blue wall fall but we'll see.

I think the abortion issue might be much bigger on the day than people were expecting (pointing to a 2022 like result) but the white hot support for Trump from his base might also be true (pointing to a 2020 result). Fundamentally, this could end up being a weird map. If we lose WI or MI it's game over but IA and NC (as well as NE2, which I'm very confident on), do give Harris more paths to 270 than she did a month ago.

Two weeks ago this was starting to slip away a bit. Partially due to a better ground game and partially due to some self immolation from the golden minstrel, I feel the ground has shifted back somewhat. Feeling better than I did at this point in 16 and worse than I felt in 20
newterp

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 01:26:36 am
The thing about trumps white hot support as you say - it's the same support as always. There aren't really any new votes unless all the Arabs are voting for him now - but that's offset by women (and maybe Puerto Ricans). It's really a matter of just making sure all Dems are voting. Every single vote.
oldfordie

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 02:25:45 am
Quote from: Lochgelly Violet on Today at 01:05:17 am
Just did a bit of phone banking in Nevada. I think I'll probably call it quits at this point. Spoke to one lady who was very progressive and said "fuck Trump" but also complained about the sheer volume of calls she's getting driving her crazy. A few other Harris voters, one very nice sounding lady who said she was voting for Trump but 90% just hung up.

Feel we're at that point of saturation - time to let the GOTV on the day machine do it's job and pray.
I liked this it's pinched.

"Women are going to protect America from Donald Trump. Whether Donald Trump likes it or not"
Lochgelly Violet

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 05:49:38 am
I love this.

Also, another pollster has revised their MI poll based on the Selzer analysis, admitting that they probably under sampled women and people from Detroit. I think it went from Trump +1, Rogers +2 in to Harris and Slotkin +2.

It's just weighting, I do it all the time for work, but you're always navigating in the rear view mirror with weighting. Today's assumptions are only as good as yesterday's data.

I remain convinced that something hasn't been captured in the polling. It's not corruption, or incompetence but whether it's women being under sampled for Harris or young men being under sampled for Trump, I think the true story of this election has happened already and we've weighted it away.

Everything will look obvious in hindsight but right now the fog of war obscures
TepidT2O

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 06:57:52 am
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:42:01 am
There have certainly been a few polling misses in recent presidential elections where the Republicans where underestimated, if that is repeated again then Trump will be back in the White House pretty comfortably.

But that wasn't present to any large degree in the '22 mid terms, fingers crossed that we don't see it again this time around!
At the risk of being controversial, there havent really been polling misses. Just results within the margin of error

Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 12:34:09 am
You're about as miserable a bastard in political threads as you are in in-match threads, Tepid... :D

For the record, I understand all your concerns. Historically, we tend to secret/shy vote Republican far more often than Democrat.

The hope is that Trump's putrid and disgusting rhetoric has motivated more women to do the opposite in this election. Not at all certain how possible it is to reflect that in polling data...

My hope too. But. Hes got elected before, and everyone knew what he was like then too.
Draex

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 07:10:05 am
There is only one party that would seek to gain / exploit a seemingly close race lost almost like hes done it before..
Riquende

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 08:20:05 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:46:31 am
Right. Then you have Trump & Mike Johnson's "little secret" that the orange prick so gleefully baited everyone with. A working theory around this is that there's a Dec 11 deadline for states to submit the 538 delegates to the electoral college, and that Republican officials controlling the electoral process in states that vote Dem would simply stall and miss the deadline. Traditionally the deadline would be extended in this scenario, but the decision is made by the Speaker of the House, i.e. Johnson. If he declines to extend then those late delegates are dropped and the overall total is less than 538. When the Dems inevitably raise hell, the final decision is made by... you guessed it, SCOTUS.

Plenty of scope for this to erupt in ways... the likes... of which... we've never... seen... before. 8)

This seems too simple?

From what I can make out (and I'm aware this is state-level stuff so there might be complications) it's the Governor that signs off the Electors going to the EC. Which are the suspect states that are potentially going to vote Democrat but have an on-board MAGA Governor happy with removing their voices from the process entirely?

I suppose looking up and down the states you might find Republican-controlled legistlatures that refuse to officially nominate a slate citing 'concerns' over voting irregularities and so potentially give the Governor nothing to sign off, but at that point it's not a Federal SCOTUS issue, the Governor would ask their state Supreme Court to intervene and give them the authority to circumvent the legislature.

Maybe at that point Trump lawyers get involved and suggest that as it's a Federal election the decision has to go to SCOTUS? Like with all his criminal cases he doesn't have to win, just run out a clock. I dunno, I suppose it's not impossible.

Is there a compiled list of the suspect states anywhere?
PaulF

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 08:31:35 am
Also, I think (and I mean think, because I can't remember the example) we have seen Scotus apply the sane interpretation of the law over what the republicans wanted . I believe they'd not allow such blatant election interference.  Pretty sure there would be major civil unrest if such tactics were attempted.

1892tillforever

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 08:54:54 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:31:35 am
Also, I think (and I mean think, because I can't remember the example) we have seen Scotus apply the sane interpretation of the law over what the republicans wanted . I believe they'd not allow such blatant election interference.  Pretty sure there would be major civil unrest if such tactics were attempted.
There's no question at all in my mind that Trump at least would WANT it attempted. The likelihood is that he'd be told to sod off, though.
BarryCrocker

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 09:16:46 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:54:54 am
There's no question at all in my mind that Trump at least would WANT it attempted. The likelihood is that he'd be told to sod off, though.

Being rejected by the SCOTUS he hand selected would be crushing to him and his movement.
Kekule

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 10:14:31 am
The really mental thing is that if a candidate was genuinely trying to lose, their campaign wouldn't look any different to Trump's campaign of the last couple of weeks or so.

Yet here we are.  It's like some tragic retelling of Mel Brooks' The Producers.  "Where did I go right?"
Suareznumber7

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 10:54:54 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:26:36 am
The thing about trumps white hot support as you say - it's the same support as always. There aren't really any new votes unless all the Arabs are voting for him now - but that's offset by women (and maybe Puerto Ricans). It's really a matter of just making sure all Dems are voting. Every single vote.

It seems he is picking up more support from younger men, but, they are the lowest propensity voting demographic that there is so it's not a guarantee that the new support will translate to new votes. 

The fact that late deciders are breaking from Harris by 10%, she seems to be getting massive support by women, and the Dems massive GOTV operation, is huge and will hopefully push her over the line and him to the scrapheap of history. 
Libertine

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 11:04:08 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 10:54:54 am
The fact that late deciders are breaking from Harris by 10%, she seems to be getting massive support by women, and the Dems massive GOTV operation, is huge and will hopefully push her over the line and him to the scrapheap of history. 

Wasn't it the late breakers that really lost it for Clinton in 2016 too? Recall someone saying recently (probably Mooch) that they broke heavily for Trump.
CornerFlag

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 11:16:11 am
I'm feeling really pessimistic for Pennsylvania. Being pessimistic and hoping to be completely wrong at least.  Of the seven 'swing' states, Michigan and Wisconsin seem the only hopes for Harris, and she would still need Pennsylvania with those two to take it 270-268.

Comfort me, RAWK.
killer-heels

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 11:18:23 am
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 11:16:11 am
I'm feeling really pessimistic for Pennsylvania. Being pessimistic and hoping to be completely wrong at least.  Of the seven 'swing' states, Michigan and Wisconsin seem the only hopes for Harris, and she would still need Pennsylvania with those two to take it 270-268.

Comfort me, RAWK.

No comfort here Im afraid. Its going to be close and there is only two days left now until we know and one of them we have a big game against Leverkusen to take the mind off it.
Corkboy

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 11:25:32 am
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 11:16:11 am
I'm feeling really pessimistic for Pennsylvania. Being pessimistic and hoping to be completely wrong at least.  Of the seven 'swing' states, Michigan and Wisconsin seem the only hopes for Harris, and she would still need Pennsylvania with those two to take it 270-268.

Comfort me, RAWK.

I think she's going to win and it won't even be close.
TepidT2O

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 11:26:34 am
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 11:25:32 am
I think she's going to win and it won't even be close.
Lets all hope youre right.
Riquende

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 11:31:29 am
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:20:05 am
This seems too simple?

From what I can make out (and I'm aware this is state-level stuff so there might be complications) it's the Governor that signs off the Electors going to the EC. Which are the suspect states that are potentially going to vote Democrat but have an on-board MAGA Governor happy with removing their voices from the process entirely?

I suppose looking up and down the states you might find Republican-controlled legistlatures that refuse to officially nominate a slate citing 'concerns' over voting irregularities and so potentially give the Governor nothing to sign off, but at that point it's not a Federal SCOTUS issue, the Governor would ask their state Supreme Court to intervene and give them the authority to circumvent the legislature.

Maybe at that point Trump lawyers get involved and suggest that as it's a Federal election the decision has to go to SCOTUS? Like with all his criminal cases he doesn't have to win, just run out a clock. I dunno, I suppose it's not impossible.

Is there a compiled list of the suspect states anywhere?

https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2024/10/20/trump-overturn-2024-election-plan-00184103

Quoting myself to link this, which seems to be a good source of info on it. Hopefully unlikely but the play is there and it's going back to the 'alternate electors' from last time, contingent really on Trump allies at the state level rubber stamping them (which didn't happen anywhere in 2020) which would force them to be considered and also treating Johnson as a bit of a last ditch nuclear wildcard with the power to just gavel the Jan 6th session closed regardless of what's going on or whether any votes have been counted.

Sure, predictions of riots etc on the streets as the election is blatantly stolen are probably accurate, but no amount of public disorder in the face of lawmakers with a majority claiming they're doing their consitutional duty is going to lead back to a peaceful transfer of power from Biden to Harris.

A stonking victory that removes the need for key swing states is the best defence against this.... but is it possible in such a polarised climate?
Avens

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 11:37:10 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:18:23 am
No comfort here Im afraid. Its going to be close and there is only two days left now until we know and one of them we have a big game against Leverkusen to take the mind off it.

I don't think anyone was looking to you for comfort tbf  ;D
Qston

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 11:37:39 am
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 11:25:32 am
I think she's going to win and it won't even be close.

You're Rory Stewart and I claim my £5

(I sincerely hope you're right mate. Rory Stewart is seriously confident about a Harris win)
Caligula?

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 11:51:08 am
I've spoken to some friends and staffers on the Harris campaign and whispers are that they think they'll win Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin but lose all other toss up states. Which would put the final tally at 270 - 268 in favour of Harris.
killer-heels

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 12:02:59 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:51:08 am
I've spoken to some friends and staffers on the Harris campaign and whispers are that they think they'll win Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin but lose all other toss up states. Which would put the final tally at 270 - 268 in favour of Harris.

Haha that would be sweet.
newterp

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 12:04:13 pm
What are they considering toss up states - Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina?
Bullan

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 12:05:02 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 11:25:32 am
I think she's going to win and it won't even be close.

100% , its breaking for Harris bigtime ....
newterp

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 12:05:18 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:02:59 pm
Haha that would be sweet.

Trump is salivating at using the legal process in that result.
Caligula?

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 12:06:37 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:04:13 pm
What are they considering toss up states - Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina?

Yes. Biden barely, and I mean barely, won Arizona and Georgia so the thought is that they'll be going back red.
Suareznumber7

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 12:07:10 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:04:08 am
Wasn't it the late breakers that really lost it for Clinton in 2016 too? Recall someone saying recently (probably Mooch) that they broke heavily for Trump.

Yes, that was the first sign that she was in trouble in 2016.  Hoping beyond hope that they push Harris over the line this year. 
Caligula?

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 12:07:23 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:05:18 pm
Trump is salivating at using the legal process in that result.

He has no legal leg to stand on. Besides, he'd dispute the results if Harris won every single state.
