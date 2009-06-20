FWIW I subscribe to the Josh Marshall theory that this election is uncertain but not necessarily close. I vacillate wildly between panic and mild confidence but when I'm calmed with some prescription benzodiazepines as I am now, all the signs I see (while recognizing that I am looking for these signs and not others, so there is confirmation bias) point to a degree of Harris momentum at the close. Maybe the momentum will be wasted votes, meaning she loses the rust belt by smaller margins than we expect while other factors see the blue wall fall but we'll see.



I think the abortion issue might be much bigger on the day than people were expecting (pointing to a 2022 like result) but the white hot support for Trump from his base might also be true (pointing to a 2020 result). Fundamentally, this could end up being a weird map. If we lose WI or MI it's game over but IA and NC (as well as NE2, which I'm very confident on), do give Harris more paths to 270 than she did a month ago.



Two weeks ago this was starting to slip away a bit. Partially due to a better ground game and partially due to some self immolation from the golden minstrel, I feel the ground has shifted back somewhat. Feeling better than I did at this point in 16 and worse than I felt in 20