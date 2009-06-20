« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 517689 times)

Offline Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7160 on: Yesterday at 11:34:03 pm »
Very interesting interview with Ann Seltzer the pollster that did the Iowa poll. Very interesting abput methods and reliability.


https://youtu.be/P-ysKh_Gyd0?si=RC53vRfsjBohsEH1


Interestingly Iowa has passed a 6 week abortion ban. Not only is Harris ahead, but also of the 4 republican congress districts, 2 districts are polling for Dems. Even stronger than Harris.



She explains her methods very clearly.
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7161 on: Yesterday at 11:53:21 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 11:34:03 pm
Very interesting interview with Ann Seltzer the pollster that did the Iowa poll. Very interesting abput methods and reliability.


https://youtu.be/P-ysKh_Gyd0?si=RC53vRfsjBohsEH1


Interestingly Iowa has passed a 6 week abortion ban. Not only is Harris ahead, but also of the 4 republican congress districts, 2 districts are polling for Dems. Even stronger than Harris.



She explains her methods very clearly.
The uncertainty of the rogue poll eh? 

Is this the poll thats really capturing the zeitgeist when others arent, or is it total pants?

Were about to find out.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline afc tukrish

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7162 on: Today at 12:34:09 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:53:21 pm
The uncertainty of the rogue poll eh? 

Is this the poll thats really capturing the zeitgeist when others arent, or is it total pants?

Were about to find out.

You're about as miserable a bastard in political threads as you are in in-match threads, Tepid... :D

For the record, I understand all your concerns. Historically, we tend to secret/shy vote Republican far more often than Democrat.

The hope is that Trump's putrid and disgusting rhetoric has motivated more women to do the opposite in this election. Not at all certain how possible it is to reflect that in polling data...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7163 on: Today at 12:38:31 am »
Fwiw if the model is still weighted as if it was Trump vs Biden, the modelling is going to get some things wrong. The voting demographic is different
Offline JP!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7164 on: Today at 12:38:50 am »
Tepid, do you realise you're the negative version of the supposed straw-clutchers in here? You're working with the same information but from the other side, except you're convinced it's right and everyone else is wrong.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline filopastry

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7165 on: Today at 12:42:01 am »
There have certainly been a few polling misses in recent presidential elections where the Republicans where underestimated, if that is repeated again then Trump will be back in the White House pretty comfortably.

But that wasn't present to any large degree in the '22 mid terms, fingers crossed that we don't see it again this time around!
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7166 on: Today at 12:44:44 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:42:01 am
There have certainly been a few polling misses in recent presidential elections where the Republicans where underestimated, if that is repeated again then Trump will be back in the White House pretty comfortably.

But that wasn't present to any large degree in the '22 mid terms, fingers crossed that we don't see it again this time around!

On the flip side, if the polling data is say underestimating young and female voters, it may be a massive swing the other way.

Harris coming in may have fucked the models a bit

The big thing with the Iowa poll, is IF that is true, with the other polls saying Trump is 10 ahead there, what does that mean about their numbers calling Georgia or Arizona a toss up?
Offline GreatEx

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7167 on: Today at 12:46:31 am »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 09:43:13 pm
I believe this is why in some places with Republicans in charge they try to delay the counting of early/postal votes, as on the day voting seems to favour Trump.

Last time there were places where Trump was leading, then lost that lead as the postal votes were added. Republicans then claimed this was evidence that the votes were being rigged.


Right. Then you have Trump & Mike Johnson's "little secret" that the orange prick so gleefully baited everyone with. A working theory around this is that there's a Dec 11 deadline for states to submit the 538 delegates to the electoral college, and that Republican officials controlling the electoral process in states that vote Dem would simply stall and miss the deadline. Traditionally the deadline would be extended in this scenario, but the decision is made by the Speaker of the House, i.e. Johnson. If he declines to extend then those late delegates are dropped and the overall total is less than 538. When the Dems inevitably raise hell, the final decision is made by... you guessed it, SCOTUS.

Plenty of scope for this to erupt in ways... the likes... of which... we've never... seen... before. 8)
Offline jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7168 on: Today at 12:50:48 am »
Look on the bright side.

We'd be considering seppukku had Jobiden stayed in the race.
Kill the humourless.

Online BarryCrocker

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7169 on: Today at 01:01:14 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:46:31 am
Right. Then you have Trump & Mike Johnson's "little secret" that the orange prick so gleefully baited everyone with. A working theory around this is that there's a Dec 11 deadline for states to submit the 538 delegates to the electoral college, and that Republican officials controlling the electoral process in states that vote Dem would simply stall and miss the deadline. Traditionally the deadline would be extended in this scenario, but the decision is made by the Speaker of the House, i.e. Johnson. If he declines to extend then those late delegates are dropped and the overall total is less than 538. When the Dems inevitably raise hell, the final decision is made by... you guessed it, SCOTUS.

Plenty of scope for this to erupt in ways... the likes... of which... we've never... seen... before. 8)

There's no way that's going to play out that way. You'd literally have the Disunited States of America.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Lochgelly Violet

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7170 on: Today at 01:05:17 am »
Just did a bit of phone banking in Nevada. I think I'll probably call it quits at this point. Spoke to one lady who was very progressive and said "fuck Trump" but also complained about the sheer volume of calls she's getting driving her crazy. A few other Harris voters, one very nice sounding lady who said she was voting for Trump but 90% just hung up.

Feel we're at that point of saturation - time to let the GOTV on the day machine do it's job and pray.

Offline Lochgelly Violet

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7171 on: Today at 01:19:37 am »
FWIW I subscribe to the Josh Marshall theory that this election is uncertain but not necessarily close. I vacillate wildly between panic and mild confidence but when I'm calmed with some prescription benzodiazepines as I am now, all the signs I see (while recognizing that I am looking for these signs and not others, so there is confirmation bias) point to a degree of Harris momentum at the close. Maybe the momentum will be wasted votes, meaning she loses the rust belt by smaller margins than we expect while other factors see the blue wall fall but we'll see.

I think the abortion issue might be much bigger on the day than people were expecting (pointing to a 2022 like result) but the white hot support for Trump from his base might also be true (pointing to a 2020 result). Fundamentally, this could end up being a weird map. If we lose WI or MI it's game over but IA and NC (as well as NE2, which I'm very confident on), do give Harris more paths to 270 than she did a month ago.

Two weeks ago this was starting to slip away a bit. Partially due to a better ground game and partially due to some self immolation from the golden minstrel, I feel the ground has shifted back somewhat. Feeling better than I did at this point in 16 and worse than I felt in 20
Online newterp

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7172 on: Today at 01:26:36 am »
The thing about trumps white hot support as you say - it's the same support as always. There aren't really any new votes unless all the Arabs are voting for him now - but that's offset by women (and maybe Puerto Ricans). It's really a matter of just making sure all Dems are voting. Every single vote.
Online oldfordie

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7173 on: Today at 02:25:45 am »
Quote from: Lochgelly Violet on Today at 01:05:17 am
Just did a bit of phone banking in Nevada. I think I'll probably call it quits at this point. Spoke to one lady who was very progressive and said "fuck Trump" but also complained about the sheer volume of calls she's getting driving her crazy. A few other Harris voters, one very nice sounding lady who said she was voting for Trump but 90% just hung up.

Feel we're at that point of saturation - time to let the GOTV on the day machine do it's job and pray.
I liked this it's pinched.

"Women are going to protect America from Donald Trump. Whether Donald Trump likes it or not"
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..
