Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 515033 times)

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7040 on: Yesterday at 11:52:47 am »
Quote from: Lee-87 on Yesterday at 10:56:16 am
Passed away today, sadly. RIP Janey.

Rip Jane, she was right!
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7041 on: Yesterday at 11:58:41 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on October 31, 2024, 09:24:02 pm
And worth posting this, as the comedian pictured, Janey Godley, is currently in hospice care with terminal cancer and not long to live.

sorry Elmo, I have no idea who she is and the connection to the US election thread?

(not being disrespectful, just curious)
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7042 on: Yesterday at 12:03:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:58:41 am
sorry Elmo, I have no idea who she is and the connection to the US election thread?

(not being disrespectful, just curious)

She was a Scottish comedian called Janey Godley and the photo was taken on one of Trump's Scottish golf courses, Turnberry whilst Trump was visiting. She passed away today.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7043 on: Yesterday at 08:37:41 pm »
Harris' final campaign ad is gold:


https://youtu.be/U6bv6jYEVAs?si=jgTiR16JOYCZ9Ipl


She has run a heck of a campaign and is finishing positive in the home stretch.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7044 on: Yesterday at 09:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 08:37:41 pm
Harris' final campaign ad is gold:
https://youtu.be/U6bv6jYEVAs?si=jgTiR16JOYCZ9Ipl
She has run a heck of a campaign and is finishing positive in the home stretch.
It is isn't it!
That really is a well made video illustrating Kamala's suitability to be #47.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7045 on: Yesterday at 09:35:55 pm »
Superstar legend John Legend endorses Harris while signalling how evil Donald Jessica Trump is.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dLofY0ivkLU
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7046 on: Yesterday at 10:07:50 pm »
Just been phone banking for Kamala in NC. FWIW most people hung up (these are now down to low propensity voters, so not surprising). Of the ones that did pick up, a lady ranted at me for my accent but all the rest are voting or have already voted for Harris.

I did phone banking for Hilary in 16 at the end of the campaign and it was REALLY clear that things were going south, so I'm taking this to be a positive sign.

As an aside, I've had some dealings with Kamala in Oakland politics (I was working on a campaign to stop school closures in Oakland and I was trying to get the  big local names to come out in support). She was a lot better than others, though we didn't get the endorsement (it's a bit of a knotty issue with the school privatization movement in Oakland having a lot of minority support). Of course, Bernie Sanders put a video out for us, but I get why the local folks trod a little more carefully. FWIW Kamala, Newsom and Rob Bonta have always come across as the most reachable of the California pols (politics is dirty here and most of the rest are flat out owned by big money).
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7047 on: Yesterday at 10:16:54 pm »
Thanks for your service!

Above and beyond.

We got this.  ;)
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7048 on: Yesterday at 11:09:34 pm »

umichvoter 🏳️‍🌈
@umichvoter
IOWA POLL by Des Moines/Selzer

🔵 Kamala Harris 47%
🔴 Donald Trump 44%
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7049 on: Yesterday at 11:13:56 pm »
Selzer has spoken!

Harris +3 in Iowa!!!

Incredible.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7050 on: Yesterday at 11:28:33 pm »
Is that at the moment?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7051 on: Yesterday at 11:35:44 pm »
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7052 on: Yesterday at 11:40:57 pm »
Harris +3 in Iowa = She's winning PA, WI, MI.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7053 on: Yesterday at 11:43:39 pm »
I wonder if the Shy tory thing is going to be a Shy dem thing with abortion on the ticket. Republican women saying they'll vote for Trump but filling in for Harris when voting.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7054 on: Yesterday at 11:53:50 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:28:33 pm
Is that at the moment?

Latest poll. Not voting figures.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7055 on: Yesterday at 11:59:24 pm »
For what its worth, a pretty significant shift in the betting markets in the last 24 hours. Trump is still favourite but Harris went from about 6/4 to 5/4. Quite a shift in one day.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7056 on: Today at 12:04:09 am »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:09:34 pm
umichvoter 🏳️‍🌈
@umichvoter
IOWA POLL by Des Moines/Selzer

🔵 Kamala Harris 47%
🔴 Donald Trump 44%
Different poll has her down by 9. Biden lost by over 8% last time. It's a solid red state though Harris "only" 7/2 to win which surprises me.

If she were to win Iowa (she won't) that would almost certainly equate to an utter blowout victory.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7057 on: Today at 12:09:15 am »
It's nice to dream but yeah, I will eat my own [redacted] if Harris wins Iowa.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7058 on: Today at 12:21:57 am »


For those wondering about Selzer accuracy
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7059 on: Today at 12:49:50 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 12:04:09 am
Different poll has her down by 9. Biden lost by over 8% last time. It's a solid red state though Harris "only" 7/2 to win which surprises me.

If she were to win Iowa (she won't) that would almost certainly equate to an utter blowout victory.

Selzer is one of the best pollsters in the country and has nailed the last several elections in Iowa. 
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7060 on: Today at 01:06:22 am »
^ nice one Lochgelly - thats encouraging.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7061 on: Today at 01:09:24 am »
Don't get much redder than Iowa.

Slainte.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7062 on: Today at 01:16:08 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:27:49 pm
It is isn't it!
That really is a well made video illustrating Kamala's suitability to be #47.

Yup. It presses all the buttons and doesn't mention Trump.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7063 on: Today at 01:18:34 am »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:09:34 pm
umichvoter 🏳️‍🌈
@umichvoter
IOWA POLL by Des Moines/Selzer

🔵 Kamala Harris 47%
🔴 Donald Trump 44%

That's massive. That pollster has huge cred.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7064 on: Today at 01:37:47 am »
Harris might win Iowa. White women in the midwest are so pissed at Republicans. They are deeply insulted to be treated as minorities. Can't imagine farmers are happy about Trump threatening tarrifs and to deport their laborers, either. I lived in Des Moines for a good spell about a decade ago. Iowans are social conservatives, but I never found them all that prejudice or misogynistic. Quite liberal on some of those issues.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7065 on: Today at 01:40:38 am »
They just implemented a 6 wk abortion ban in July.

One thing about young Yank males:  They're lazy mfers.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7066 on: Today at 02:05:40 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 12:04:09 am
Different poll has her down by 9. Biden lost by over 8% last time. It's a solid red state though Harris "only" 7/2 to win which surprises me.

If she were to win Iowa (she won't) that would almost certainly equate to an utter blowout victory.

I don't work in political polling but I do work in something similar. I've not paid attention to ANY polling this cycle - the one I was waiting for was the final Seltzer Iowa poll. I can't quite believe she'll win Iowa (though it's far from a solid red state, Obama won there) but directionally this is hugely interesting. This would suggest a decent amount of crossover support and a lot of Republicans staying home. Let's see where we go from here but on first glance it looks like a huge validation of her campaign strategy targeting  crossover voters rather than shoring up the base (same strategy the Labour party went for in the GE). They must have been seeing signs in their focus groups that they could break through with sane Republicans.

There's been interesting tidbits about her being only 3 down in Ohio, about Tester pulling level in Montana, interesting district level stuff showing Freedom Caucus nutters in trouble (district level polling showed the rise of maga in 2016, while the national and state polling did not).



Put it this way - all the momentum in the last week appears to be with Harris, which, in a close race, and with a superior ground game is definitely cause for optimism
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7067 on: Today at 02:22:06 am »
Sorry for the double post on this - just to add to what I said, if that poll had shown Trump up by 5 I'd be feeling pretty good.

Just remembered there's another one from Kansas the other day that showed her down only 5.

Here's a theory - the media markets in the pink States like IA, NE, KS, MT haven't been as flooded with the vile ads that the swing states have. So maybe swing states are tight but there has been room to grow in other markets. Or maybe pollsters overcorrected for Trump following their 2020 miss.

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7068 on: Today at 05:08:47 am »
She's on SNL tonight. Waiting for the broadcast to happen down here.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwcmQz_jS4Y
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7069 on: Today at 08:39:48 am »
Iowas used to be more purple, it's a state that can be a bit more independently thinking compared to some other plains states.  Interestingly tariffs might be not very popular there since usually agriculture gets hurt by them more than some other industries.  I wouldn't be surprised if Iowa ends up being closer than expected, still would be shocked if it went to Harris though. 

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7070 on: Today at 09:08:31 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:08:47 am
She's on SNL tonight. Waiting for the broadcast to happen down here.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwcmQz_jS4Y


Here is the full SNL open that has Dana Carvey's amazing Joe Biden. Quite funny.



https://youtu.be/e6Funs6yyEw?si=xHx3nlhOZLrRK086
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7071 on: Today at 09:34:44 am »

SNL Trump:'Last time I hated a mike so much, I tried to have him killed."
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7072 on: Today at 09:59:22 am »
She did well on SNL. Nice to see a candidate laughing and smiling and not felating a mic.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7073 on: Today at 10:02:03 am »
Quote from: Lochgelly Violet on Today at 02:22:06 am

Here's a theory - the media markets in the pink States like IA, NE, KS, MT haven't been as flooded with the vile ads that the swing states have. So maybe swing states are tight but there has been room to grow in other markets. Or maybe pollsters overcorrected for Trump following their 2020 miss.


Two very different theories. In the former, you would expect Harris to rack up an even greater popular vote win, but the EC to still be very tight. Hopefully the latter is at least somewhat true as well (it's likely to be a mix of these of course, and maybe some state-specific issues or margin of error).

Watched the bulwark reaction to this before - making the point she has big leads with older (70+) women and independent women. So it's not just young college educated women turning out in droves, but a quiet rejection of GOP extremism across the board. Also that Selzer is the absolute gold standard - focuses on one state and does it brilliantly.

Feel a bit for the pollsters - so many demographics changing in complex ways. How on earth do you capture all of that and weigh it appropriately for turnout in each group.
