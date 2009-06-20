Just been phone banking for Kamala in NC. FWIW most people hung up (these are now down to low propensity voters, so not surprising). Of the ones that did pick up, a lady ranted at me for my accent but all the rest are voting or have already voted for Harris.



I did phone banking for Hilary in 16 at the end of the campaign and it was REALLY clear that things were going south, so I'm taking this to be a positive sign.



As an aside, I've had some dealings with Kamala in Oakland politics (I was working on a campaign to stop school closures in Oakland and I was trying to get the big local names to come out in support). She was a lot better than others, though we didn't get the endorsement (it's a bit of a knotty issue with the school privatization movement in Oakland having a lot of minority support). Of course, Bernie Sanders put a video out for us, but I get why the local folks trod a little more carefully. FWIW Kamala, Newsom and Rob Bonta have always come across as the most reachable of the California pols (politics is dirty here and most of the rest are flat out owned by big money).