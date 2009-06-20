« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 513979 times)

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7040 on: Today at 11:52:47 am »
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 10:56:16 am
Passed away today, sadly. RIP Janey.

Rip Jane, she was right!
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7041 on: Today at 11:58:41 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on October 31, 2024, 09:24:02 pm
And worth posting this, as the comedian pictured, Janey Godley, is currently in hospice care with terminal cancer and not long to live.

sorry Elmo, I have no idea who she is and the connection to the US election thread?

(not being disrespectful, just curious)
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7042 on: Today at 12:03:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 11:58:41 am
sorry Elmo, I have no idea who she is and the connection to the US election thread?

(not being disrespectful, just curious)

She was a Scottish comedian called Janey Godley and the photo was taken on one of Trump's Scottish golf courses, Turnberry whilst Trump was visiting. She passed away today.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7043 on: Today at 08:37:41 pm »
Harris' final campaign ad is gold:


https://youtu.be/U6bv6jYEVAs?si=jgTiR16JOYCZ9Ipl


She has run a heck of a campaign and is finishing positive in the home stretch.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7044 on: Today at 09:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 08:37:41 pm
Harris' final campaign ad is gold:
https://youtu.be/U6bv6jYEVAs?si=jgTiR16JOYCZ9Ipl
She has run a heck of a campaign and is finishing positive in the home stretch.
It is isn't it!
That really is a well made video illustrating Kamala's suitability to be #47.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7045 on: Today at 09:35:55 pm »
Superstar legend John Legend endorses Harris while signalling how evil Donald Jessica Trump is.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dLofY0ivkLU
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7046 on: Today at 10:07:50 pm »
Just been phone banking for Kamala in NC. FWIW most people hung up (these are now down to low propensity voters, so not surprising). Of the ones that did pick up, a lady ranted at me for my accent but all the rest are voting or have already voted for Harris.

I did phone banking for Hilary in 16 at the end of the campaign and it was REALLY clear that things were going south, so I'm taking this to be a positive sign.

As an aside, I've had some dealings with Kamala in Oakland politics (I was working on a campaign to stop school closures in Oakland and I was trying to get the  big local names to come out in support). She was a lot better than others, though we didn't get the endorsement (it's a bit of a knotty issue with the school privatization movement in Oakland having a lot of minority support). Of course, Bernie Sanders put a video out for us, but I get why the local folks trod a little more carefully. FWIW Kamala, Newsom and Rob Bonta have always come across as the most reachable of the California pols (politics is dirty here and most of the rest are flat out owned by big money).
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7047 on: Today at 10:16:54 pm »
Thanks for your service!

Above and beyond.

We got this.  ;)
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7048 on: Today at 11:09:34 pm »

umichvoter 🏳️‍🌈
@umichvoter
IOWA POLL by Des Moines/Selzer

🔵 Kamala Harris 47%
🔴 Donald Trump 44%
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7049 on: Today at 11:13:56 pm »
Selzer has spoken!

Harris +3 in Iowa!!!

Incredible.
