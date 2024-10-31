« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 512669 times)

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7000 on: Yesterday at 09:14:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:09:46 pm
The Times has Harris beating Trump in Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Editors gut feeling or another poll  ;) ;D
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7001 on: Yesterday at 09:14:46 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 07:22:27 pm
Before i post what i am supposed to post, i would like to ask you guys to keep a fair discussion and not just throw out names. I really just want to understand your side, as this thread is called Vote Harris-Walz.

First off, i am not american, so i won't be able to vote on the election and i know Liverpool has always been left politicaly for good reasons.

But i really want to know why people think Harris-Walz is the better choice for americans this election other than hating Donald Trump as a person. I have watched countless hours of both candidates and both VP choices in podcasts, speeches and i see hardly anyone actually liking Kamala Harris, people just seem to vote her because they hate Donald Trump. Everything Donald Trump says is taken out of context, everything is clipped up and made as a headline, when he said something completely different in the long form of the video/speech. E.g. he said, "i will protect women, wheter women like it or not, i will do it" and the MSM just aired that he said "wheter women like it or not, i will do it", which completely changes the narrative. Even if you hate Donald Trump, the last 4 years politicaly and economicaly have been way worse than the previous 4 years.

Democrats have been in power for 12 of the last 16 years in america and people seem to be unhappier than ever. I can remember fondly when Obama was done, people were complaining how bad he was, which was weird to me, because at that time, not knowing enough about politics, i liked Obama and thought he was a good choice.

When i was younger, i was leaning very left as you guys, but in my opinion the political parties are shifting in their beliefs and the democrats are not what they were 10 or 20 years ago. Everything they are accusing Trump of, they do themselves. They say he will lock up his political opponnents, he said he could have locked up Hillary, but he didn't because it would have been a bad look on america, on the other hands, the democrats are trying to lock up Donald Trump. They say he will censor everyone and act like Hitler, but he was in office and has not done this. Meanwhile, they want to censor "hatespeech" with THEM deciding, what hatespeech is.

I really just want to know why you guys support Kamala Harris, other than hating Donald Trump, give me reasons, why i should change my opinion, because i honestly question both sides a lot and ask myself why i shifted after COVID. By the way before anyone calls me a Trump cult guy or something. I think JD Vance is the best out of the 4 relevant politicians in this election.


I have no idea what she is really like, but she comes across very well actually to the average person (me).  Shes confident, shes strong willed, shes done a really tough job and did it well apparently before turning to politics, despite the shit she gets for her skin colour and sex, she deals with it with grace and strength.

Add to the fact she isnt a racist, a sexual predator, a multiple times failed business person and a convicted felon, and isnt just in politcs to benefit herself and her family, honestly not sure why Id need more reasons?

I get the perecption by your post above that you are getting your view on democrats from sources who have no interest in covering them with honestly. The perception I got was very different to yours of Obamas time. 

And remember it can take a president a couple of years to clear the mess of a previous one. Biden has done a lot actually in 4 years.  Stuff moves very slowing here, and policies will be blocked along the way.  Its hard to actually make great progress quickly.

Not interested in changing your mind either.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7002 on: Yesterday at 09:27:00 pm »
Folks, it'll take an awful lot of selective deleting to clean the thread following Cuckoos posts.
It'll lose some of yours and I cba.
So please don't quote the addled egg anymore.

Nice swan.
hahahahaha
Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,159
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7003 on: Yesterday at 09:35:11 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 07:52:47 pm

And what are those policies? Because she and Walz advocate for censorship, which is not a left idea.



Where are you getting your information from? 
Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,924
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7004 on: Yesterday at 09:35:12 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:27:00 pm
Folks, it'll take an awful lot of selective deleting to clean the thread following Cuckoos posts.
It'll lose some of yours and I cba.
So please don't quote the addled egg anymore.

Nice swan.
hahahahaha

I don't see the need to delete anything John, as much as I disagree with Cuckoo, there wasn't any abuse (unless I missed something).

Having these posters come in and post occasionally serves as good practive to debunk their bullshit.
Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,395
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7005 on: Yesterday at 09:35:21 pm »
Nice work John. Appreciated.

Edit.  Although I think Elmo has a point too .
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7006 on: Yesterday at 09:36:06 pm »
It's interesting that investment executives are playing nice with Trump while the markets are signalling a Harris win. I guess executives are protecting themselves from being 'an enemy within' while investors are focused on the real world.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7007 on: Yesterday at 09:42:09 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 07:40:26 pm
And i am fine with that, but can you explain why, what have they said or done, that you believe they are the right way to go, as i said, i genuinely would like to hear the other side, i don't want to see an echo chamber telling me i am right and agreeing with my political views, i always want to hear what the other side has to say, so i can understand their reasoning.

To the previous post, about what shifted me, a lot of what was said during covid was just taken at face value and not questioned at all, i even believe covid lost Trump the last election, because he let himslelf get pressured into promoting the vaccine. Where has covid gone? It seems like no one has it anymore and i myself have not seen anyone having a serious case ever, vaccinated or not.

For me the pressure of being forced to get vaccinated to leave the country is what done it for me, we all want freedom, but then we let the government decide that we HAVE TO get vaccinated? Thats when i started questioning what they said and since then i tend to research most of the things that i am being told. And i just realize everyone (including Donald Trump) is lying most of the time.

Censorship in my opinion is wrong no matter how insane your opinions are and when people start censoring even doctors about opinions on untested medicines, it just is weird to me.

Don't you think it's insane that Donald Trump has had two assassination attempts, but it is a lesser headline than a racist joke by a comedian on his rally? Like even if you believe those attempts were staged, it would still usually be a headline for months, but it has just been disregarded to death, so no one talks about it.

Kinell 😦
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7008 on: Yesterday at 09:45:04 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 09:35:11 pm
Where are you getting your information from? 

I've got an idea where it's getting pulled from.....
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7009 on: Yesterday at 09:46:47 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:14:35 pm
Editors gut feeling or another poll  ;) ;D

Another poll.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7010 on: Yesterday at 09:57:45 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 07:40:26 pm
And i am fine with that, but can you explain why, what have they said or done, that you believe they are the right way to go, as i said, i genuinely would like to hear the other side, i don't want to see an echo chamber telling me i am right and agreeing with my political views, i always want to hear what the other side has to say, so i can understand their reasoning.

To the previous post, about what shifted me, a lot of what was said during covid was just taken at face value and not questioned at all, i even believe covid lost Trump the last election, because he let himslelf get pressured into promoting the vaccine. Where has covid gone? It seems like no one has it anymore and i myself have not seen anyone having a serious case ever, vaccinated or not.

For me the pressure of being forced to get vaccinated to leave the country is what done it for me, we all want freedom, but then we let the government decide that we HAVE TO get vaccinated? Thats when i started questioning what they said and since then i tend to research most of the things that i am being told. And i just realize everyone (including Donald Trump) is lying most of the time.

Censorship in my opinion is wrong no matter how insane your opinions are and when people start censoring even doctors about opinions on untested medicines, it just is weird to me.

Don't you think it's insane that Donald Trump has had two assassination attempts, but it is a lesser headline than a racist joke by a comedian on his rally? Like even if you believe those attempts were staged, it would still usually be a headline for months, but it has just been disregarded to death, so no one talks about it.

For fuck sake, its so tiresome having to repeat this.

The fact that you didnt personally know anyone who had a serious case of Covid isnt that surprising as the majority of people who caught it did not have a serious case of it, the fact remains, however, that it caused a massive increase in excess deaths hence why it was such an issue.

I dont personally know anyone who had a serious case of it either, however my colleagues dad (who I never met hence me saying I dont know anyone personally) was a reasonably healthy man and he caught it and he died from it.

As to where has covid gone well were not routinely testing for it anymore, and when you stop testing for things you tend to stop finding them. It hasnt gone anywhere though, my sister in law caught it the other week, my boss a while ago. The excess deaths have hugely reduced because of the vaccine (lots of research and data available to show the reduction in excess deaths as a result of the vaccine).

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7011 on: Yesterday at 10:00:20 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 08:22:48 pm
Where have i gotten defensive, i am trying to give my looks on things, as i said, i have no influence on this election, i just want to see the point people are making, i like to look at things other people say, its the same reason why i tend to check other fans opinions and different pundits opinions on decisions that our football club gets or not gets, to see if we are being completely biased or not.

What are your views on taxation and wealth distribution?
Are you happy that the Trump Tax laws in his previous attempt at being a President resulted in very significant tax cuts for the wealthiest in society, and that his proposed economic policies will continue in the same vein:

https://www.cbpp.org/research/federal-tax/the-2017-trump-tax-law-was-skewed-to-the-rich-expensive-and-failed-to-deliver
https://itep.org/kamala-harris-donald-trump-tax-plans/


Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7012 on: Yesterday at 10:01:01 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 07:22:27 pm
Before i post what i am supposed to post, i would like to ask you guys to keep a fair discussion and not just throw out names. I really just want to understand your side, as this thread is called Vote Harris-Walz.

First off, i am not american, so i won't be able to vote on the election and i know Liverpool has always been left politicaly for good reasons.

But i really want to know why people think Harris-Walz is the better choice for americans this election other than hating Donald Trump as a person. I have watched countless hours of both candidates and both VP choices in podcasts, speeches and i see hardly anyone actually liking Kamala Harris, people just seem to vote her because they hate Donald Trump. Everything Donald Trump says is taken out of context, everything is clipped up and made as a headline, when he said something completely different in the long form of the video/speech. E.g. he said, "i will protect women, wheter women like it or not, i will do it" and the MSM just aired that he said "wheter women like it or not, i will do it", which completely changes the narrative. Even if you hate Donald Trump, the last 4 years politicaly and economicaly have been way worse than the previous 4 years.

Democrats have been in power for 12 of the last 16 years in america and people seem to be unhappier than ever. I can remember fondly when Obama was done, people were complaining how bad he was, which was weird to me, because at that time, not knowing enough about politics, i liked Obama and thought he was a good choice.

When i was younger, i was leaning very left as you guys, but in my opinion the political parties are shifting in their beliefs and the democrats are not what they were 10 or 20 years ago. Everything they are accusing Trump of, they do themselves. They say he will lock up his political opponnents, he said he could have locked up Hillary, but he didn't because it would have been a bad look on america, on the other hands, the democrats are trying to lock up Donald Trump. They say he will censor everyone and act like Hitler, but he was in office and has not done this. Meanwhile, they want to censor "hatespeech" with THEM deciding, what hatespeech is.

I really just want to know why you guys support Kamala Harris, other than hating Donald Trump, give me reasons, why i should change my opinion, because i honestly question both sides a lot and ask myself why i shifted after COVID. By the way before anyone calls me a Trump cult guy or something. I think JD Vance is the best out of the 4 relevant politicians in this election.

That was an impressive amount of bad faith, right wing talking points you crammed in whilst pretending to be some unbiased, confused onlooker.

"MSM"
"JD Vance is the best"

OK fella. If you had any genuine, intelligent curiosity you could debunk most of that nonsense in 10 mins and actually educate yourself on economic matters too which you seem to have little understanding of.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:03:42 pm by Alvador »
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7013 on: Yesterday at 10:02:09 pm »
From David Plouffe on Twitter.  This is encouraging from someone who has inside info. 

For those who don't know him, he was campaign manager and a senior advisor for Obama.  He's now a campaign senior advisor for Harris

Quote
Its helpful, from experience, to be closing a Presidential campaign with late deciding voters breaking by double digits to you and the remaining undecideds looking more friendly to you than your opponent.

Close race, turnout and 4 days of hard work will be key. But good mo.

https://xcancel.com/davidplouffe/status/1852404433453216123?s=46&t=y23RiPPwSH1pH2fBPJGPjg
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7014 on: Yesterday at 10:33:21 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:35:21 pm
Nice work John. Appreciated.

Edit.  Although I think Elmo has a point too .
I've written a few replies and deleted them guys. We don't want to censor people but that was a huge thread detailer which will take a lot of time.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7015 on: Yesterday at 10:35:20 pm »
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7016 on: Yesterday at 11:03:20 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 07:40:26 pm
And i am fine with that, but can you explain why, what have they said or done, that you believe they are the right way to go 

Im sure youve had loads of replies but Id say (based on what friends and colleagues say to me here on the west coast) Kamala has come out very strongly to protect womens rights - you do know the republicans are trying to ban abortion I assume?
And the other big one is the affordable care act. Thats like as close as it gets to affordable healthcare. So if for example you get cancer or have a miscarriage you dont have to sell your assets or go bankrupt. There are loads of other things also but I think if you are against abortion and have lots of shares in private health companies you should follow your instincts and stick with Trump.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7017 on: Yesterday at 11:10:20 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 08:17:26 pm
@newterp: You edited the foreign policies thing in, so i didn't see that. I believe Trump was at least able to keep Putin at an arms lenght, when Trump was in office the Ukraine war has not escalated and i don't think it would have. When it comes to the environment, once again a lot of different scientists say different things about the environment. The industrial revolution has a too small sample size to say that the current global warming is a huge anomaly to before, but even if i accept that people created this issue, why is it, that only the common person like you and me have to safe the planet, while these mega rich guys, including politicians, elite athletes, hollywood actors and whatnot are flying around with their private jets for fun? Its us who have to pay extra on every flight with extra tax, while they don't give a shit. Not only that, China does not give a fuck about their carbon emmission, we as common people are not changing shit in the grand steem of things, but we pay for it.

before it was mostly Trump, but now it's Harris calling him Adolf Hitler, Walz calling all his voters garbage and so on and the mainstream media only focus on Trumps mishaps, not the other side, weird isn't it?

@goalrushatgoodison: they were in office 12 of the past 16 years, why have they not done anything of this? Your point would make sense, if they had actually done something the past 4 years.

The grab em by the pussy comment was from 2005, which is 100% wrong and should not be condoned. He has been sued, but not put in jail and they bring it up now, never before? Thats an issue of the justice system, so they could have jailed him at the time.

You bring up Epstein, but every celebrity who is endorsing Kamala, was great friends with Diddy, we just gonna ignore that?

Climate scientists are virtually unanimous that climate change is man-made and changing more rapidly than at any time in the the past couple of billion years.  The changes we've seen in the past 200 years have been seen before, but they've taken tens of thousands of years.

Much of the emissions that China outputs are down to manufacturing products for people in the west. 

Tim Walz didn't call voters garbage. Joe Biden used the word garbage. Trump himself has called the left 'scum' and 'absolute garbage' numerous times.

Harris did not call Trump Hitler. She called him a fascist due to him wanting to round up 'enemies of the people' and enact authoritarian rule. It was a fair assessment. She also referenced John Kelly's statement that Trump showed admiration for Hitler on numerous occasions.

One person who did directly compare Trump to Hitler, though, is JD Vance, who once believed that Trump would become 'America's Hitler:'
I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical asshole like Nixon who wouldnt be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that hes Americas Hitler.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:32:02 pm by thejbs »
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7018 on: Yesterday at 11:10:27 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 08:17:26 pm
.
before it was mostly Trump, but now it's Harris calling him Adolf Hitler, Walz calling all his voters garbage and so on and the mainstream media only focus on Trumps mishaps, not the other side, weird isn't it?

When you claim that the left decontextualises Trump and then come out with whoppers like this, it makes me question where you do your alleged research, and goes a long way to explaining why you are received so well by right-leaning communities and not so well by the left.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7019 on: Yesterday at 11:29:28 pm »
Just some things Trump has said about democrats recently:
"It's the people that surround (Harris). They're scum. They are scum, and they want to take down our country. They are absolute garbage."
"These are criminal people, as far as I'm concerned."
"These are horrible people."
"Enemies from within."
"Vermin"

And undocumented immigrants:
"Human refuse"
"People with poisoned blood"
"The worst of the worst"
"Garbage"
"Drug dealers and rapists"
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7020 on: Today at 12:12:41 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:02:09 pm
From David Plouffe on Twitter.  This is encouraging from someone who has inside info. 

For those who don't know him, he was campaign manager and a senior advisor for Obama.  He's now a campaign senior advisor for Harris

https://xcancel.com/davidplouffe/status/1852404433453216123?s=46&t=y23RiPPwSH1pH2fBPJGPjg

When Plouffe joined her campaign was when I started thinking that she really knows what she is doing. He is not blowing smoke. 
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7021 on: Today at 12:16:15 am »
Why vote for anyone else?

Really though

Really
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7022 on: Today at 08:00:16 am »
Go to bbc and have a read. They have a number of people talking about why they are voting for him. Its interesting. One guy, a young black man from Georgia, is voting for him because of abortion, despite saying he didnt like him.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7023 on: Today at 08:04:53 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:00:16 am
Go to bbc and have a read. They have a number of people talking about why they are voting for him. Its interesting. One guy, a young black man from Georgia, is voting for him because of abortion, despite saying he didnt like him.

Yeah, that was the reason why apparently he is also getting a bit more Latin and Muslim votes. A lot of those communities are highly into worshipping magical fairies in the sky and so things like being anti abortion resonates with them.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7024 on: Today at 08:11:56 am »
Someone on the radio said yesterday that the Harris canvassing team is faring better , because her actual supporters are doing it.  Trump ( and I think they said musk) have sub contracted it out and people are picking up the pay check for not actually doing the work .
Love it if it's true.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7025 on: Today at 08:15:35 am »
Definitely not true... Trump never pays his contractors
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7026 on: Today at 08:32:17 am »
Not everyones cup of tea, but I enjoyed the Jonathan Pie US election special on bbc sounds

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m0024ljm?partner=uk.co.bbc&origin=share-mobile
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7027 on: Today at 08:35:14 am »
Did this get posted on here the other day?

Quote
@keithboykin
A racist Halloween Parade float in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania depicted Kamala Harris in chains being dragged behind Donald Trumps vehicle.

This is where we are, folks. This is the sickness that Trump has unleashed, and we havent even made it to Election Day.

https://xcancel.com/keithboykin/status/1852388392392413323#m
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7028 on: Today at 08:41:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:04:53 am
Yeah, that was the reason why apparently he is also getting a bit more Latin and Muslim votes. A lot of those communities are highly into worshipping magical fairies in the sky and so things like being anti abortion resonates with them.

Hopefully humanity outweighs religion. My mum is deeply religious - a full on Irish Catholic in her late 70s. Shes always been pro-choice. There are plenty of rational Catholics among Latinos Id wager.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7029 on: Today at 08:46:36 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:35:14 am
Did this get posted on here the other day?

Remember this?:

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7030 on: Today at 08:54:15 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:46:36 am
Remember this?:



Jesus, Barron has shot up a lot over the past 5 years.  ::)
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7031 on: Today at 09:17:28 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:04:53 am
Yeah, that was the reason why apparently he is also getting a bit more Latin and Muslim votes. A lot of those communities are highly into worshipping magical fairies in the sky and so things like being anti abortion resonates with them.

And a further means of controlling women.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7032 on: Today at 09:31:26 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 05:03:45 pm
There will be apathy if one side is seen to have a massive lead, it's almost guaranteed. The "sure what difference can my little one vote make" line of thinking is lethal. People need to believe that their one little vote can be the vote that wins the election for Harris.
It's not. On the flip side, the prevailing attitude might be "I want to part of something positive", in which case they will feel their vote matters. We look at one date point; the possible lead for Harris/Waltz and can spin it anyway we want depending on our own prevailing mindset.

Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 03:34:33 pm
Ha ha. they would say that wouldn't they. How else can they write off the early Democrat lead?
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 03:48:48 pm
This is for you Timbo, mate.  :wave
The two of you have helped stave off the doom in here. Thank you :wave
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7033 on: Today at 09:34:53 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:17:28 am
And a further means of controlling women.

That was what I was thinking.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7034 on: Today at 10:11:29 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:35:14 am
Did this get posted on here the other day?
Disgusting
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7035 on: Today at 10:30:33 am »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 12:12:41 am
When Plouffe joined her campaign was when I started thinking that she really knows what she is doing. He is not blowing smoke.

Even though I didn't think it was possible, Trump is acting and saying more and more crazy shit lately.  That could mean that he is desperate because he knows things aren't going well.  Possibly wishful thinking but look at this, https://xcancel.com/Acyn/status/1852543627534414086

The guy has totally lost it. 
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7036 on: Today at 10:34:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:04:53 am
Yeah, that was the reason why apparently he is also getting a bit more Latin and Muslim votes. A lot of those communities are highly into worshipping magical fairies in the sky and so things like being anti abortion resonates with them.

So many people are hypocritical with this shit.  Never mind the fact that Trump has likely paid for numerous abortions throughout his life, everything he does and says is totally antithetical to anything in the Bible that these people claim to follow. 
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #7037 on: Today at 10:56:16 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on October 31, 2024, 09:24:02 pm

And worth posting this, as the comedian pictured, Janey Godley, is currently in hospice care with terminal cancer and not long to live.



Passed away today, sadly. RIP Janey.
